Mexican rice is the anchor of many excellent Mexican spreads, and having recently posted our recipe for Chiles Rellenos, I’m back with the perfect Mexican rice to go alongside.

I’m a big believer in the accoutrements that come with food—the sides, the sauces, the extras, the add-ons, the toppings—the trappings that make the dish a MEAL.

I recently was out with friends at a Mexican restaurant, and when we realized that the tacos were NOT served with rice and beans, we very nearly walked out. Save yourself this terrible existential struggle by learning how to make Mexican rice at home!

A Recipe Straight from a Mexican Grandma

My college roommate is half Mexican and half German, and when her German mom joined the family, her dad’s mom immediately went about teaching her the key recipes to keep her son fed and happy. This easy Mexican Rice recipe is one of them.

It’s all about toasting the rice to be as golden brown as you can stand to wait for in oil—the toastier the better—and then loading it up with tomato sauce and spices.

I’ve made this recipe so many times I’ve memorized it, and the cooking times are spot on. I’ve never made a bad pan of it (i.e., no burning rice!).

My family loves it and it has really been a game changer for our Chiles Rellenos and carnitas spreads!

Mexican Rice Recipe Instructions

First, heat 3 tablespoons of oil in a deep skillet set over medium-high heat. Add the rice and stir constantly until the rice begins to turn golden brown. The toastier your rice, the tastier it will be (information gleaned from my friend, via her grandma of course).

Next, add the chicken stock.

The mixture will bubble up, and should be followed immediately by the tomato paste or tomato sauce, onion powder, garlic powder, cumin, chili powder, black pepper, and salt.

Bring to a boil, stirring the tomato paste to dissolve it if using, and cover with a tight-fitting lid.

Immediately turn the heat down to low and set a timer for 20 minutes.

During or when the rice is done cooking, you may want to check moisture levels. If you smell a hint of a burnt scent, your heat is too high! In this scenario, if the rice is cooked, remove from the heat. If it’s not cooked, lower the heat, and add water ½ cup at a time to continue the cooking process. If it’s too wet, leave the lid slightly ajar or off the pan entirely.

When the rice is done, fluff it with a fork and serve alongside our chiles rellenos, carnitas, or any other Mexican spread!