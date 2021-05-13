The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Recipes Soups & Stocks The Best Ham and Bean Soup

The Best Ham and Bean Soup

Kaitlin
11 Comments
Ham and bean soup with crusty sourdough bread

This is easily the best Ham and Bean Soup we’ve ever had! Plenty of beans, tender chunks of carrot, a perfectly thickened broth with no shortage of spices, and giant chunks of salty ham. 

Little tricks here and there make this soup truly stand out from the rest. It’s perfect any time of day (and it freezes well too!) 

Our Ham and Bean Soup Recipe for Life

It’s always been important to have classic American comfort food recipes in our arsenal. Dishes like meatloaf, beef stew, spaghetti and meatballs, and banana bread that you want THE perfect recipe for. The one that you can reach for through the years and generations. 

This recipe comes from my aunt, who has always been a master of cooking up classic comfort foods. (She was the original author of the Baked Chicken with Sticky Rice, one of our favorites!)

It’s thick and comforting, with lots of vegetables, a blend of different kinds of beans, and a little bit of smoky flavor from the addition of ham hocks (we’ll get to that in a second). 

When you dunk big chunks of bread into it, or serve it with a piece of cheesy toast, it’s heaven. We loved it as soon as we tried it, and knew we had to document it for our family archives! 

Bonus Points!

Bonus if you use my dad’s recipe for Artisanal Sourdough Bread! It’s the perfect companion for this hearty soup, which really helped us get through the last of the early spring chill. 

Dipping bread into ham and bean soup

When you can’t find ham hocks…

A key part of my aunt’s original recipe is smoked ham hocks. However, I couldn’t find them at any of the grocery stores around us. We checked multiple spots! My workaround is a high quality chunk of ham, plus a drizzle of liquid smoke.

(Anyone who saw my Vegan Korean BBQ: King Oyster Mushroom “Samgyupsal” Bowls knows that I’m on a liquid smoke kick…) 

The Importance of a Dutch Oven

Having a Dutch oven is important for this recipe. It will allow the soup to bubble over a long period of time with relatively low risk of burning. 

I alternated my heat between medium and medium-low. This way, the soup simmered enough to cook down, but not so intensely that beans burned at the bottom of the pot. 

I started my soup early in the afternoon. It was perfect by the time we had finished dessert that day. 

This recipe uses canned beans, but if you’d rather use dried beans, you’ll need a pressure cooker. I included my aunt’s pressure cooker instructions at the end of this recipe if you’d like to go that route. Or if you happen to have bags of dried beans in the pantry that need a purpose! 

Ham and bean soup ingredients
Ham and Bean Soup Ingredients

Ham and Bean Soup: Recipe Instructions

Heat a Dutch oven over medium heat for about 3 minutes or so, until it’s nice and hot. (You can also use a thick-bottomed soup pot, but may need to stir more often to prevent burning.)

Add the oil and the onions. Cook until the onions begin to turn translucent. Add the garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes.

Cooking onions and garlic in Dutch oven

Stir in the chopped celery and carrots, and cook for an additional 5-6 minutes. Add the beans, followed by the water. Increase the heat to high. 

Beans added to dutch oven

Add the bay leaves, dried thyme, garlic powder, onion powder, white pepper, black pepper, paprika, and chicken bouillon paste. (If you don’t have chicken bouillon paste, simply use chicken stock in place of the water.) Bring to a boil. 

Stir in the ham. I like to cut it into big shards/shreds for extra texture. (Sarah likes hers cubed and orderly though. I won’t judge either way!)

Roughly cut ham

If you’re using a ham hock instead of ham, you can add it in now. 

Reduce the heat to medium-low. The soup should be at a somewhat energetic simmer. It should always be at a low bubble.

Simmering ham and bean soup

Cook for 4-5 hours, stirring periodically. If the soup isn’t cooking down, you may want to increase the heat to medium. Every stove is different, so don’t just set it and forget it. Periodically check liquid levels. 

In the last hour of cooking, add the fresh parsley, and cook for another hour.

Adding fresh parsley to ham and bean soup

It’s done when the beans and carrots are tender, and the soup is thickened.

If you used a ham hock, fish out any bones, and chop up any large pieces of meat and skin (keeping the skin is optional) that don’t break down during the cooking process before serving.

This soup is quite forgiving. If it ends up too salty for your tastes, just add water, and lightly mash some of the beans to release their starchiness and rethicken the soup. 

Ladle full of ham and bean soup

If you are reheating the soup and there is not enough liquid, just add 1-2 cups of water to bring it back to your desired consistency. This soup freezes well too! It’s best consumed within 3 months, but will last up to 6 months. 

Serve with my dad’s Artisanal Sourdough Bread

Ham and Bean Soup
Spoon full of ham and bean soup

If you want to use dried beans (AKA, my aunt’s original recipe):

If you’d rather use dried beans, which arguably do result in superior flavor and texture, you’ll need a large pressure cooker. My aunt’s is a 12-quart (11 liter) size. 

If starting with dried beans, cook 2 pounds (0.9 kg) of mixed beans with enough water to cover them by a couple inches for 1 hour first to remove any bean skin. Skim off the skin of the beans. 

Keep the soaking water, and add 4 cups of low-sodium chicken broth, along with 2 large smoked ham hocks (she gets hers from a specialty German butcher shop), and the large bay leaves. Cook for another hour. 

After an hour, release the pressure, and carefully open the lid (safety first!). Then add the fresh garlic, onion, celery, carrots, dried thyme, garlic powder, onion powder, white and black peppers, and 1-2 tablespoons chicken bouillon (to taste), and fresh parsley (she likes to also add an extra 1 tablespoon dried parsley). Cook for another hour. The soup should be very thick. Fish out any ham bones, and chop up any large pieces of meat and skin (keeping the skin is optional but very much recommended) that don’t break down during the cooking process before serving.

Cup of ham and bean soup
Ham and Bean Soup

This is easily the best Ham and Bean Soup we’ve ever had! It's a simple, adaptable recipe, perfect with chunks of crusty bread.
by: Kaitlin
Course:Soup
Cuisine:American
Dipping bread into ham and bean soup
serves: 10
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 5 hours
Total: 5 hours 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon oil (olive oil, vegetable oil, canola oil, etc.)
  • 1 1/2 cups onions (diced, about 1 medium onion)
  • 4 large garlic cloves (chopped)
  • 2 cups celery (diced, about 5 ribs of celery)
  • 2 1/2 cups carrots (diced, about 6 medium carrots)
  • 5 15 oz. cans assorted beans (such as cannellini, red kidney, pink beans, pinto beans, or black-eyed peas, drained—no need to be super thorough about draining)
  • 9 cups water (a 15-ounce/425g bean can, filled 5x; can use low-sodium chicken stock if you don't have the chicken bouillon paste the recipe calls for)
  • 2 large bay leaves
  • 2 teaspoons dried thyme
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika
  • 2 tablespoons chicken bouillon paste (adjust to avoid over-salting if using powdered bouillon)
  • 14 ounces ham (roughly shredded or diced; or 2 large smoked ham hocks)
  • 1/2 cup fresh parsley (chopped)
  • 1/4-1/2 teaspoon liquid smoke (optional, to taste: not needed if using smoked ham hocks)
Instructions

  • Heat a Dutch oven (you can also use a thick-bottomed soup pot, but may need to stir more often to prevent burning) over medium heat for about 3 minutes or so, until it’s nice and hot. Add the oil and the onions. Cook until the onions begin to turn translucent. Add the garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes.
  • Stir in the chopped celery and carrots, and cook for an additional 5-6 minutes. Add the beans, followed by the water. Increase the heat to high.
  • Add the bay leaves, dried thyme, garlic powder, onion powder, white pepper, black pepper, paprika, and chicken bouillon paste. (If you don’t have chicken bouillon paste, simply use chicken stock in place of the water.) Bring to a boil.
  • Stir in the ham. I like to cut it into big shards/shreds for extra texture. (Sarah likes hers cubed and orderly though. I won’t judge either way!) If you’re using a ham hock instead of ham, you can add it in now.
  • Reduce the heat to medium-low so the soup is at a somewhat energetic simmer–it should always be at a low bubble. Cook for 4-5 hours, stirring periodically. If the soup isn’t cooking down, you may want to increase the heat to medium. Every stove is different, so don’t just set it and forget it. Periodically check liquid levels.
  • In the last hour of cooking, add the fresh parsley, and cook for another hour. It’s done when the beans and carrots are tender, and the soup is thickened. If you used a ham hock, fish out any bones, and chop up any large pieces of meat and skin (keeping the skin is optional) that don’t break down during the cooking process before serving.
  • This soup is quite forgiving. If it ends up too salty for your tastes, just add water, and lightly mash some of the beans to release their starchiness and re-thicken the soup. If you are reheating the soup and there is not enough liquid, just add 1-2 cups of water to bring it back to your desired consistency.

Tips & Notes:

You can also used dried beans for this recipe, but will need to cook them in a pressure cooker. See end of post for pressure cooker instructions.
This soup freezes well. It is best consumed within 3 months, but will last up to 6 months.

nutrition facts

Calories: 317kcal (16%) Carbohydrates: 40g (13%) Protein: 19g (38%) Fat: 9g (14%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 25mg (8%) Sodium: 906mg (38%) Potassium: 927mg (26%) Fiber: 12g (48%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin A: 5723IU (114%) Vitamin C: 10mg (12%) Calcium: 146mg (15%) Iron: 4mg (22%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

  3. AvatarKelli U. says

    Oh my goodness!!!!! I can’t wait to try this soup!!!! Can it be cooked in a slow cooker? I work all week and usually don’t get home til at least 4.

  4. AvatarDevin says

    Looks delicious! If I’m using dried beans, but no pressure cooker, what would you suggest for making sure the dried beans are fully cooked? Soak them overnight? Love your recipes!

  5. AvatarGrampa Fuzzball says

    Given the picture, I’m surprised that you couldn’t find ham hocks—all the ShopRites I’ve been in have them! If one is using the ham hocks (strongly recommended!), I’d suggest putting them in cheesecloth before adding to the soup. Just wait until the soup is done, fish out the cheesecloth bag, remove the bones and chop up the meat (if it hasn’t already fallen apart).

  6. AvatarStepfan says

    Looks fantastic! Always love the recipes on this site, and will have to try this one. I have my instant pot so I’m debating using the fresh beans recipe, but if I do so after adding in the carrots and spices at the end how much longer do I cook it for? It feels like it should be short like 10 minutes or so, but wanted to double check.

  7. AvatarMichel Grimard says

    Looks real good. I am going to cook this over the weekend and let you know the results. All of your recipes which I tried were excellent. Many Thanks!

  10. AvatarDee Carter says

    5 stars
    I make my Ham & bean soup in much the same way. In addition, try adding Kale or Collard Greens to the soup as well. Lovely addition for fiber, taste, vitamins and texture!

