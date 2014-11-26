The Woks of Life

Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Congee

Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Congee

Published:
By

Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Congee, by thewoksoflife.com

Ok, people! I am pretty certain that you’ve never seen this take on Thanksgiving leftovers before, and I am super excited to let you in on our family tradition. For as long as I’ve known Bill and his family, which is almost 30 years now, this has been and will always be our breakfast on the day after Thanksgiving.

Most people throw away the turkey carcass after all is said and done. Smarter people make stock with it. And the smartest people make congee. Yep. We said it!

If you don’t have any special plans for that turkey carcass, you need to make this rice congee, because it is insanely good. I look forward to it more than the turkey itself. Don’t get me wrong. I love our turkey, and it is honestly the best-tasting turkey I’ve ever had. With that said, I love this turkey congee more. But that’s just me.

Did I also mention that this has to be the easiest congee recipe ever? It is.

The best part is, the only leftovers you need are the carcass, stripped of most of the meat, and the veggies at the bottom of your roasting pan. You get to keep any leftover turkey meat you have for sandwiches, pot pies, and other leftover recipe ideas you have planned. The point is, there will be absolutely no waste when all is said and done. You want to get all the goodness you can out of that bird!

Now that you know my feelings on this matter, let me show you how easy it is to make. You’ll only need a few things:

  • your leftover turkey carcass and all the vegetables at the bottom of your roasting pan (celery, carrots, onions)
  • 14 cups of water
  • 1 cup white rice (you can also use brown rice)
  • Salt, to taste
  • white pepper, to taste
  • chopped scallion
  • chopped cilantro

In a very large stock pot, add the turkey carcass and all the veggies. Pour in the water and the rice, and bring everything to a boil. Let it simmer for 90 minutes, until the rice has kind of bloomed and opened up. Use tongs to remove any bones, etc. Season with salt, white pepper, and garnish with scallion and cilantro.

Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Congee, by thewoksoflife.com

How easy was that, seriously?

Now, that’s the way we’ve always done it. Congee recipes vary and if you want a really smooth congee, you can do it a slightly different way. Rather than adding the rice to the pot at the beginning, simply add the carcass, vegetables, and water to the stock pot. Simmer for 2 hours until you have a rich stock. Remove any large bones and then strain the stock into a clean pot. Add the rice, bring to a boil, and simmer for another 90 minutes. Stir in some leftover shredded turkey, season with salt and pepper, and garnish with scallions and cilantro.

It takes a bit longer, but if you prefer your congee smoother and (for lack of a better word) cleaner, it’s another way to go!

If you’re not into congee, which I highly doubt as you’re still reading this post, definitely at least make stock with the turkey carcass. Just don’t let it go to waste!

Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Congee, by thewoksoflife.com

Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Congee, by thewoksoflife.com

 

4.5 from 2 votes

Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Congee

We make this congee every year for breakfast the morning after Thanksgiving. Take your Thanksgiving turkey carcass and put it to work to make this incredibly delicious rice porridge.
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time1 hr 30 mins
Total Time1 hr 35 mins
Course: Rice
Cuisine: American/Chinese
Keyword: Turkey congee
Servings: 12 servings
Author: Judy

Ingredients

  • your leftover turkey carcass and all the vegetables at the bottom of your roasting pan (celery, carrots, onions)
  • 14 cups water
  • 1 cup white rice
  • Salt (to taste)
  • white pepper (to taste)
  • chopped scallion
  • chopped cilantro

Instructions

  • In a very large stock pot, add the turkey carcass and all the veggies. Pour in the water and the rice, and bring everything to a boil. Let it simmer for 90 minutes. Use tongs to remove any bones, etc. Season with salt, white pepper, and garnish with scallion and cilantro.
  • Now, that's the way we've always done it. But if you want a really smooth congee, you can do it a slightly different way. Rather than adding the rice to the pot at the beginning, simply add the carcass, vegetables, and water to the stock pot. Simmer for 2 hours until you have a rich stock. Remove any large bones and then strain the stock into a clean pot. Add the rice, bring to a boil, and simmer for another 90 minutes. Stir in some leftover shredded turkey, season with salt and pepper, and garnish with scallions and cilantro.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

26 Comments

  1. Cheryl says

    My carcass isn’t ready for the stockpot yet (and neither is my turkey carcass!), but I have stock left over from the batch I made for the gravy. And after the way I ate last night, there is nothing I can imagine that my sore tummy would welcome more. I was planning to make it even before I saw your post!

    Reply

  2. Gene says

    5 stars
    Even without the vegetables from the roasting pan…I puree them and put them into my scratch made gravy (canned and instant powdered gravy suck)…this is a great dish, especially if he day is chilly (like today). Chinese ‘donuts’ are the ideal accompaniment. They are made from unsweetened dough, a bit more glutinous than American donuts, and deep fried. You dip ’em into the hot soup. My mom made this after Thanksgiving, too. But I still can’t get used to calling it “congee.” For our family, it is “JOOK” and always will be.

    Mom doesn’t make it any more. She is 99 years old…”100″ if counted the Chinese way…but my turkey carcass is saved for my sister to make it and take to her.

    Reply

