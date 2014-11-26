The Woks of Life

Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Congee

Ok, people! I am pretty certain that you’ve never seen this take on Thanksgiving leftovers before, and I am super excited to let you in on our family tradition. For as long as I’ve known Bill and his family, which is almost 30 years now, this has been and will always be our breakfast on the day after Thanksgiving.

Most people throw away the turkey carcass after all is said and done. Smarter people make stock with it. And the smartest people make congee. Yep. We said it!

If you don’t have any special plans for that turkey carcass, you need to make this rice congee, because it is insanely good. I look forward to it more than the turkey itself. Don’t get me wrong. I love our turkey, and it is honestly the best-tasting turkey I’ve ever had. With that said, I love this turkey congee more. But that’s just me.

Did I also mention that this has to be the easiest congee recipe ever? It is.

The best part is, the only leftovers you need are the carcass, stripped of most of the meat, and the veggies at the bottom of your roasting pan. You get to keep any leftover turkey meat you have for sandwiches, pot pies, and other leftover recipe ideas you have planned. The point is, there will be absolutely no waste when all is said and done. You want to get all the goodness you can out of that bird!

Now that you know my feelings on this matter, let me show you how easy it is to make. You’ll only need a few things:

In a very large stock pot, add the turkey carcass and all the veggies. Pour in the water and the rice, and bring everything to a boil. Let it simmer for 90 minutes, until the rice has kind of bloomed and opened up. Use tongs to remove any bones, etc. Season with salt, white pepper, and garnish with scallion and cilantro.

How easy was that, seriously?

Now, that’s the way we’ve always done it. Congee recipes vary and if you want a really smooth congee, you can do it a slightly different way. Rather than adding the rice to the pot at the beginning, simply add the carcass, vegetables, and water to the stock pot. Simmer for 2 hours until you have a rich stock. Remove any large bones and then strain the stock into a clean pot. Add the rice, bring to a boil, and simmer for another 90 minutes. Stir in some leftover shredded turkey, season with salt and pepper, and garnish with scallions and cilantro.

It takes a bit longer, but if you prefer your congee smoother and (for lack of a better word) cleaner, it’s another way to go!

If you’re not into congee, which I highly doubt as you’re still reading this post, definitely at least make stock with the turkey carcass. Just don’t let it go to waste!

Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Congee

We make this congee every year for breakfast the morning after Thanksgiving. Take your Thanksgiving turkey carcass and put it to work to make this incredibly delicious rice porridge.
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time1 hr 30 mins
Total Time1 hr 35 mins
Course: Rice
Cuisine: American/Chinese
Keyword: Turkey congee
Servings: 12 servings
Author: Judy

Ingredients

  • your leftover turkey carcass and all the vegetables at the bottom of your roasting pan (celery, carrots, onions)
  • 14 cups water
  • 1 cup white rice
  • Salt (to taste)
  • white pepper (to taste)
  • chopped scallion
  • chopped cilantro

Instructions

  • In a very large stock pot, add the turkey carcass and all the veggies. Pour in the water and the rice, and bring everything to a boil. Let it simmer for 90 minutes. Use tongs to remove any bones, etc. Season with salt, white pepper, and garnish with scallion and cilantro.
  • Now, that's the way we've always done it. But if you want a really smooth congee, you can do it a slightly different way. Rather than adding the rice to the pot at the beginning, simply add the carcass, vegetables, and water to the stock pot. Simmer for 2 hours until you have a rich stock. Remove any large bones and then strain the stock into a clean pot. Add the rice, bring to a boil, and simmer for another 90 minutes. Stir in some leftover shredded turkey, season with salt and pepper, and garnish with scallions and cilantro.

22 Comments

  1. Iro says

    Hi! Is this a stock you can store in the freezer. I tend to cook asian for myself only and prepare broths and stocks and freeze them in single person portions for quick meals. Also is it safe to freeze the cooked turkey meat?

    Reply

  2. Bonita says

    My bi-racial, dad Chinese and mom Portugese. We ALWAYS made turkey jook after thanksgiving. It is the BOMB! Thanks for your website. I love it!

    Reply

  3. JC says

    Thanks for this recipe! I’ve had jook at my Chinese in-laws’ place many times but have never made it myself. It was a perfect use of the turkey carcass, and my husband loved it!

    Reply

  4. Kallah says

    My boys want turkey jook more then they want turkey! The only thing I do differently is when it is almost done, I add in shredded meat from the neck bone and 3 cups of stuffing. I know, weird, stuffing (starch) with a thick rice soup (starch). And yes, we add soy sauce and sesame oil in it when serving :). Pure comfort food for us.

    Reply

  6. Lena says

    Turkey Jook!!! I think this is the real reason why my mom enjoys roasting the big huge turkey. We have the “Chinese style” turkey for Thanksgiving, lots of juice and super moist. No crispy crunchy skin, but this type of turkey makes the best tasting jook the following day! My husband even loves it and never thought he’d enjoy leftover turkey this way. Yummy!

    Reply

  8. Philip says

    Ah…Choke, as my family would call it! There are so many ways to cook it and this is definitely a winner. An even smoother or “cleaner” porridge can be had by soaking the rice for thirty minutes or so before cooking it. Happy Thanksgiving to a great family and thank you for all the wonderful recipes shared with such love and meticulous effort.

    Reply

    • TWJay says

      I made the mistake of dumping it altogether with the rice and spent a huge amount of time picking out those little bones in the drumsticks. Now I make the stock, strain it, then add the rice.

      Reply

