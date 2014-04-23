I have an extremely vivid image of my first attempt at bread making. A yeast-loaded black hockey puck was what resulted. Hard as a rock and pitch black, the thing resembled a football, only not as soft. To this day, my family is still milking that incident for all it’s worth. It was a day that has lived in infamy. But I learned 3 things: 1) Don’t start making bread at 10:00 PM. 2) Don’t take naps while making bread. And 3) Our smoke detectors work really well.

My bread-burning reputation has improved in recent years, however. I’ve redeemed myself with this homemade multigrain bread, a go-to morning toasting bread that I’ve been making every other week for the past year. When we first came to live in Beijing, we looked for a high quality multigrain sliced bread, but didn’t find it. After some online research, I found out that you could grind your own grains to make a homemade multigrain bread mix, and I never looked back. In fact, ever since we moved to Beijing, we’ve been baking all of our own bread, English Muffins, and Bagels!

I make large batches of the multigrain mix and store it in the refrigerator for future use. You can put as many or as few grains as you want: whether you’re making a 12-grain, 9-grain, or 7-grain bread, it’s all good! These whole grains are readily available in China (thank you Amazon.cn!), as well as in specialty food stores and some grocery stores. Use a good blender or food processor to grind each grain to a fine powder resembling flour, and mix everything together. Store in a refrigerated airtight container to keep it fresh, and take it out whenever you need bread!

Here’s a list of grains that I use to make the mix. Simply grind each grain into a coarse flour using a blender (you’ll want a very capable blender to do this!), and then mix everything together. Again, you can also buy multigrain cereal mixes at the grocery store.

1 cup corn (I just use corn flour)

1 cup brown rice

1 cup flaxseed

1 cup millet

1 cup quinoa

1 cup buckwheat

1 cup barley

1 cup oats

1 cup wheat

Makes 2 loaves:

1 1/2 cups of your multigrain mix

2 3/4 cups boiling water

4 tablespoons butter, melted, plus more to grease the loaf pans

1/3 cup honey

4 1/2 teaspoons instant yeast

1 teaspoon vital wheat gluten (optional. This ingredient will make your bread significantly softer)

4 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

¼ cup oats, for topping

This is the perfect homemade multigrain bread recipe to do on a lazy day. There’s some waiting time in between steps, but each step is very fast and easy. You can either use a KitchenAid mixer with a dough hook attachment, or just do it the old-fashioned way (just as easy and less clean-up).

In a very large heat-proof bowl, pour in the multigrain mixture and boiling water. Stir until it forms a thick paste. Let it cool completely (about 20 minutes).

Stir in the melted butter, honey, and yeast (in that order, stirring after each addition).

Stir in the vital wheat gluten if using. Let stand for another 10 minutes.

Add the flour, one cup at a time, and knead until smooth, about 10 minutes. Cover with a damp cloth and allow to rise in a warm place for 1 hour.

Sprinkle the salt into the dough and knead again for another 3 minutes or so, to make sure the salt is evenly distributed. Let rise (covered) for another hour. Grease 2 loaf pans and set aside.

After that hour, cut the dough in half, roll each piece into a loaf shape, and place into the greased pans. Sprinkle with the oats and press them lightly into the dough. Allow to rise for the last hour before baking.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Bake the loaves for 35 minutes or so, until golden brown. Your house will smell amazing (is there any better smell than fresh bread baking?). Take the loaves out of the pans and let them cool on a rack. Usually, a few slices get eaten well before they’re cooled.

Who can resist fresh baked bread with butter? Good thing you made two loaves of this homemade multigrain bread!