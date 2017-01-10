The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Quick and Easy Kimchi Ramen

Quick and Easy Kimchi Ramen

I’m always in the market for new ways to doctor up a packet of instant ramen. It’s one of our favorite things to do in the kitchen (or at the campfire)––as evidenced by our past published recipes for “Pho” Ramen and Curry Ramen––and this Kimchi Ramen is our third and latest creation.

There has always been something really nostalgic to me about a bowl of instant noodles. When my sister, cousin, and I would get home from school back when our rooms were plastered with *N SYNC posters and various cutouts from the latest issue of Teen Beat, our favorite 3:00 snack was a bowl of Maruchan Chicken-flavored instant noodles. I remember crowding around the stove to cook each packet individually, and then sitting around the kitchen table, dropping ice cubes into our bowls to cool them down. Ah, youth.

If you have a packet of instant noodles in your pantry right now, you’re going to want to give this one a try. This quick and easy Kimchi Ramen can be whipped up with just a few ingredients and less than 15 minutes. And it’s way better than just the regular old flavor packet.

Here’s what you’ll need:

In a medium pot, add the vegetable oil and the mushrooms. Stir-fry for 3 minutes. 

Add the kimchi and stir-fry for another 2 minutes.

Add the kimchi juice, stock, korean red pepper powder, sugar, and sesame oil. Bring to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, open up your package of instant noodles. Discard the flavor packet, and boil the noodles according to the package instructions.

Transfer the cooked noodles to a bowl. Pour your broth over the noodles, and serve with scallions on top!

Note: If you prefer, you can also boil the noodles directly in the pot of broth!

Quick and Easy Kimchi Ramen

If you have a packet of instant noodles in your pantry right now, you’re going to want to give this one a try. This quick and easy Kimchi Ramen can be whipped up with just a few ingredients and less than 15 minutes. And it’s way better than just the regular old flavor packet.
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time15 mins
Course: Noodles
Cuisine: Korean
Keyword: kimchi ramen
Servings: 1 serving
Calories: 602kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • In a medium pot, add the vegetable oil and the mushrooms. Stir-fry for 3 minutes. Add the kimchi and stir-fry for another 2 minutes.
  • Add the kimchi juice, stock, korean red pepper powder, sugar, and sesame oil. Bring to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, open up your package of instant noodles. Discard the flavor packet, and boil the noodles according to the package instructions. Transfer the cooked noodles to a bowl. Pour your broth over the noodles, and serve with scallions on top!
  • Note: If you prefer, you can also boil the noodles directly in the pot of broth!

Nutrition

Calories: 602kcal | Carbohydrates: 61g | Protein: 22g | Fat: 34g | Saturated Fat: 18g | Sodium: 1694mg | Potassium: 925mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 26.1% | Vitamin C: 2.7% | Calcium: 5.7% | Iron: 28.1%

 

34 Comments

  1. DeAnna Pickle says


    So delicious! Thank you for the recipe. I did not have mushrooms or scallions on hand, substituted matchstick carrots and leek, and was still great!. There is a local lady who makes the most wonderful kimchi, way down here in Mississippi.

    Reply

  2. sheldon lebowitz says

    We used to enjoy going to a Chinese restaurant near us that would give everyone a small bowl of Kimchi. It was delicious but not a soup. Alas, the restaurant is not there anymore. Would you have a simple recipe for Kimchi that you would share?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Sheldon, we haven’t ever explored making our own kimchi, usually leaving that task to the experts (i.e. korean moms!). That said, I may give it a try someday, and if I do have a good recipe to share, I definitely will!

      Reply

  3. Matt says

    That looks way good.

    Only comment is that you can get fresh egg noodles instead, if you’re near a good chinatown.
    Makes it even better, and less hydrogenated fats!

    Reply

  4. Gail says


    This was simple and absolutely delicious!! I took some liberties with a few ingredients, because who doesn’t love mushrooms?? Excellent!

    Reply

  6. Heather Spencer says

    I just wanted to say how much I enjoyed this recipe. A friend of mine lived in Korea for three years and learned how to make Kim Chi. She taught me how to make it and I am completely addicted. My favorite breakfast is Kim Chi with turkey sausage and an over easy egg. I was out of sausage and only had a small amount of Kim Chi left (salted Napa and daikon radish in fridge as we speak) and as it was 26 degrees outside I really needed a warm belly to start my day. I realized that I had all of the ingredients and it was delicious (as well as a powerful decongestant)! I ended up cooking the ramen in the soup and it turned out perfectly.

    Reply

