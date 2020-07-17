The Woks of Life

Mango Sago

by:
82 Comments
Mango Sago, thewoksoflife.com

Mango Sago is a refreshing and satisfying summer dessert, with juicy chunks of mango and a mango/coconut milk tapioca pudding. The glug of heavenly condensed milk doesn’t hurt either!

Inspired by Honeymoon Dessert

This is another dessert copycat off the menu of famed Asian dessert chain, Honeymoon Dessert. (Though you may have seen mango sago elsewhere as well.) Until they expand to the US, we’ll have to keep whipping up our own at home! 

When we lived in Beijing, we spent countless lazy summer afternoons in big air conditioned malls, enjoying a bowl of Honeymoon Dessert concoctions with red beans, sticky rice, vanilla and green tea ice cream, grass jelly, mango, and tapioca.

We also indulged in Honeymoon dessert during our last visit to Hong Kong. See our travel post on the Top 10 Things to Do in Hong Kong. Satisfying our cravings at Honeymoon Dessert was thing #7!

Honeymoon Dessert Mango Black Sticky Rice

If you’re looking for more Honeymoon Dessert-style recipes, check out our Mango Black Sticky Rice Dessert and Grass Jelly Dessert recipes.

An Easy & Healthy Summer Dessert

Mango sago is a delicious tropical-tasting dessert, and it’s also quite healthy! If you wanted to make this vegan, you can simply replace the condensed milk with simple syrup or agave.

It’s also so easy to make. Much easier than a cake, I think! The hardest part is peeling and cutting the mango. You might think cooking tapioca is difficult, but not so! I just boiled these tiny tapioca in boiling water for about 15 minutes.  

To see pictures of the type of tapioca I used here, check out our Coconut Tapioca Dessert recipe.

Mango Sago, thewoksoflife.com

If you like your Mango Sago cold, chill the mango mixture for an hour before adding the tapioca. Just keep in mind that colder temperatures reduce the sweetness, so you may need to add more condensed milk to taste if serving this very cold. 

 Mango Sago Recipe Instructions

In a pot, bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Add the mini pearl tapioca (don’t add it before the water is at a full boil!). Stir and bring it to boil again.

Boiling mini pearl tapioca, by thewoksoflife.com

Simmer for 15 minutes, or until the tapioca is completely transparent, which means they’re fully cooked.

(A common mistake is to take them off the heat while they still have a small white dot at the center. They should be completely translucent.)

Cooked mini pearl tapioca, by thewoksoflife.com

When the tapioca is cooked through, drain, rinse in cold water to cool, then soak in a bowl of cold water and set aside. 

Cooked mini pearl tapioca soaking in water, thewoksoflife.com

Peel the mango, trimming to remove the center pit. Set aside a large handful of nice chunks for topping. The rest will be blended. 

Peeling mango, thewoksoflife.com

Peeled mango, thewoksoflife.com

In a blender, add the coconut milk, condensed milk, vanilla extract, and mango.

Blender with mango, condensed milk, coconut milk, thewoksoflife.com

Blend until smooth, and transfer to a large bowl. At this stage, if you like your dessert cold, chill the mango mixture for at least an hour before adding the tapioca. 

Blended mango mixture, thewoksoflife.com

When you’re ready to serve, pour the mango mixture into serving bowls.

Blended mango mixture in bowl, thewoksoflife.com

Mango coconut milk mixture, thewoksoflife.com

Drain the cooked tapioca, and add to the mango mixture. Top with mango chunks.  

Mango Sago, thewoksoflife.com

Mango Sago Dessert, thewoksoflife.com

Mango Sago

Mango Sago is a quick, refreshing, and satisfying summer dessert popular in Asia, with juicy chunks of mango and a mango/coconut milk tapioca pudding.
by: Judy
Course:Dessert
Cuisine:Asian
Mango Sago, thewoksoflife.com
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Total: 40 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • In a pot, bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Add the mini pearl tapioca (don’t add it before the water is at a full boil!). Stir and bring it to boil again. Simmer for 15 minutes, or until the tapioca is completely transparent, which means they’re fully cooked.
  • When the tapioca is cooked through, drain, rinse in cold water to cool, then soak in a bowl of cold water and set aside.
  • Meanwhile, peel the mango, trimming to remove the center pit. Set aside a large handful of nice chunks for topping. The rest will be blended.
  • In a blender, add the coconut milk, condensed milk, vanilla extract, and mango. Blend until smooth, and transfer to a large bowl. At this stage, if you like your dessert cold, chill the mango mixture for at least an hour before adding the tapioca.
  • When you’re ready to serve, drain the cooked tapioca, and add to the mango mixture. Scoop into individual bowls and top with mango chunks.

nutrition facts

Calories: 326kcal (16%) Carbohydrates: 51g (17%) Protein: 4g (8%) Fat: 14g (22%) Saturated Fat: 12g (60%) Cholesterol: 5mg (2%) Sodium: 28mg (1%) Potassium: 448mg (13%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 32g (36%) Vitamin A: 1720IU (34%) Vitamin C: 58mg (70%) Calcium: 71mg (7%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

82 Comments

