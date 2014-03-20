The Woks of Life

Honey Banana Cake

Published: Last Updated:
By 11 Comments

For dessert at the Indian Extravaganza posted a couple days ago: Honey Banana Cake!

I am of the opinion that one can never have enough banana dessert recipes. Our impulse to buy an entire bunch of bananas at the market has been a long and storied one (if, “We buy a crapload of cheap bananas and then we don’t eat them and they turn brown,” can be considered a rollicking good story).

Well, when they do inevitably get all soft and freckly on the countertop, it’s helpful to have an arsenal of recipes like this to turn to. This honey banana cake with cream cheese frosting and toasted pecans is a particularly good option. Moist, banana-y, subtly sweet, and tangy from the cream cheese. The perfect retro classic to cure all your brown banana dilemmas.

5 from 1 vote

Honey Banana Cake

This honey banana cake with cream cheese frosting and toasted pecans is moist, banana-y, subtly sweet, and tangy. The perfect retro classic.
Prep Time45 mins
Cook Time45 mins
Total Time1 hr 30 mins
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American
Keyword: honey banana cake
Servings: 16
Calories: 335kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

For the cake:

  • 4-5 ripe bananas (mashed)
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • ¼ cup honey
  • 3 cups flour
  • 1 ½ teaspoons baking soda
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • ½ cup butter (1 stick, at room temperature)
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 3 eggs (at room temperature)
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 1 ½ cups buttermilk
  • 1/3 cup yogurt

For the topping:

  • 4 oz. cream cheese (at room temperature)
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • ½ cup toasted pecans (chopped)

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9x13 pan.
  • In a small bowl, mix the mashed banana with the lemon juice and honey and set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and nutmeg.
  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, and add the vanilla. In a bowl or large measuring cup, stir together the buttermilk and yogurt.
  • Gently fold in the flour mixture alternately with the milk/yogurt mixture, starting and ending with the flour. Fold in the banana mixture.
  • Pour into prepared pan and bake until a toothpick comes out clean, 45 to 55 minutes. Let cool completely. Beat cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla, and milk together to make a smooth frosting. Spread on top of the cake and sprinkle with chopped toasted pecans.

Nutrition

Calories: 335kcal | Carbohydrates: 52g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 13g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 57mg | Sodium: 203mg | Potassium: 284mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 30g | Vitamin A: 378IU | Vitamin C: 3mg | Calcium: 87mg | Iron: 1mg

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

11 Comments

  1. dolores says

    5 stars
    made your banana bread a couple of weaks ago, OMG, it’s very different from a traditional B. bread, thanks for the recipe. I have a request, so far everything I’ve made from your recipes is delish! do you have a recipe for zucchini bread? let me kow

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Dolores, we don’t have a go-to recipe for zucchini bread yet (I usually find a different recipe on the internet every time i make it, and haven’t found a favorite), but we’ll definitely post it if I find “the one.” :)

      Reply

  2. Julian says

    When you refer to yoghurt in the ingredients, is that natural yoghurt or sweetened?

    Great blog by the way. I live in Australia and I’ve used several recipes since I discovered this site about three months ago. I’ve also told all my friends who are similarly impressed.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Julian, you could use either––sweetened or plain. Whatever you have should be fine, as long as it doesn’t have a strong flavor that would alter the taste of the cake. Vanilla yogurt works! Or, of course, banana. :)

      Reply

  4. Charm says

    Hi may I know if I could substitute honey with brown sugar? I’ve got some jaggery at hand that really goes well with banana, but not sure about the weight equivalent. Thanks for your time :)

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Charm, I’m not sure about that substitution, but you can certainly try it. I would just substitute the 1/4 cup of honey with 1/4 cup loosely packed brown sugar.

      Reply

