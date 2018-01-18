The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Breakfast & Brunch Our Homemade Breakfast Sausage Recipe

Our Homemade Breakfast Sausage Recipe

Sarah
by:
37 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Our Homemade Breakfast Sausage Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

This homemade breakfast sausage recipe is going to up your breakfast game. Big time.

A Need for a Homemade Breakfast Sausage

Breakfast sausage is one of those things that’s difficult to find fresh––it’s all usually in the frozen foods aisle. Pre-cooked, probably some preservatives thrown in there, and a bunch of ingredients that are hard to read.

When a certain ingredient or food is hard to come by, what do we do? We figure out how to make it ourselves at home!

Our Sausage-Making Beginnings

This was never more true than when my parents and I were living in Beijing for a few years. I learned how to make my own English Muffins, Bagels, and—our own sausage! (I’m just now realizing that they’re all breakfast items. You can find lots of different cuisines in the city of Beijing, but a really good American breakfast? Hard to come by.)

We would buy spices, toast them, and mix them up at home to create spice blends for spicy Italian sausage, sweet Italian sausage, and of course, breakfast sausage.

We would then put the mixes into little Tupperware containers, hop in a cab, and ride to a local wet market, where we beelined for a very particular butcher’s stall specializing in pork. Oh, and sorry for the bad photo quality!

Our Homemade Breakfast Sausage Recipe - Beijing sausage making, by thewoksoflife.com

The woman behind the counter would help us pick a piece of fatty pork shoulder, grind it to the texture we specified, mix in our spices, and then stuff the sausage into casings while we did the rest of our shopping.

Our Homemade Breakfast Sausage Recipe - Beijing sausage making, by thewoksoflife.com

On our way out, we would pick up a bag full of fresh sausage links for the freezer.

Our Homemade Breakfast Sausage Recipe - Beijing sausage making, by thewoksoflife.com

That was really how we started making homemade breakfast sausage, and the recipe has changed a bit over the years with lots of family discussion on recipe variations and improvements.

Who Cracked the Code to This Recipe

This version of breakfast sausage is actually my aunt’s, who is also responsible for our delicious Disney Smoked Turkey Legs recipe.

Her homemade breakfast sausage recipe uses a mix of classic spices and herbs, along with a couple tablespoons of maple syrup (anyone who knows how good sausage dipped in maple syrup is also knows why this is a necessary ingredient). Two very important points to make:

  1. The texture of the ground pork is very important. You generally want a coarser grind than the ground pork found at the supermarket. The best thing you can do is hand-chop the meat. My mom has a great post on how to grind meat without a grinder––just a knife or cleaver.
  2. Fat is very important to great sausage. For this recipe, you want a mixture of 70% meat, 30% fat. Another reason to hand-chop your meat! You can control how much fat is in the mix.

Ok, let’s get to it. Making breakfast sausage at home is easier than you think!

Our Homemade Breakfast Sausage Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Breakfast Sausage Recipe Instructions

Pre-ground pork at the supermarket is generally too fine for sausage. You can coarsely grind your own meat using a meat grinder, but if you don’t have a meat grinder, you can also use a cleaver or chef’s knife to chop the meat finely. (Find instructions for this in our post about how to grind meat without a grinder.)

Toast the fennel seeds and peppercorns in a pan over medium low heat until fragrant. Add to a mortar and pestle or spice grinder along with the sage, thyme, rosemary, marjoram, pepper flakes, and cloves. Grind the spices and herbs until you have a coarse powder.

Our Homemade Breakfast Sausage Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

In a large mixing bowl, combine the pork with your spice mixture, salt, and maple syrup.

Our Homemade Breakfast Sausage Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Our Homemade Breakfast Sausage Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Allow to chill for at least 2 hours.

Our Homemade Breakfast Sausage Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Form into patties and fry in a lightly oiled pan over medium high heat until browned and crispy.

Our Homemade Breakfast Sausage Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

If you want to store the sausage for later use, form into patties and put between squares of parchment paper. Transfer to an airtight container or freezer bag and transfer to the freezer.

Breakfast Sausage Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

This homemade breakfast sausage has a strong, but nuanced flavor, and goes wonderfully with just a couple eggs and toast, pancakes, omelettes, or any other breakfast item you can dream up!

Our Homemade Breakfast Sausage Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Our Homemade Breakfast Sausage Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Our Homemade Breakfast Sausage Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Our Homemade Breakfast Sausage Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 6 votes

Our Homemade Breakfast Sausage Recipe

This homemade breakfast sausage recipe is going to up your breakfast game. Big time. Breakfast sausage is one of those things that's difficult to find fresh––processed, pre-cooked, frozen, with preservatives.
by: Sarah
Course:Breakfast
Cuisine:American
serves: 8
Prep: 2 hours 30 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 2 hours 45 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ teaspoons fennel seeds
  • 1 ½ teaspoons black peppercorns
  • 1 ½ teaspoon dried sage
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • ½ teaspoon dried rosemary
  • ¼ teaspoon dried marjoram
  • ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • teaspoon ground cloves
  • 2 pounds coarsely ground fatty pork (70/30 meat to fat ratio)
  • 1 tablespoon sea salt
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup

Instructions

  • Pre-ground pork at the supermarket is generally too fine for sausage. You can coarsely grind your own meat using a meat grinder, but if you don’t have a meat grinder, you can also use a cleaver or chef’s knife to chop the meat finely. (Find instructions for this in our post about how to grind meat without a grinder.)
  • Toast the fennel seeds and peppercorns in a pan over medium low heat until fragrant. Add to a mortar and pestle or spice grinder along with the sage, thyme, rosemary, marjoram, pepper flakes, and cloves. Grind the spices and herbs until you have a coarse powder.
  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the pork with your spice mixture, salt, and maple syrup. Allow to chill for at least 2 hours. Form into patties and fry in a lightly oiled pan over medium high heat until browned and crispy.
  • If you want to store the sausage for later use, form into patties and put between squares of parchment paper. Transfer to an airtight container or freezer bag and transfer to the freezer.

Tips & Notes:

Recipe makes two pounds of sausage, or eight 4 oz. servings.

nutrition facts

Calories: 316kcal (16%) Carbohydrates: 4g (1%) Protein: 19g (38%) Fat: 24g (37%) Saturated Fat: 9g (45%) Cholesterol: 82mg (27%) Sodium: 939mg (39%) Potassium: 354mg (10%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 45IU (1%) Vitamin C: 0.8mg (1%) Calcium: 32mg (3%) Iron: 1.3mg (7%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

37 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments