The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Recipes Chicken & Poultry Korean Fried Chicken Tenders

Korean Fried Chicken Tenders

Korean Fried Chicken Tenders, by thewoksoflife.com

Everyone has those days.

When you’re sick of work, really not feeling that final paper that’s due in two days, or you’re just plain old bored of your same old routine.

Well I recently had such a day, and what should one do on such a day?

Make some chicken tenders. But some limp, “oven-baked” chicken tenders aren’t going to soothe your sorrows. You need some DOUBLE-DIPPED BUTTERMILK FRIED Chicken Tenders.

Nay, you need double-dipped buttermilk KOREAN fried chicken tenders. And…what’s that? Gochujang dipping sauce, you say? Don’t mind if I do.

Now, before you lampoon me for clogging your arteries and corrupting your diets, I ask you, is there anything more therapeutic than being transported back to simpler times? You would walk into a restaurant with your family and not even have to glance at the children’s menu before knowing that you wanted the chicken fingers and French fries. Your culinary choices weren’t hampered by diets or whether or not the latest gastropub you picked for lunch is just trendy enough. Your biggest concern during mealtimes was just why you could never seem to locate a green crayon to properly draw a flower on the paper-lined table-top of your favorite chicken finger-slinging restaurant.

So I say have a chicken tender, gosh darnit! These Korean fried chicken tenders are double-dipped in buttermilk and flour for an extra crunchy coating. Korean chili powder rounds out the flavors, adding a delightful spice. And the gochujang dipping sauce? It’s pretty awesome, too.

Recipe Instructions

First, place the chicken tenders in a medium sized bowl. Pour enough buttermilk into the bowl to submerge the chicken. Add the soy sauce and dijon mustard. Stir thoroughly and let sit for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, in a shallow dish, combine the flour, Korean chili powder, salt, and pepper.

Heat the oil over medium high heat. When a chopstick dipped into the oil sizzles, you’re ready to start frying.

Dredge each chicken tender in the flour mixture, coating thoroughly. Then dip the chicken tender back into the buttermilk. Dredge in the flour mixture a second time, and gently place into the hot oil.

Korean Fried Chicken Tenders, by thewoksoflife.com

Fry until the chicken is golden brown. Remove to a cooling rack placed over a baking sheet.

Repeat the double-dipping/dredging and frying with the remaining pieces of chicken. When you’re done frying the chicken, combine the gochujang paste, soy sauce, honey/agave, sesame oil, and dijon mustard for the dipping sauce.

Korean Fried Chicken Tenders, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve these Korean fried chicken tenders immediately–maybe alongside some French fries if you’re having yourself an extra little splurge!

Korean Fried Chicken Tenders, by thewoksoflife.com

4.2 from 5 votes

Korean Fried Chicken Tenders

These Korean fried chicken tenders are double-dipped in buttermilk and a spicy flour mixture. When served with a gochujang dipping sauce, they're perfect.
by: Kaitlin
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:Korean
Korean fried chicken nuggets
serves: 4
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

For the tenders:

  • 2 chicken breasts (cut into 15 tenders)
  • Buttermilk (enough to coat the chicken)
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon dijon mustard
  • 1 ½ cups flour
  • 3 tablespoons Korean chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper
  • Vegetable oil (enough to fill a small, deep pot for frying)

For the sauce:

Instructions

  • First, place the chicken tenders in a medium sized bowl. Pour enough buttermilk into the bowl to submerge the chicken. Add the soy sauce and dijon mustard. Stir thoroughly and let sit for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, in a shallow dish, combine the flour, Korean chili powder, salt, and pepper.
  • Heat the oil over medium high heat. When a chopstick dipped into the oil sizzles, you're ready to start frying.
  • Dredge each chicken tender in the flour mixture, coating thoroughly. Then dip the chicken tender back into the buttermilk. Dredge in the flour mixture a second time, and gently place into the hot oil. Fry until the chicken is golden brown. Remove to a cooling rack placed over a baking sheet.
  • Repeat the double-dipping/dredging and frying with the remaining pieces of chicken. When you're done frying the chicken, combine the gochujang, soy sauce, agave, sesame oil, and dijon mustard for the dipping sauce. Serve immediately--maybe alongside some French fries if you're having yourself an extra little splurge!

nutrition facts

Calories: 357kcal (18%) Carbohydrates: 44g (15%) Protein: 32g (64%) Fat: 6g (9%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Cholesterol: 74mg (25%) Sodium: 1120mg (47%) Potassium: 658mg (19%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 1860IU (37%) Vitamin C: 2.6mg (3%) Calcium: 53mg (5%) Iron: 4mg (22%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

  1. Lisa Arnone says

    5 stars
    Oooooooooo Weeeeee Kaitlin! Phenomenal recipe!! Didn’t substitute anything and this rocks the house. The dipping sauce is amazing and I’d definitely use it for other dishes. Thanks for another incredible spicy recipe. I can’t wait for another adventure with y’all.

    Reply