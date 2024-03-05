Today we’re talking about how to make pan-fried wontons. Because while wontons are primarily meant to be used in soups, you can also pan-fry them—if you would rather have some crispy potsticker-y vibes!

The method is the same as pan-frying a dumpling, so if you already have experience with that, just take this post as a PSA that it’s okay to pan-fry a wonton. If you aren’t sure how to pan-fry a wonton or a dumpling, keep reading!

Also, don’t miss the sesame dipping sauce I created for this post. It. Is. Delicious.

Why You Might Want to Pan-fry a Wonton

In addition to just feeling like you want some pan-fried goodness, there are other practical reasons to pan-fry a wonton:

Wontons have been in the freezer for a while: Frozen wontons can be kept in the freezer at best quality for up to 2, maybe 3 months. After that, they start to get a bit…stale. Other foods in your freezer may affect their delicate flavor, or you might even see some freezer burn if you’ve had those babies in there for a really long time. Rather than throwing them out, pan-frying the wontons in oil creates a crispy texture and nuttiness to the wrapper that makes these issues a bit less obvious!

Frozen wontons can be kept in the freezer at best quality for up to 2, maybe 3 months. After that, they start to get a bit…stale. Other foods in your freezer may affect their delicate flavor, or you might even see some freezer burn if you’ve had those babies in there for a really long time. Rather than throwing them out, pan-frying the wontons in oil creates a crispy texture and nuttiness to the wrapper that makes these issues a bit less obvious! Wontons are cracked, damaged, or poorly sealed, and might burst open in boiling water: If your wontons have been cracked or damaged in the freezing process, it can be difficult to boil them without them getting all soggy, or having the wrappers fall off. In this case, pan-frying is also best!

If your wontons have been cracked or damaged in the freezing process, it can be difficult to boil them without them getting all soggy, or having the wrappers fall off. In this case, pan-frying is also best! To enjoy them with dipping sauce: If you’re looking for a delicious vehicle for a tasty dipping sauce, it’s hard to beat a pan-fried dumpling or wonton! Don’t have dumplings on hand, but you do have wontons? Pan-fry them!

Don’t Sleep on The Dipping Sauce

Just for this post, I created a sesame dipping sauce that goes really great with these pan-fried wontons, though you could also use it for dumplings, noodles, spring rolls, or really anything you might want to dip!

Be sure to buy Chinese sesame paste for it, which is made with toasted sesame seeds, rather than tahini, which is made with raw sesame seeds.

If you’re allergic to sesame, you can substitute creamy peanut butter. Not a fan of sesame or peanut-based sauces? You can also try our ultimate dumpling sauce!

Pan-fried Wontons – Recipe Instructions

Heat a non-stick pan over medium high heat, and add the neutral oil. Add the wontons in one layer to the pan, and fry for a few minutes, or until the bottoms are golden brown and slightly crispy.

Wontons stuck together? This can happen if you froze the wontons too close together on a tray. You can tap them on the counter to try and break them apart, but don’t overdo it, or you might rip the wrapper open and expose the filling, or break shards off the wrapper. Instead, just let them sit in the pan still stuck together. It’ll be easier to break them apart after they’re cooked.

With the pan still over medium-high heat, use a cover as a shield and add ⅓ cup water. Cover immediately, and steam the wontons over medium-high heat for 7-8 minutes, or until most of the water has evaporated.

Also… See that little wine cork as our new pot lid handle? The plastic handle broke off of it so we MacGyvered a new handle—find ways to fix things in the kitchen rather than throwing things away!

Meanwhile, mix your dipping sauce. Combine the sesame paste with the hot water until you get a smooth thin consistency. Add the light soy sauce, chili oil (if using), sugar, garlic and scallion. Mix well.

Once the water has evaporated, your wontons should be cooked through and nice and crispy!

Serve the pan-fried wontons with your dipping sauce and enjoy!