How to Debone Chicken Thighs

Sarah
by:
1 Comments
Deboning a chicken thigh

So you have to debone chicken thighs. In this post, we’ll show you how to do it with step-by-step instructions (with photos) and a video!

Use Cases for Deboning Chicken Thighs

The biggest use case for this is when we want chicken thighs that are boneless, but still have the skin on, like in our Roasted Chicken with Sticky Rice recipe. Chicken thighs are usually sold bone-in/skin-on, or boneless/skinless. There’s no boneless, skin-on version at the grocery store!

You may also find yourself in a situation where a recipe calls for boneless thighs, but you only have bone-in thighs on hand in your fridge or freezer.

Another reason you might want to debone chicken thighs is that the bone-in versions are often significantly cheaper at the grocery store. If you buy whole thighs, you can de-bone them yourself, save the bones to make stock (try my mom’s Pork & Chicken stock—it’s the best), and save some money!

How to Debone Chicken Thighs

  1. Ok, there is only one bone to remove from each thigh. Start with the chicken thigh on the cutting board skin-side down. Find the bone that runs along the length of the thigh. Run a sharp boning knife, paring knife, or chef’s knife along the length of it to reveal the bone underneath the meat.
How to De-bone a Chicken Thigh, thewoksoflife.com

2. Use your fingers to move the meat away from the bone. Angle your knife towards the bone, and slice down both sides of it to expose the bone even further. You can also scrape the knife along the bone to remove the meat cleanly and avoid leaving any meat on it.

How to Debone a Chicken Thigh, thewoksoflife.com

3. Next, point your knife so it’s perpendicular to the bone. Holding the bone up, make an incision underneath it to separate it from the meat below. Slice both ways so the middle shaft of bone (between the two ends) is separated from the meat. Then, slice around and below one end of the bone to release it completely from the meat.

Deboning a chicken thigh, thewoksoflife.com

4. Now that the bone is only attached at one end, pull the bone up vertically. Make a few final cuts to remove the other end from the meat.

Deboning chicken thighs, thewoksoflife.com

Done! Don’t throw those bones away. Put them in the freezer, and use them the next time you make chicken stock, or our Pork and Chicken Stock.

Deboned chicken thighs, thewoksoflife.com
How to Debone Chicken Thighs

Learn how to debone chicken thighs with our step-by-step instructions (with photos) and a video. Deboning the chicken yourself can save money at the grocery store and allow you to cook boneless chicken thighs with the crispy skin still intact!
by: Sarah
Course:Chicken
Deboning a chicken thigh
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Total: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound bone-in chicken thighs

Instructions

  • Start with the chicken thigh on the cutting board skin-side down. Find the bone that runs along the length of the thigh. Run a sharp boning knife, paring knife, or chef's knife along the length of it to reveal the bone underneath the meat.
  • Use your fingers to move the meat away from the bone. Angle your knife towards the bone, and slice down both sides of it to expose the bone even further. You can also scrape the knife along the bone to remove the meat cleanly and avoid leaving any meat on it.
  • Next, point your knife so it's perpendicular to the bone. Holding the bone up, make an incision underneath it to separate it from the meat below. Slice both ways so the middle shaft of bone (between the two ends) is separated from the meat. Then, slice around and below one end of the bone to release it completely from the meat.
  • Now that the bone is only attached at one end, pull the bone up vertically. Make a few final cuts to remove the other end from the meat.

Tips & Notes:

Do not discard the bones! Freeze them until you have enough bones to make stock, or add them to other stock recipes. 

nutrition facts

Calories: 211kcal (11%) Carbohydrates: 1g Protein: 16g (32%) Fat: 16g (25%) Saturated Fat: 4g (20%) Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 94mg (31%) Sodium: 74mg (3%) Potassium: 198mg (6%) Vitamin A: 75IU (2%) Calcium: 8mg (1%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

  1. AvatarCharles says

    5 stars
    Great timing. Boneless chicken thighs are so popular at Costco that they are almost always sold out, but they always have in bone-in version. I’ll be trying this the next time I cook chicken.

