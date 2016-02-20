The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Beef Hong Kong Beef Curry

Hong Kong Beef Curry

Judy
by:
113 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Beef Curry, A Hong Kong Style Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

When I set out to test and write this beef curry recipe, I was looking to re-create a version I’d had in Hong Kong many years ago. I remember it having an incredibly concentrated flavor. I’d never tasted anything like it before, and it completely changed the way I make curry.

First, let’s talk about the right cut of beef to use for this dish. A traditional Cantonese beef curry uses a very tendon-y, gristly cut of meat. It tends to be relatively dry after stewing or braising, because it doesn’t have much fat. So as an alternative, we decided to use regular old chuck roast for this recipe, i.e. the cut of meat you would use for a pot roast or beef stew. It has the right amount of fat, which translates to tender, tasty beef (not to mention the price is right).

Beef Curry, A Hong Kong Style Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Just a few things to remember:

  • Add salt at the end of the cooking process to prevent the salt from drying out the beef.
  • Besides the curry power, the right amounts of sugar and salt are the key to bringing out the flavors in this beef curry dish.
  • Don’t use your wok to make this dish, because the liquid cooks off too fast. Instead, use a thick-bottomed pot or Dutch oven.

This Hong Kong style beef curry is perfect for a lazy Sunday dinner. If you liked my Coconut Curry Chicken, you will definitely enjoy this recipe. I know it’s a keeper!

Try Kaitlin’s curry beef bowl recipe if you want a quick and easy recipe!

Hong Kong Beef Curry: Recipe Instructions

Beef Curry, A Hong Kong Style Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

First, blanch the beef to get rid of any impurities. Boil a pot of water, add the chunks of beef, and bring to a boil again. Drain immediately and set aside.

Beef Curry, A Hong Kong Style Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat 1/4 cup of oil in a heavy-bottomed pot over medium low heat. Add the garlic, shallots, lemongrass, and bay leaves to infuse the oil. Cook for a few minutes.

Beef Curry, A Hong Kong Style Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Then turn the heat down to the lowest setting and add the curry powder and turmeric. Stir until well-combined. If need be, add a little bit more oil so the curry powder doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan. Take care not to burn the spices!

Beef Curry, A Hong Kong Style Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

After a minute, add in the beef, chicken broth, sugar and tomato paste. Turn up the heat and bring the mixture to a boil.

Beef Curry, A Hong Kong Style Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Once boiling, give the mixture a stir, turn the heat back down to medium, and cover. Let the curry simmer (covered) for 60-75 minutes. Check on the curry occasionally to stir and make sure your curry isn’t burning.

While the curry is simmering, prepare the onions, potatoes, and carrots. Next, heat a tablespoon of oil in your wok over medium heat. Cook the onions until transparent (about 2 minutes). Transfer to a separate dish and set aside.

Beef Curry, A Hong Kong Style Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

After the beef is done simmering, it’s time to add the coconut milk, potatoes, and carrots. Turn up the heat, mix everything well, and bring to a boil. Once boiling, turn the heat down again to medium low, cover, and simmer for another 20 minutes.

Beef Curry, A Hong Kong Style Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

By now, the potatoes, carrots, and beef should be tender. Add the onions and salt to taste.

Beef Curry, A Hong Kong Style Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

If need be, turn up the heat and reduce the liquid a bit to thicken the sauce. The sauce should be thick, but there should still be plenty left to pour over your rice.

Beef Curry, A Hong Kong Style Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve this Hong Kong style beef curry over rice or on the side.

Beef Curry, A Hong Kong Style Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

This beef curry gets better after sitting in the refrigerator overnight, so don’t be afraid to make a big batch!

Beef Curry, A Hong Kong Style Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Beef Curry, A Hong Kong Style Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 12 votes

Beef Curry, A Hong Kong Style Recipe

Hong Kong style beef curry has a concentrated strong curry flavor mellowed by coconut milk and a long simmering time. The best beef curry uses a fatty cut of beef chuck with a some tendon or gristle producing the perfect texture.
by: Judy
Course:Beef
Cuisine:Chinese
Hong Kong Beef Curry
serves: 8 servings
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 2 hours
Total: 2 hours 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds boneless beef chuck (1.3 kg, cut into large 1½-inch cubes)
  • 1/4 cup oil (plus 1 tablespoon, divided)
  • 4 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 5 shallots (finely chopped)
  • One 6-inch section of lemongrass
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 1/3 cup good curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric
  • 4 cups chicken broth (or water)
  • 4 teaspoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 2 medium onions (cut into large chunks)
  • 3 large potatoes (cut into large chunks)
  • 2 carrots (cut into large chunks)
  • cups coconut milk (355 ml)
  • teaspoons salt (or to taste)

Instructions

  • First, blanch the beef to get rid of any impurities. Boil a pot of water, add the chunks of beef, and bring to a boil again. Drain immediately and set aside.
  • Heat 1/4 cup of oil in a heavy-bottomed pot over medium low heat. Add the garlic, shallots, lemongrass, and bay leaves to infuse the oil. Cook for a few minutes. Then turn the heat down to the lowest setting and add the curry powder and turmeric. Stir until well-combined. If need be, add a little bit more oil so the curry powder doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan. Take care not to burn the spices!
  • After a minute, add in the beef, chicken broth, sugar and tomato paste. Turn up the heat and bring the mixture to a boil. Once boiling, give the mixture a stir, turn the heat back down to medium, and cover. Let the curry simmer (covered) for 60-75 minutes. Check on the curry occasionally to stir and make sure your curry isn't burning.
  • While the curry is simmering, prepare the onions, potatoes, and carrots. Next, heat a tablespoon of oil in your wok over medium heat. Cook the onions until transparent (about 2 minutes). Transfer to a separate dish and set aside.
  • After the beef is done simmering, it’s time to add the coconut milk, potatoes, and carrots. Turn up the heat, mix everything well, and bring to a boil. Once boiling, turn the heat down again to medium low, cover, and simmer for another 20 minutes.
  • By now, the potatoes, carrots, and beef should be tender. Add the onions and salt to taste. If need be, turn up the heat and reduce the liquid a bit to thicken the sauce. The sauce should be thick, but there should still be plenty left to pour over your rice. This one gets better after sitting in the refrigerator overnight, so don't be afraid to make a big batch!

nutrition facts

Calories: 592kcal (30%) Carbohydrates: 29g (10%) Protein: 40g (80%) Fat: 38g (58%) Saturated Fat: 18g (90%) Cholesterol: 117mg (39%) Sodium: 673mg (28%) Potassium: 1440mg (41%) Fiber: 7g (28%) Sugar: 6g (7%) Vitamin A: 2730IU (55%) Vitamin C: 16.2mg (20%) Calcium: 134mg (13%) Iron: 11.3mg (63%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

You may also like…

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

113 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments