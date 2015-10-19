The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Pumpkin English Muffins

Sarah
by:
23 Comments
I’ve officially switched gears from summer to fall––my favorite season. We’ve transitioned from flip flops to close-toed shoes and cozy socks, and my vast collection of plaid button-downs is back on duty (yay!). Today, I was driving through the Hudson Valley grinning like an idiot (I only say this because I was alone in my car, smiling to no one in particular. Well…other drivers probably saw me––and thought I was a weirdo.), because I was surrounded by trees in varying shades of red, yellow, and orange.

I don’t think this is the first time I’ve said this, but one of my favorite things about fall is all the baking I get to do with pumpkin. From pies to cakes to scones, pumpkin is one of the last few ingredients that we really only tend to use seasonally. Which means that one bite of pumpkin pie (or in this case, pumpkin English muffins) can immediately make me think of all the other great things I associate with fall––falling asleep on the couch in front of a warm fireplace, picking up apples and cider at the farm in my hometown, and stargazing on chilly nights with hot tea in hand. It’s all so delightfully and un-ironically cheeseball-y. I love it.

Since discovering the awesomeness of homemade English Muffins in Beijing (check out our original recipe here, as well as the multigrain version here), we’ve been wanting to develop a pumpkin version. They’re pretty perfect, I must say. Cut them in half, toast them, and serve with butter. You can also sprinkle on a little cinnamon sugar if you’re feeling crazy!

Pumpkin English Muffins: Recipe Instructions

In the bowl of a mixer, whisk together the flour, yeast, salt, sugar, and spices.

Pumpkin English Muffins, by thewoksoflife.com

Fit your mixer with the dough hook attachment, and add the pumpkin puree, water (start with half a cup, and add more a little at a time if the dough is too dry––up to 2/3 cup), and yogurt to the dry ingredients. Turn the mixer on low and knead for 5 minutes. You can also knead by hand for 10 minutes. After kneading, let the dough rest for 5 minutes.

Pumpkin English Muffins, by thewoksoflife.com

On a clean, lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to a thickness of about ½ an inch. Cut into 12-15 circles with a 3-inch round cutter (a drinking glass works well). Sprinkle a baking sheet with the semolina and place the muffins on it.

Pumpkin English Muffins, by thewoksoflife.com

Slide the muffins around so that the bottoms are evenly coated with semolina. Cover with a damp towel and let rise in a warm place for an hour, until almost doubled in size.

Pumpkin English Muffins, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat a flat griddle pan until hot and brush with oil. Reduce heat to medium and add the muffins in batches. Cook each batch for 14 minutes, 7 minutes per side, until firm and golden brown. Turn only once.

Pumpkin English Muffins, by thewoksoflife.com

Pumpkin English Muffins, by thewoksoflife.com

Pumpkin English Muffins, by thewoksoflife.com

Pumpkin English Muffins, by thewoksoflife.com

Pumpkin English Muffins, by thewoksoflife.com

Pumpkin English Muffins

These pumpkin English muffins are a delicious fall version of this favorite breakfast staple. Toasted with a little butter and perhaps a dusting of cinnamon sugar, they are heavenly!
by: Sarah
Course:Breakfast
Cuisine:American
serves: 15
Prep: 1 hour 30 minutes
Cook: 45 minutes
Total: 2 hours 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 2/3 cups all-purpose flour (plus more for kneading)
  • 1 packet active dry yeast (2 ¼ teaspoons)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
  • 2/3 cup pumpkin puree
  • 1/3 to 2/3 cup lukewarm water
  • 2/3 cup plain yogurt
  • ¼ cup semolina or cornmeal
  • oil

Instructions

  • In the bowl of a mixer, whisk together the flour, yeast, salt, sugar, and spices. Fit your mixer with the dough hook attachment, and add the pumpkin puree, water (start with 1/3 cup, and add more a little at a time if the dough is too dry––up to 2/3 cup), and yogurt to the dry ingredients. Turn the mixer on low and knead for 5 minutes. You can also knead by hand for 10 minutes. After kneading, let the dough rest for 5 minutes.
  • On a clean, lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to a thickness of about ½ an inch. Cut into 12-15 circles with a 3-inch round cutter (a drinking glass works well). Sprinkle a baking sheet with the semolina and place the muffins on it. Slide the muffins around so that the bottoms are evenly coated with semolina. Cover with a damp towel and let rise in a warm place for an hour, until almost doubled in size.
  • Heat a flat griddle pan until hot and brush with oil. Reduce heat to medium and add the muffins in batches. Cook each batch for 14 minutes, 7 minutes per side, until firm and golden brown. Turn only once.

Tips & Notes:

Makes about 15 English Muffins.

nutrition facts

Calories: 168kcal (8%) Carbohydrates: 31g (10%) Protein: 5g (10%) Fat: 3g (5%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Cholesterol: 1mg Sodium: 163mg (7%) Potassium: 94mg (3%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 1705IU (34%) Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) Calcium: 22mg (2%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

