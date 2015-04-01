Katsudon Japanese Pork Cutlet and Egg Rice Bowl

There was a time when my fish-averse younger self had very few options at a Japanese restaurant. I would suffer through plates of teriyaki and bowls of plain udon, as I watched the rest of my family dig into their raw fish, which I considered extremely unappetizing. One day, I finally opted for a dish that I’d passed over on the menu so many times before: Japanese Katsudon.

If you’ve never heard of it, Katsudon is basically katsu (a pork chop breaded with panko and fried) over rice with onion and egg. It was awesome, and it became my go-to choice whenever I went to a Japanese place–a fish-less, teriyaki-less haven. Since then, I’ve discovered that sushi is, in fact, delicious and amazing, and I now order either sushi or sashimi at any Japanese restaurant I go to.

But every time, I’ll give a friendly little wave to the Katsudon option on the menu––an old friend. Well, the other day, I decided to make the dish at home, which, as it turns out, is a very simple task. The results of this katsudon recipe were great–the crispy pork, paired with the slightly sweet mixture of egg and onion, all smushed into a pile of rice? What’s not to like?

You’ll need:

2 center-cut, boneless pork chops, pounded down to a centimeter thick

salt and pepper

flour, for dusting

1 egg

1 cup panko

oil, for frying

1/2 cup dashi stock or chicken stock

2 teaspoons sugar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 teaspoons Mirin

2 large eggs

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

2 servings steamed white rice

1 scallion, chopped

Season the pounded pork chops with salt and pepper, and dust with a light, even coating of flour. In one shallow bowl, beat the egg. Put the panko into another shallow bowl.

Add thin, even layer of oil to a cast iron pan or skillet over medium heat. The oil is ready when you throw a panko breadcrumb into the oil and it sizzles. Dip the pork into the egg to coat.

Transfer the pork to the panko and press it evenly into the meat to get a good coating.

Carefully lay the pork chops in the hot oil and cook for 5-6 minutes on one side, until golden brown. Flip and cook the other side for another 5-6 minutes. Drain on a plate lined with a paper towel.

While the pork is resting, add the stock, sugar, soy sauce, and Mirin to a small bowl. In another bowl, lightly beat 2 eggs. Add a tablespoon of oil to a pan over medium heat, and add the sliced onion. Fry the onions until they’re translucent and slightly caramelized.

Pour the stock mixture over the onions. Slice your tonkatsu into pieces and place on top of the onions.

Drizzle the egg over everything.

Cook over medium low heat until the egg is just set. Serve over bowls of steamed rice, and garnish with scallions.