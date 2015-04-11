The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Chicken & Poultry Kung Pao Chicken Wings

Kung Pao Chicken Wings

Bill
by:
67 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Kung Pao Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

Kung Pao chicken wings are an awesome, delicious alternative to the traditional hot wings or honey bbq wings you see all over the place. The spicy, tangy sauce, oven “fried” chicken wings (I have a fool-proof method that will get you really crispy wings in the oven!), and the easy preparation make for the ultimate fusion food.

If you’re familiar with our traditional Kung Pao Chicken, you’ll find this recipe is a more tangy and slightly sweeter version of the authentic sauce, perfect with wings. You can follow the recipe as-is or tinker with the sauce until it meets your taste preferences. Of course, I’d suggest following the recipe the first time, and then customize the second time (believe you, me, it’s not a “one-time” kind of dish). You will make this one over and over again for dinner, snacks, super bowl parties and friendly gatherings, and you WILL receive kudos!

Okay, so for wings, we have to deep fry them right?

You could do that, but why deal with the mess of deep frying and the added unhealthiness of it all? After the sauce, the next best part about this recipe is the oven-fry method used to crisp up the wings. Every time I use this method, I’m convinced that it’s the only way it should be done.

On with the recipe! The ingredient list is a bit long, but I promise everything has a purpose and adds to the flavor of the dish! Can you tell I’m excited about this one? Go for it!

Kung Pao Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

Kung Pao Chicken Wings: Recipe Instructions

Toss the chicken wings in a large mixing bowl along with the ground Sichuan peppercorns, white pepper, soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, sesame oil, cornstarch, and flour. Ensure the wings are evenly coated. Set aside for at least 20 minutes.

I added some notes on making these Kung Pao chicken wings since I got a good question from one of our readers and this is why we love comments! We want to hear how things are going in your kitchen so we can continually improve our current and future recipes,

If you patted your wings dry, then the mixture may be a little dry but during the marinade process, the dry ingredients will be absorbed as the soy sauce will bring some liquid out of the chicken wings. This is especially true if you just thawed your wings from the freezer. The moisture level of the chicken wings when you start the recipe is quite variable, so adjust to get a light coating on your wings!

If the mixture still looks a little dry, then add a dash of wine or water just to moisten the wings.

If they look a little wet, then you could  add a touch more flour if you like a crust on your wings, otherwise, just leave the excess liquid behind.

Kung Pao Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

Preheat the oven to 475 degrees F. Line a sheet pan with heavy duty foil for easy clean-up and add a layer of non-stick foil or parchment paper so the wings don’t stick. Lay the wings on the sheet pan spaced 2 inches apart, ensuring that as much of the marinade coating is on the wings as possible.

Kung Pao Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

Bake in the oven for 16 minutes, flipping them halfway through roasting. Both sides of the wings should be crispy. Halfway through this process (i.e. after you’ve flipped the wings), make the sauce.

To make the sauce, add the oil and ginger to a wok or saucepan over low heat. After 15 seconds, add the garlic, dried whole red chili peppers, and crushed red pepper flakes. Toast another 10 seconds and stir in the Shaoxing wine, sesame oil, chicken stock, sugar, rice vinegar, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and spicy bean sauce/paste. Stir well and bring to a simmer.

Stir in the cornstarch slurry until the sauce is thick enough to coat a spoon.

Kung Pao Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the scallions. By now, the wings should be done cooking.

Kung Pao Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

Toss them into the Kung Pao sauce.

Kung Pao Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Kung Pao Chicken Wings garnished with chopped peanuts and cilantro!

Kung Pao Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

Kung Pao Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

Kung Pao Chicken Wings, by thewoksoflife.com

We had these Kung Pao chicken wings without any dipping sauce, but if you’d like to cool off the wings slightly, you can serve with some plain yogurt, mixed with a bit of salt and and chopped cucumber.

5 from 10 votes

Kung Pao Chicken Wings

Kung pao chicken wings are a great alternative to regular hot wings. With the tangy sauce, oven "fried" wings, and easy prep, it's the perfect fusion food!
by: Bill
Course:Chicken
Cuisine:Chinese
Kung Pao Chicken Wings, thewoksoflife.com
serves: 4
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 16 minutes
Total: 46 minutes

Ingredients

For the marinating the chicken wings:

For the Kung Pao sauce:

Instructions

  • Toss the chicken wings in a large mixing bowl along with all the marinade ingredients, ensuring the wings are well coated. Set aside for at least 20 minutes.
  • Preheat the oven to 475 degrees F. Line a sheet pan with heavy duty foil for easy clean-up and add a layer of non-stick foil or parchment paper so the wings don't stick. Lay the wings on the sheet pan spaced 2 inches apart, ensuring that as much of the marinade coating is on the wings as possible. Bake in the oven for 16 minutes, flipping them halfway through roasting. Both sides of the wings should be crispy. Halfway through this process (i.e. after you've flipped the wings), make the sauce.
  • To make the sauce, add the oil and ginger to a wok or saucepan over low heat. After 15 seconds, add the garlic, whole dried chilies, and crushed red pepper flakes. Toast another 10 seconds and stir in the Shaoxing wine, sesame oil, chicken stock, sugar, rice vinegar, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and spicy bean paste. Stir well and bring to a simmer.
  • Stir in cornstarch slurry until the sauce is thick enough to coat a spoon. Add the scallions. By now, the wings should be done cooking. Toss them into the sauce and serve, garnished with chopped peanuts and cilantro. Serve!
  • Note: We had these chicken wings without any dipping sauce, but if you'd like to cool off the wings slightly, you can serve with some plain yogurt, mixed with a bit of salt and and chopped cucumber.

Tips & Notes:

Makes 1 dozen wings.

nutrition facts

Calories: 268kcal (13%) Carbohydrates: 13g (4%) Protein: 17g (34%) Fat: 16g (25%) Saturated Fat: 4g (20%) Cholesterol: 56mg (19%) Sodium: 433mg (18%) Potassium: 209mg (6%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 555IU (11%) Vitamin C: 1.7mg (2%) Calcium: 14mg (1%) Iron: 1.2mg (7%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

You may also like…

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

67 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments