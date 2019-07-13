I’m particularly excited about this chicken yakisoba recipe, because it used to be one of my go-to’s at Japanese restaurants, before I discovered that I really like sushi.
Every time I go to a Japanese restaurant now, I kind of stop and gaze wistfully at the yakisoba on the menu before ordering my usual rolls or sashimi. So I figured I’d make it at home, because that was the only way I was going to get it!
Note: This recipe was originally published in April 2016, newly updated as of July 2019!
What Yakisoba Noodles To Use
There’s something special about the texture of a good yakisoba noodle––that slight chewiness that every great noodle should have.
While they haven’t paid us to endorse them or anything, I would definitely recommend the noodles made by the Sun Noodle company. Their yakisoba (and ramen noodles) are some of the best I’ve tried!
I bought a pack of noodles that actually came with a seasoning packet that I didn’t end up using, but I think that they also sell the noodles separately, without any additional seasonings.
A Surprising Ingredient
One slightly surprising, yet essential ingredient in this chicken yakisoba recipe is Worcestershire sauce.
As I was doing my research, I noticed Worcestershire sauce showing up again and again in several different [probably Americanized] Japanese dishes.
I was a little skeptical, but when I tasted it, I knew it was correct. The Worcestershire sauce adds that signature flavor and tang that you know and love in a good yakisoba.
On to the recipe!
Chicken Yakisoba Recipe Instructions
Chicken Yakisoba
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
- 1 tablespoon mirin
- 1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 8 oz. sliced chicken thighs or breast (225g)
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 3 tablespoons oil (plus 2 teaspoons, divided)
- 6 fresh shiitake mushrooms (thinly sliced)
- 1 small onion (thinly sliced)
- 1 medium carrot (julienned)
- 2 cups cabbage (julienned)
- 12 oz. fresh yakisoba noodles (340g)
- 2 scallions (julienned)
Instructions
- In a small bowl, mix together the soy sauce, oyster sauce, mirin, Worcestershire sauce, and sugar until thoroughly combined. In a separate bowl, combine the sliced chicken with 2 teaspoons cornstarch and 2 teaspoons oil. Set aside.
- Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a wok over high heat. Add the chicken in one layer and allow to sear for 1 minute. Stir-fry for another minute, remove from the wok, and set aside.
- Add 2 tablespoons of oil to the wok, along with the shiitake mushrooms. Stir-fry for 2 minutes and then add the onions, carrots, and cabbage. Stir-fry for another 2 minutes, and then add the noodles, seared chicken, scallions, and the sauce mixture. Continue to stir-fry the mixture for another 2-3 minutes until the noodles are heated through. Serve!
