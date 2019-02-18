The Woks of Life

Ma Lai Go Chinese Steamed Cake

Ma Lai Go Chinese Steamed Cake is a fluffy brown sugar sponge cake typically found on dim sum carts in Southern China and Hong Kong—the few places where you’ll find it done right, and where it’s quite popular.

What is Ma Lai Go?

But whether you call it ma lai go (Cantonese) or ma la gao (马拉糕, or sometimes 马来糕, Mandarin) the ma lai refers to “Malay,” as in Malaysia. The word Gao means cake so “Malaysia cake” is what we’re talking about here, even though it’s been adopted by Cantonese cooking. As the story goes, Ma Lai Go originated in Malaysia via British influence and made its way to Hong Kong where the recipe was modified into what it is today.

The real chefs in Hong Kong use a starter dough or levain to make Ma Lai Go. Making the fermented starter dough is a labor of love and quite the process, so most recipes—including this one—omit the starter dough and increase the baking powder and/or baking soda to get a similar leavening effect without the extra time for fermentation.

Ma Lai Go made with a starter dough has a streaky pattern of air pockets that’s caused by fermentation, so you can immediately tell if your cake was made with or without a fermented starter. The last time I was in Hong Kong, we enjoyed Ma Lai Go a few times at dim sum. All of the cakes were tasty and fluffy *but* without those air pockets. It would seem that it’s a reasonable tradeoff to forego the extra work for a tasty, easy-to-make version (albeit at the expense of a technically “authentic” Ma Lai Go, but what does authentic even mean these days, anyway?).

Maybe one of these days I will have the patience to make my own Ma Lai Go starter dough, but for now, a shortcut! And with the number of times I made this cake, I’m sure you won’t be disappointed.

For this Ma Lai Go recipe, use an electric mixer to get as much air into the cake as possible. Then let the leavening agents like the baking powder do the work to get a spongy and fluffy cake. Resting time for the batter is minimal, unlike recipes that use the levain starter dough—bonus!

What do I need to make Ma Lai Go steamed cake?

One other note is on flavoring agents. I’ve tried making this recipe with only vanilla, which works fine, but adding vanilla pudding mix—we used Bird’s Custard Powderdefinitely makes for a tastier cake! If you can find it, it really adds that extra layer of flavor you get in restaurants and Chinese Bakeries.

Hope you enjoy this easy-to-make Ma Lai Go recipe!

Ma Lai Go Chinese Steamed Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Ma Lai Go Recipe Instructions

Add 3 large eggs, ¼ cup vegetable oil, and ¾ cup lightly packed dark brown sugar to a mixing bowl. Use an electric mixer, and beat on high for 5 minutes until well-combined and fluffy.

Ma Lai Go Chinese Steamed Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Scrape the bottom of the bowl and add 1½ teaspoons vanilla extract, ⅓ cup evaporated milk, and 1½ tablespoons custard powder. 

Ma Lai Go Chinese Steamed Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Ma Lai Go Chinese Steamed Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Ma Lai Go Chinese Steamed Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Beat for 1 minute.

Ma Lai Go Chinese Steamed Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Sift 1 cup cake flour, ⅛ teaspoon salt, and 3½ teaspoons baking powder.

Ma Lai Go Chinese Steamed Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Fold into the batter gently until incorporated. Try to break up any large lumps, but don’t overwork the batter––some smaller lumps are okay!

Ma Lai Go Chinese Steamed Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Let the batter sit for 30 minutes. The dry ingredients absorb, and the baking powder has a chance to do its thing.

How to Steam Ma Lai Go cake

While the batter is resting, line a bamboo steamer basket (9 inch) with parchment paper. For more information on bamboo steamers, wee our post on How to Use a Bamboo Steamer

Ma Lai Go Chinese Steamed Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

You can also use a 9 inch cake pan greased with vegetable shortening or butter and lightly coated with all-purpose flour. Lightly buttering and flouring the metal cake pan is important step, even if it is non-stick!

Ma Lai Go Chinese Steamed Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Ma Lai Go Chinese Steamed Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Gently stir the batter again in a folding motion—just enough to ensure the batter is mixed uniformly, but not too much since air pockets have already started to form in the batter. You will also see that the batter has thickened and most lumps have disappeared.

Pour the batter into a bamboo steamer basket lined with parchment paper…

Ma Lai Go Chinese Steamed Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Or your prepared cake pan.

Ma Lai Go Chinese Steamed Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Let the batter sit and settle for another 10 minutes while you heat up your steamer.

Place the Ma Lai Go into your steamer setup of choice, and steam on medium high heat—for 30 minutes if using a bamboo steamer…

Ma Lai Go Chinese Steamed Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

And 35 minutes if using a metal cake pan.

Ma Lai Go Chinese Steamed Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

See our post on how to set up a steamer if you’re not familiar with steaming foods in Chinese cooking.

Ma Lai Go Chinese Steamed Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

To find out if the cake is done, insert a toothpick in the center of the cake. If it come out clean, then it’s done. Transfer to a baking rack and slice once cooled slightly.  

Ma Lai Go Chinese Steamed Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Ma Lai Go Chinese Steamed Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Ma Lai Go is delicious when it’s warm and fresh from the steamer, but I think I may like it even better after it has completely cooled. The texture seems to be a little spongier the next day, which I like!

Ma Lai Go Chinese Steamed Cake, by thewoksoflife.com
Ma Lai Go Chinese Steamed Cake

Ma Lai Go Chinese Steamed Cake is a fluffy brown sugar sponge cake typically found on dim sum carts in Southern China and Hong Kong—the few places where you’ll find it done right.
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time35 mins
Total Time1 hr 35 mins
Course: Dim Sum
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: ma lai go
Servings: 8
Calories: 250kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

  • 3 large eggs at room temperature
  • ¼ cup vegetable oil (60 ml)
  • ¾ cup lightly packed dark brown sugar (120 g)
  • teaspoons vanilla extract (8 ml)
  • cup evaporated milk (80 ml, at room temp)
  • tablespoons vanilla pudding mix / custard powder (18 g - we used Bird’s Custard Powder)
  • 1 cup cake flour (120 g)
  • teaspoon salt (1 g)
  • teaspoons baking powder (14 g)
  • 1 teaspoon softened butter or vegetable shortening for greasing cake pan, if using (5 g)
  • A dusting of all purpose flour for cake pan if using

Instructions

  • Add 3 large eggs, ¼ cup vegetable oil, and ¾ cup lightly packed dark brown sugar to a mixing bowl. Use an electric mixer, and beat on high for 5 minutes until well-combined and fluffy.
  • Scrape the bottom of the bowl and add 1½ teaspoons vanilla extract, ⅓ cup evaporated milk, and 1½ tablespoons custard powder. Beat for 1 minute.
  • Sift 1 cup cake flour, ⅛ teaspoon salt, and 3½ teaspoons baking powder. Fold into the batter gently until incorporated. Try to break up any large lumps, but don’t overwork the batter––some smaller lumps are okay!
  • Let the batter sit for 30 minutes. The dry ingredients absorb, and the baking powder has a chance to do its thing. While the batter is resting, line a 9 inch bamboo steamer basket with parchment paper. You can also use a 9 inch cake pan greased with vegetable shortening or butter and lightly coated with all-purpose flour. Lightly buttering and flouring the metal cake pan is important step, even if it is non-stick!
  • Gently stir the batter again in a folding motion—just enough to ensure the batter is mixed uniformly, but not too much since air pockets have already started to form in the batter. You will also see that the batter has thickened and most lumps have disappeared.
  • Pour the batter into the bamboo steamer basket lined with parchment paper or your prepared cake pan. Let the batter sit and settle for another 10 minutes while you heat up your steamer.
  • Place the Ma Lai Go into your steamer setup of choice, and steam on medium high heat—for 30 minutes if using a bamboo steamer, and 35 minutes if using a metal cake pan. To find out if the cake is done, insert a toothpick in the center of the cake. If it come out clean, then it’s done. Transfer to a baking rack and slice once cooled slightly.

Nutrition

Calories: 250kcal | Carbohydrates: 36g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 66mg | Sodium: 101mg | Potassium: 275mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 23g | Vitamin A: 130IU | Vitamin C: 0.2mg | Calcium: 132mg | Iron: 0.7mg

 

56 Comments

  2. Rose says

    Thanks for the recipe–looks delicious! Is it possible to do this in the instant pot? If so, do you know the timing? Also, will any vanilla pudding mix work (e.g., Jell-O brand)? Thanks again!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Rose, I have not tried the instant pot for steaming anything, as it is mostly used for pressure cooking as I understand it. Also, I have tried vanilla pudding mix, and it works fine.

      Reply

      • Rose says

        Hi, Bill,
        Thanks for your response. I thought the instant pot was able to steam food as well. I might give it a try. If it works, I’ll be sure to report back!

        Reply

        • justginster says

          I know this comment/question was from a year ago, but I just made this cake today and happened to be reading through the comments and saw it…I made my cake in an 8″ stainless steel pan in the instant pot duo60 (6qt) using the steam function for 35 minutes and it came out great (despite an initial snafu on my part where i forgot to put the silicone ring in the lid 🤦‍♀️)!

          Reply

  4. Cecile says

    There is a raisin bread that I buy from an Asian Bakery in Queens, NY and I believe it is called Lotus Bread. If you know what I am speaking about, I would love to have that recipe if possible.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Cecile, I am not sure what bread you are referring to. It seems like every time you turn around there is a new bread or pastry showing up at the bakeries there.

      Reply

  5. Carl says

    Thanks for this recipe. We have it at the only dim sum house in our State (Alabama) when we go there on weekends.

    What size bamboo steamer basket did you use?

    Thanks,

    Carl

    Reply

  6. Julie Fox says

    Always rated dim sum places higher if the steamed cake rolled by. Haven’t had it in years. I remember one in SF that had a subtle ginger flavor. Thanks

    Reply

  7. Karen says

    5 stars
    Our family loves ma-lai-go. We have noticed that many dim sum places either don’t offer them or make them without the big air pockets these days. They are just sweet, yet lacked a special spongy texture and taste of ‘Je ne sais pas quoi’ . We just thought those chefs were not skillful and did a bad job with ‘rising’ cake. Now we know why there’s a difference – the dough starter…I guess these cooks didn’t want to bother with the more lengthy step ?.

    I am curious on one more thing, there are many sweet ‘traditional’ dim sum desserts requiring custard powder (custard buns 奶王包, baked tapioca pudding焗西米布甸) but packaged custard powder seems like a modern invention. What did the chefs use way back when you can’t go down to the Asian supermarkets to pick up a can of ‘Bird’s or Lion’s brand custard powder?? Thanks for the post. Reading it makes me want to go get dim sum today ?.

    Reply

      • Bill says

        Hi Lorelei, it’s true that it’s mostly corn starch, but candidly, custard powder has artificial flavoring, which enhances the taste of the ma lai go.

        Reply

    • Gore says

      It does seem to be mostly for the corn flour/starch which was perhaps otherwise difficult to find in some regions for a time? Makes the same effect as dedicated cake flour I suppose with a mild vanilla flavour to boot.

      Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Karen, I have the same question about the custard powder. I have tried making this ma lai go without using it and it is not as tasty. So while it did seem kind of odd and wrong to use it, I thought “who am I to change the recipe?” so I used it and it did taste better and more like what I’d gotten in restaurants. Thanks for your thoughtful comments!

      Reply

  9. Dominic says

    I’d been trying to make Ma Lai go with sourdough starter, on and off for 2 years now.

    I’d almost got the taste to be identical to the actual but failed on the proofing time. I’m still trying to figure out on this part. If you do one with sourdough starter,as you had mentioned. I would love to see your outcome

    Thanks

    Reply

  10. SHANTHA FERRARA says

    5 stars
    Brings back memories….we used to have it with grated fresh coconut (which was slightly salted to bring out the “lemak” (literally meany fatty) flavour of the coconut)

    Reply

