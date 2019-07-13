The Woks of Life

Chicken Yakisoba

I’m particularly excited about this chicken yakisoba recipe, because it used to be one of my go-to’s at Japanese restaurants, before I discovered that I really like sushi.

Every time I go to a Japanese restaurant now, I kind of stop and gaze wistfully at the yakisoba on the menu before ordering my usual rolls or sashimi. So I figured I’d make it at home, because that was the only way I was going to get it!

Note: This recipe was originally published in April 2016, newly updated as of July 2019!

What Yakisoba Noodles To Use

There’s something special about the texture of a good yakisoba noodle––that slight chewiness that every great noodle should have.

While they haven’t paid us to endorse them or anything, I would definitely recommend the noodles made by the Sun Noodle company. Their yakisoba (and ramen noodles) are some of the best I’ve tried!

I bought a pack of noodles that actually came with a seasoning packet that I didn’t end up using, but I think that they also sell the noodles separately, without any additional seasonings.

Chicken Yakisoba Ingredients, by thewoksoflife.com

A Surprising Ingredient

One slightly surprising, yet essential ingredient in this chicken yakisoba recipe is Worcestershire sauce.

As I was doing my research, I noticed Worcestershire sauce showing up again and again in several different [probably Americanized] Japanese dishes.

I was a little skeptical, but when I tasted it, I knew it was correct. The Worcestershire sauce adds that signature flavor and tang that you know and love in a good yakisoba.

Yakisoba noodles in wok, by thewoksoflife.com

On to the recipe!

Chicken Yakisoba Recipe Instructions

In a small bowl, mix together the soy sauce, oyster sauce, mirin, Worcestershire sauce, and sugar until thoroughly combined. In a separate bowl, combine the sliced chicken with 2 teaspoons cornstarch and 2 teaspoons oil. Set aside.

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a wok over high heat. Add the chicken in one layer and allow to sear for 1 minute. Stir-fry for another minute, remove from the wok, and set aside.

Searing chicken in wok, by thewoksoflife.com

Add 2 tablespoons of oil to the wok, along with the shiitake mushrooms.

Stir-frying shiitake mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry for 2 minutes and then add the onions, carrots, and cabbage. Stir-fry for another 2 minutes, and then add the noodles, seared chicken, scallions, and the sauce mixture.

Adding yakisoba noodles to wok, by thewoksoflife.com

Cooking yakisoba noodles with chicken and vegetables, by thewoksoflife.com

Continue to stir-fry the mixture for another 2-3 minutes until the noodles are heated through.

Chicken Yakisoba in wok, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your chicken yakisoba hot!

Bowl of Chicken Yakisoba, by thewoksoflife.com

Bowl of Chicken Yakisoba, by thewoksoflife.com

Picking up yakisoba noodles with chopsticks, by thewoksoflife.com

4.58 from 7 votes

Chicken Yakisoba

Chicken Yakisoba is a popular Japanese noodle stir-fry that's super easy to make at home. Our recipe also has a ton of fresh vegetables in it!
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time30 mins
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Japanese
Keyword: yakisoba
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 587kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • In a small bowl, mix together the soy sauce, oyster sauce, mirin, Worcestershire sauce, and sugar until thoroughly combined. In a separate bowl, combine the sliced chicken with 2 teaspoons cornstarch and 2 teaspoons oil. Set aside.
  • Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a wok over high heat. Add the chicken in one layer and allow to sear for 1 minute. Stir-fry for another minute, remove from the wok, and set aside.
  • Add 2 tablespoons of oil to the wok, along with the shiitake mushrooms. Stir-fry for 2 minutes and then add the onions, carrots, and cabbage. Stir-fry for another 2 minutes, and then add the noodles, seared chicken, scallions, and the sauce mixture. Continue to stir-fry the mixture for another 2-3 minutes until the noodles are heated through. Serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 587kcal | Carbohydrates: 67g | Protein: 22g | Fat: 26g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 54mg | Sodium: 2232mg | Potassium: 548mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 7g | Vitamin A: 53.1% | Vitamin C: 21.1% | Calcium: 5.9% | Iron: 25.2%

 

73 Comments

  2. kevin says

    What kind of cabbage?

    just found this websute revently. its excellent. So excited to try mybnb hand at asian cooking. My wok arrives this week.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Kevin, I used just regular green cabbage for this. Savoy cabbage could also work, but napa cabbage may be a little too wet for this recipe.

      Reply

  3. noella johnson says


    This recipe was fantastic. The sauce is one of the best I have made. I doubled the sauce, because we like lots of sauce. The chicken was so soft and velvety. This recipe is “hall of fame” in my cookbook.

    Reply

  4. yenwoda says


    This was great and you’re right, the Worcestershire sauce fits right in. I found that the chicken stuck a bit to the pan – I used a stainless wok with a large flat bottom, so maybe had too much surface area for the amount of oil. Chicken did turn out perfectly juicy and tender though so not really a problem. Also substituted green beans from the garden for the cabbage. Seconds were had by all.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      To prevent sticking, try bringing the wok up to temperature before adding the oil and then immediately adding the chicken! It could also be that the wok wasn’t hot enough, which can cause the meat to stick.

      Reply

  5. Annabelle says


    I was pleasantly surprised when I made this – very tasty! I was a bit worried that the amount of sauce wasn’t going to be enough for the noodles, but it was very flavorful. Nice, easy dish that I’ll be making again! (Plus I really liked the addition of cornstarch to the chicken – added some nice crispness.)

    Reply

  6. Kathie says


    I made Yakisoba Chicken this week and the process went perfectly and tasted wonderful! I do have one question though: The recipe called for 3 tablespoons of oil. When it in the wok on high and I was stirring the mushrooms and the other vegetables, oil splattered on my stirring hand and all over my stove. Is that the reality of cooking with a wok or is there some way to keep from burning my hand (I put on an oven mitt finally) and having my stove top covered with oil? If I reduced the oil by a tablespoon, would it still turn out as well? Thanks for all your great recipes. I enjoy reading about them all, even the ones I don’t try. Very interesting and entertaining!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Kathie, while oil splattering is a reality of cooking at high heat, you can minimize it by making sure that your ingredients are as dry as possible. It’s when the hot oil meets water that the splattering occurs. Hope that helps!

      Reply

  8. Lauren says

    This dish is awesome! Super easy! What takes the most time is the prep. I read a few comments concerned about cooking time of the chicken. As mentioned your wok really needs to be hot.
    I had mine on high and threw in my chicken as the oil started to smoke. I left it on for 3 minutes to get a better sear. It was great and fully cooked! Husband and son wanted to take it for lunch the next day but there was none left! This will get filed under easy weeknight dinner!

    Reply

