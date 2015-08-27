The Woks of Life

Moo Shu Pork – The Authentic Chinese Recipe

Moo Shu Pork - The authentic Chinese Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

I know what you’re wondering. Hey, Judy, are you sure this is Moo Shu Pork? Where are the moo shu pancakes?!

Well, I’m here to break the news to you. This is what Moo Shu Pork (木樨肉) actually looks like. I included its Chinese name so you know I’m not making it up. Trust me, I was equally surprised when I first saw it on a menu in China, because I also wondered where those pancakes were!

Apparently Moo Shu Pork is a very common home-cooked dish in China and the authentic Chinese moo shu pork recipe does not include any moo shu pancakes. It’s super easy and equally tasty. It may look odd at first sight—there’s cucumber, egg, AND black wood ear mushrooms. What a combo! And those cucumbers; who cooks cucumbers? But in China, besides using cucumbers in cold appetizers (like our smashed cucumber salad), it’s also a common addition to stir-fries. It was weird for us too at first, but once we tried it, we could see the logic.

Moo Shu Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll just have to trust us on this one. I wouldn’t share this authentic Chinese moo shu pork recipe if I didn’t think it was any good. In fact, it’s more than good! (And, might I add, the fact that it made it to the blog means it earned the approval of my two ABC daughters!)

Perhaps most importantly, as we hit the inevitable August heat wave, my garden has been churning out cucumbers like a cheap ticket machine. I’ve already made this dish four times in the past two weeks! If your garden is like mine, give it a try, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised. P.S. I apologize for the over-grown cucumbers in the photos. That’s what happens when it’s “still not there yet” as you walk the garden in the morning, and then it turns into a giant mutant in the afternoon.

Moo Shu Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

For the moo shu pork & marinade:

For the eggs:

For the rest of the dish:

First, combine the pork with the marinade ingredients and set aside for 20-30 minutes.

Then cook the eggs. Whisk together the eggs with the rice wine and salt. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a wok over high heat. Add the beaten eggs, scramble, and turn off the heat. Dish out the cooked eggs and set aside.

Moo Shu Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the wok over high heat once again, and add 2 tablespoons of oil. When the oil starts to smoke, add the pork and sear the meat until lightly browned.

Moo Shu Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Then add the chopped scallion and stir.

Moo Shu Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the sliced cucumbers and wood ear mushrooms. Stir fry to thoroughly combine the ingredients.

Moo Shu Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Now it’s time to add the Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, oyster sauce and water.

Moo Shu Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir fry everything well for an additional 30 seconds. Finally add the cooked eggs, stir-fry for another 30 seconds, and serve!

Moo Shu Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Moo Shu Pork - The authentic Chinese Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

We served this healthy authentic moo shu pork dish with hot brown rice!

Moo Shu Pork - The authentic Chinese Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Moo Shu Pork - The authentic Chinese Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

4 from 2 votes

Moo Shu Pork

This moo shu pork recipe isn't your typical Chinese takeout fare. You may be surprised to know that moo shu pork is actually a home-style dish in China that is served without any pancakes. Try this authentic Chinese recipe at home!
Prep Time50 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time1 hr
Course: Pork
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: moo shu pork
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 324kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

For the pork & marinade:

For the eggs:

  • 3 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine (or dry sherry)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon oil

For the rest of the dish:

Instructions

  • First, combine the pork with the marinade ingredients and set aside for 20-30 minutes.
  • Then cook the eggs. Whisk together the eggs with the rice wine and salt. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a wok over high heat. Add the beaten eggs, scramble, and turn off the heat. Dish out the cooked eggs and set aside.
  • Heat the wok over high heat once again, and add 2 tablespoons of oil. When the oil starts to smoke, add the pork and sear the meat until lightly browned. Then add the chopped scallion and stir.
  • Next, add the sliced cucumbers and wood ear mushrooms. Stir fry to thoroughly combine the ingredients. Now it’s time to add the Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, oyster sauce and water.
  • Stir fry everything well for an additional 30 seconds. Finally add the cooked eggs, stir-fry for another 30 seconds, and serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 324kcal | Carbohydrates: 5g | Protein: 16g | Fat: 26g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 164mg | Sodium: 603mg | Potassium: 403mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 290IU | Vitamin C: 4.5mg | Calcium: 41mg | Iron: 1.5mg

 

36 Comments

  1. Richard says

    Hey, insiders! ABC as in ABC daughters needs a glossary link. I think I figured it out but, please, don’t leave us non-Chinese wondering WT… you meant.

    OK, all the other non-Chinese readers will hate me if I don’t give my guess: American Born Chinese.

  2. Anna says


    This was dinner tonight and it was incredible! My toddler finished his plate including the cucumbers! My husband was expecting the more Americanized version with the pancakes, but he got on board this version with the first bite. Definitely making this again!

  3. Dee says

    My family used to have moo shu pork once a week while we were living in Beijing. This recipe just brings back memories of ordering in from the tiny local delivery near our apartment during winter and being able to eat in the comfort of our warm dining room instead of having to bundle up and brave the cold!

    I was wondering if it’s possible to omit the cucumbers or is it possible to replace it with Japanese cucumbers instead? We don’t keep Persian cucumbers around the house but have an abundant supply of Japanese ones. Thank you!

  4. Dogs Maid says

    Recipe reads as if it is going to be bland, but how wrong was I??? Should have known bette as less is often more :-) Thanks, a keeper :-)

  5. Toni Jean says

    This was WONDERFUL!! I didn’t get the deep color – I think I need to crank the work hotter to better brown the meat. Best of all was the cuke!! Normally I avoid although I love them (horrible indigestion from them) but not when they are cooked it turns out!! This was an A plus winner, just like everything else I have tried from your site. Thank you so much!!!

