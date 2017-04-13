The Woks of Life

Oyakodon (Japanese Chicken & Egg Rice Bowls)

Sarah
by:
36 Comments
Everyone needs a good one-pan meal in their back pocket. Something that can be whipped up with minimal effort, time, and cleanup. My favorite approach is usually to cook something that’s served over rice.

(Considering everything that you all know about myself and my family at this point, I suppose that doesn’t come as much of a surprise. WHAT? I LIKE RICE.)

One of the best “over rice” dishes you can make with just 9 ingredients is this Oyakodon, a Japanese rice bowl dish of chicken, steamed egg, and onions.

An Easy Japanese Dish

Similar to the gyudon recipe we posted a while back, oyakodon is flavored with mirin, soy sauce, and a bit of sugar. But instead of frying an egg in a separate pan and putting it over the top, beaten egg is poured over the simmering chicken and steamed right into the rest of the dish.

Actually, it’s also a very similar method to the one used in our Katsudon Recipe, which shouldn’t come as a surprise, because they’re in the same “family” of dishes.

The nice thing about Japanese Oyakodon, though, is that all you need to do is cut up a few chicken thighs (best friend to all of us cooks looking for convenience and ease) and add them directly to the pan. No breading or frying required!

The result is a luscious, flavorful, hearty dinner (Or lunch. Or…breakfast. Eggs, right?) that can be prepped and cooked in 30 minutes. It’s what I like to call a sweatpants & TV kind of meal.

Because that’s usually what I’m wearing/watching when I’m eating it.

Right, Oyakodon. Here’s how to make it!

Oyakodon: Recipe Instructions

In a non-stick frying pan or cast iron skillet over medium high heat, add the dashi stock, soy sauce, mirin, and sugar. Bring to a boil.

Add the chicken, and simmer in the stock for 10 minutes.

Spread the sliced onion over the chicken and cook for 2 minutes.

Pour the beaten egg over the top, and simmer, covered for 2-3 minutes, until cooked but slightly runny.

Serve your Oyakodon over freshly steamed medium grain rice and garnish with chopped scallions. For the “full experience,” try making our miso soup to go with it! 

4.75 from 8 votes

Oyakodon (Japanese Chicken & Egg Rice Bowls)

Oyakodon, a Japanese rice dish of chicken, onions and eggs flavored with mirin, soy and dashi stock, is a one-pan quick meal. Try this easy Oyakodon recipe!
by: Sarah
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:Japanese
serves: 3
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Total: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • cup dashi stock
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon mirin
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs (450g, cut into bite-sized pieces)
  • 1 medium onion (thinly sliced)
  • 2 large eggs (beaten)
  • 2 1/2 cups Steamed medium grain rice
  • 1 scallion (chopped)

Instructions

  • In a non-stick frying pan or cast iron skillet over medium high heat, add the dashi stock, soy sauce, mirin, and sugar. Bring to a boil.
  • Add the chicken, and simmer in the stock for 10 minutes. Spread the sliced onion over the chicken and cook for 2 minutes.
  • Pour the beaten egg over the top, and simmer, covered for 2-3 minutes, until cooked but slightly runny.
  • Serve over freshly steamed rice and garnish with chopped scallions.

nutrition facts

Calories: 435kcal (22%) Carbohydrates: 45g (15%) Protein: 39g (78%) Fat: 10g (15%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Cholesterol: 253mg (84%) Sodium: 731mg (30%) Potassium: 570mg (16%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin A: 235IU (5%) Vitamin C: 3.5mg (4%) Calcium: 68mg (7%) Iron: 2.3mg (13%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

