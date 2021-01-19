The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

How to Make Frozen Tofu

Judy
by:
Frozen tofu with rice cakes on plate for hot pot

In today’s post, I’m going to teach you how to make frozen tofu. Tofu (or bean curd) comes in many different forms, and it’s really all about texture. You’d be surprised at how much tofu’s texture can change just by freezing it solid! 

What Is Frozen Tofu?

Frozen tofu is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. It is regular firm tofu, that is steamed and then frozen. Frozen raw tofu tends to crumble, so we cook it beforehand to shore it up for the freezing process. 

Tofu in container ready for freezing

Frozen tofu is popular in Northern China. In the days before central heating, homes were often heated with wood burning stoves, and anything left out in the kitchen could freeze on a particularly cold night. 

Home cooks realized that when it came to tofu, freezing would change its structure and texture. 

Why Freeze Tofu? 

This is not the first time we at The Woks of Life have asked you to purposefully freeze an ingredient to change its structure by relying on the fact that water expands when it freezes. Just look at our quick 20 Minute Congee recipe. Washing and freezing rice grains breaks them up, causing them to cook down faster. 

But why do this with tofu

  1. It becomes less delicate and doesn’t fall apart as easily. This means you can put it into soups or hot pots, and it stays intact rather than falling apart. 
  2. It takes on a firmer, almost sponge-like texture (similar to soy puffs), making it chewier and bouncier.
  3. With the large holes that form in the tofu, it absorbs sauces and flavors more readily than fresh firm tofu, which tends to only cling to flavor on its surface. 

Like many soybean products, it is slightly chewy, but also fluffy and soft. If I had to compare it to something else, it would be wheat gluten, also known as seitan. But it’s gluten-free! 

How to Use Frozen Tofu

You can braise frozen tofu like in our Braised Wheat Gluten (红烧烤麸), but people most often use it in soups and hot pots. 

Frozen tofu in hot pot

Just be careful, as frozen tofu can soak up a lot of hot liquid! When you’re eating it, make sure it’s cool enough before biting into it!

Recipe Instructions

Cut the tofu into 1/2 inch thick rectangles.

1/2 inch thick rectangles of tofu

Arrange the tofu in a single layer on a heat-proof plate that will fit in your steamer.

Tofu on plate in steamer

Place the tofu in the steamer, cover, and steam for 20 minutes over medium high heat.   

Let the tofu cool. Pat each piece dry with a clean towel, and place in a container lined with parchment paper in one layer.

Place another layer of parchment paper on top, and add another layer of tofu.

Tofu in container with parchment paper

Freeze overnight. You’ll see that the tofu may have changed color, turning a little more yellow than white.

Frozen Tofu

The next day, it’s ready to thaw and use! 

Frozen Tofu on a plate with rice cakes

Learn to make frozen tofu using regular firm tofu. Freezing makes it firmer, chewier, and better at absorbing flavors in soups & hot pots!
Ingredients

  • 1 pound firm tofu (any tofu ranging from medium to very firm will work)

Instructions

  • Cut the tofu into ½-inch thick rectangles. Arrange the tofu in a single layer on a heat-proof plate that will fit in your steamer. Place the tofu in the steamer, cover, and steam for 20 minutes over medium high heat.  
  • Let the tofu cool. Pat each piece dry with a clean towel, and place in a container lined with parchment paper in one layer. Place another layer of parchment paper on top, and add another layer of tofu. Freeze overnight.
  • The next day, it’s ready to thaw and use!

nutrition facts

Calories: 95kcal (5%) Carbohydrates: 3g (1%) Protein: 10g (20%) Fat: 5g (8%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 5mg Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Calcium: 142mg (14%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

