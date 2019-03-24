The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Hong Kong Milk Tea

Hong Kong Milk Tea

Published:
By

Hong Kong Milk Tea, by thewoksoflife.com

Hong Kong Milk Tea is a magical, highly caffeinated, wonderfully smooth morning drink that I had for the first time in its true glory on our trip to Hong Kong.

Always served piping hot and perfectly sweetened, it has just the right amounts of evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk.

It gives you a jolt without any unpleasant buzz (speaking from my own experience anyway), and a blend of teas makes for a wonderfully strong and fragrant cuppa. It went well with everything from a plate of Hainanese chicken at a hole-in-the-wall lunch joint to a Portuguese custard tart, to a custard bun eaten on the street.

Developing This Hong Kong Milk Tea Recipe

I spent a lot of time on this recipe, watching videos online and thinking back to the many cups of Hong Kong Milk Tea I enjoyed on our short trip there. There are many methods for brewing out there, and notably, there’s pantyhose involved.

(In our case, some pretty old, never-opened and “slightly imperfect” discount panty-hose from the 1990s that I found in my mom’s closet.)

Hong Kong Milk Tea pantyhose for tea filter, by thewoksoflife.com

There’s also tea “pulling” (pouring the tea from one container to another repeatedly), and many thoughts on optimal temperatures and brewing times. I’ve sifted through all the information out there to create what I think is the perfect, no-fuss cup of Hong Kong milk tea.

What Kind of Tea Should You Use?

First there’s the tea blend: many purveyors of great Hong Kong Milk Tea closely guard the blend of teas they use, but it’s always a blend! So when in Rome Hong Kong…

Ceylon is the undisputed common thread across Hong Kong Milk Tea recipes. I used a Ceylon Orange Pekoe that we had in the pantry. From there, I did a little experimenting with my mother’s stash of tea to see what kind of flavors they each yielded, and I was surprised to find that the humble Lipton black tea bag, also made from Orange Pekoe, did a great job at cutting costs AND packing the right flavor.

My parents have actually been to tea farms in China, and apparently, Lipton buys up their “tea dust” or “tea fannings,” i.e. the crushed remnants from the production of the more expensive loose leaf tea. So in a weird way, you might be getting some quality stuff! To round out my tea blend, I threw in some Earl Gray for another citrusy, robust layer of flavor.

Hong Kong Milk Tea varieties, by thewoksoflife.com

From there, there’s the pesky question of tea ratios. I did a lot of tearing open of tea bags, and here are a couple of helpful tips for formulating the right Hong Kong Milk Tea blend:

  • 6 cups of water boils down to about 4 1/2 cups of tea, or about 4 servings
  • 2 standard tea bags equals about 1 tablespoon.

It’s surprising just how much tea you need to make an authentic cup of Hong Kong Milk tea, as it is traditionally so strong. I watched countless Hong Kong Milk Tea vendors on YouTube scooping huge cups of tea to make just one large pot!

To maximize your tea, you can get another small pot of tea out of the first batch of tea after you’ve boiled it. It will be slightly less flavorful but will be good for drinking black and perhaps not diluted with milk.

By the end of my day of tea brewing, I finally had the perfect cup of Hong Kong Milk Tea with a homemade Portuguese egg tart (another experiment that took some painstaking trial and error from my dad) at around 5pm.

It was delicious, and brought me right back to Hong Kong. Though tread carefully––at 2 AM that night, I was still lying awake, hopped up on 4 cups of tea!

Hong Kong Milk Tea - evaporated milk, by thewoksoflife.com

In all seriousness, though, this is my new favorite and go-to. I hope you enjoy it, and if you find optimal tea blends, leave them in the comments!

Hong Kong Milk Tea: The Recipe

First, add 6 cups of very hot water to a pot. Add the tea and bring to a boil. Turn down the heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Your tea should be very dark!

Hong Kong Milk Tea brewing the tea, by thewoksoflife.com

From there, pour the tea through a fine-meshed strainer that has a clean pair of stockings tied around it. This is optional to make sure you get every last bit of tea fanning out of your drink.

Hong Kong Milk Tea filtering tea through pantyhose, by thewoksoflife.com

Portion out the tea––one serving is a little over 1 cup. Mix in ⅓ cup evaporated milk and about 1 teaspoon sweetened condensed milk, or to taste. Stir thoroughly, and enjoy immediately!

Hong Kong Milk Tea with condensed milk, by thewoksoflife.com

The shortcut version of this recipe (good for single servings) is to put 1 teabag each of Lipton, your favorite Orange Pekoe, and Earl Gray teas into a mug with boiling water, let steep for 5 minutes, and then add ⅓ cup of evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk to taste.

Hong Kong Milk Tea, by thewoksoflife.com

Hong Kong Milk Tea, by thewoksoflife.com

Hong Kong Milk Tea, by thewoksoflife.com
4.67 from 6 votes

Hong Kong Milk Tea

Hong Kong Milk Tea is a very strong, perfectly sweet cup of tea enjoyed in bakeries, cafes and restaurants across Hong Kong. Here's how to make it at home!
Prep Time25 mins
Total Time25 mins
Course: Beverages
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: milk tea
Servings: 4
Calories: 140kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

  • 6 cups hot water (1.4L, makes about 4 ½ cups of tea after the boiling process)
  • 10 tablespoons tea leaves or fannings (in tea bags or tea strainers; any combination of Ceylon Orange Pekoe/Lipton Black Tea, Earl Gray, or your favorite black tea)
  • 1⅓ cups evaporated milk (315 ml, ⅓ cup per serving)
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk ~1 teaspoon per serving, or to taste
  • a fine-meshed strainer with a clean pair of stockings tied around it optional, to get a perfectly smooth tea

Instructions

  • Add 6 cups of very hot water to a pot. Add the tea and bring to a boil. Turn down the heat and simmer for 15 minutes.
  • From there, pour the tea through a fine-meshed strainer that has a clean pair of stockings tied around it. This is optional to make sure you get every last bit of tea fanning out of your drink.
  • Portion out the tea––one serving is a little over 1 cup. Mix in ⅓ cup evaporated milk and about 1 teaspoon sweetened condensed milk, or to taste. Stir thoroughly, and enjoy immediately!

Notes

The shortcut version of this recipe (good for single servings) is to put 1 teabag each of Lipton, your favorite Orange Pekoe, and Earl Gray teas into a mug with boiling water, let steep for 5 minutes, and then add ⅓ cup of evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk to taste.

Nutrition

Calories: 140kcal | Carbohydrates: 13g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 7g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 27mg | Sodium: 120mg | Potassium: 300mg | Sugar: 13g | Vitamin A: 225IU | Vitamin C: 1.7mg | Calcium: 255mg | Iron: 0.2mg

 

 

17 Comments

  1. Monica says

    On the quest of making the perfect milk tea at home. At the tea shop they recommended this tea Zheng Shan Xiao Zong Black Tea. Totally the right fragrance/aroma. Online I think the name is Lapsong Souchong. Curious what you think. Thanks for the recipe!

    Reply

  2. CK says


    I have just tried your recipe for Hong Kong tea and coffee with condensed milk. What can I say! I’m making myself another one. I now have my eye on your recipe for Hong Kong tea. I will try it with what I have, a blend of Assam and Darjeelin for a rich tea. Thanks for the share.

    Reply

  3. Toni Jean says


    I cannot wait to make this! I have been coffee free for 12 years (realized it was causing some horrible issues for me) and have since been a dedicated happy tea drinker. I make Chai Tea occasionally, but i miss the Special coffees – caramel lattes etc and HOW i miss, maybe most of all, espresso with sweetened condensed milk, vietnamese style. I confess the condensed milk had a much higher proportion in my version than is considered the norm.

    This looks like just what i need to fill that need! I think i will also try it instead of milk and sugar in my chai tea (made with sliced fresh ginger, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon stick). This will take it over the top to that Special treat i have been missing for so long. Thank you as always, World’s Best Bloggers!!

    Reply

  4. Tracy says

    Instant Pot it! Makes a strong cup of tea.

    Can you recommend some pre-packaged (already blended) tea brands for HK milk tea?

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Dang, the Instant Pot can really do everything! I don’t have much recommendations on blended tea brands for HK milk tea, but I’ll see if anything catches my eye next time I’m at the Asian grocery!

      Reply

  5. May says

    Have not tried the recipe but looking forward to try. Milk tea is my go-to drink in Hong Kong as I don’t drink coffee. Love your blog!

    Reply

  6. Wendy Hermance says


    Lipton is owned by Nestle Corporation, an amoral extractive corporation that literally steals water (without permits and by paying pennies for what it sells for millions of dollars, to say nothing of its plastics poisoning) from urban communities and indigenous farmers without enough clean water left to live. Buy any other brand of tea, coffee, ice cream, yogurt, cosmetics, etc.. Along with Monsanto, Amazon, Walmart and the fracking oil/bank consortium, it is one of the most destructive corporations on the planet.

    Reply

    • Chris says


      Wow! A simple website reference with environmental concerns would have been sufficient! Not a War and Peace scathing comment damning all users of enabling! Besides, did you even try the recipe with your completely organic ingredients? Hmm… thought so!

      Reply

  7. Alfred says

    I also love to make HK milk tea at home. My recipe is a mix of Orange Pekoe with a strong Pu-Err directly from China. I add around 1/5th to 1/4th of condensed sweetened milk, no evaporated milk. This makes it a little creamier and sweeter, even if it isn‘t the real HK mix.

    Reply

