Grandpa’s Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey Recipe

Thanksgiving is one of my absolute favorite holidays, for three big reasons:

1. It involves my favorite meal of the year (…Top 5 at least).

2. It heralds the start of nonstop Christmas music on the radio. Because I’m a weirdo who never gets tired of Perry Como and Nat King Cole singing about chestnuts on open fires/the only person on earth who still listens to the radio.

3. Pie. Thanksgiving is by far, the biggest of the pie holidays.

The big day is in just a week and a half, and it’s time to start thinking about cooking your bird. I’ve always been a bit puzzled by people making such a huge deal out of their Thanksgiving turkeys. I mean…turkey help hotlines? Brine recipes? Electric meat saws?

It’s all a little too much.

For as long as I can remember, this has been the Thanksgiving turkey recipe prepared in our house every Thanksgiving without fail. My grandfather, a chef by trade, would use this method to roast chickens at the restaurant he worked in, and for turkey every holiday season. He passed the recipe down to my parents, and they let my sister and me in on the secret on how to cook a turkey perfectly.

This Thanksgiving turkey recipe requires no large plastic tubs, surgical gloves, brining spices, or deep fat fryers. You don’t even need many ingredients. There’s no complex preparation in advance, beyond whipping up a quick marinade in the food processor, and it’s always awesome. The main flavor agents are garlic and salt, but you really don’t get a strong garlicky flavor after it’s cooking. It’s super mellow, really juicy and hands down, the best roast turkey we have had.

Ok, I’ve talked quite enough. Just as a heads up, we have a few Thanksgiving sides in the pipeline for the coming days, so look out for those and check out our collection of Holiday season and Thanksgiving recipes. Onward!

Grandpa’s Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey: Recipe Instructions

2-3 days before roasting, start thawing your turkey in the refrigerator. On the day before you plan to roast it, make the marinade by combining the garlic, salt, black pepper, olive oil, and butter in the food processor. Pulse until you have a very fine paste.

Put your carrots, celery, and onions on the bottom of your roasting pan. This will be the roasting “rack” that your turkey will sit on.

Remove the turkey from the package. Remove the neck and the giblets from the turkey cavity and give the bird a good rinse with cold water. Pat it thoroughly dry with paper towels, and lay it breast side up in the pan.

Ok, so before I go any further, you may have noticed that we didn’t say anything about removing the turkey tail. This KILLS me as I veg out on the couch watching Food Network Thanksgiving specials. The turkey tail is always mysteriously missing. Is this a regular thing? People wantonly chopping off the turkey tail for aesthetic reasons? It’s malarkey!

My nose-to-tail philosophy and general Asian street cred compel me to say: do. not. throw. away. the. tail.

Just trust me on this.

Ok, so spread half of your marinade all over the top side of the turkey, making sure you cover every surface and crevice, including the cavity. Flip the bird over so it’s laying breast side down, and spread the other half of the marinade over this side of the turkey. Cover the roasting pan tightly with plastic and allow to marinate overnight. You can also spread some marinade over the neck and the giblets and add them to the roasting pan as well.

On the morning of the big day, take the turkey out of the fridge and let it sit on the counter (so you’re not putting a cold turkey directly into the oven, which can prevent it from cooking evenly). About 3 hours before you’re ready to eat, preheat the oven to 425 degrees F and arrange the oven rack so it’s in the lower third of the oven. Take the plastic off your roasting pan and lift up the turkey to empty any liquid that might have accumulated in the cavity as it sat out on the counter. Make sure the wings are tucked in, and roast at 425 degrees for 1 hour, rotating the pan halfway through.

Remove the turkey from the oven and lower the temperature to 325 degrees. Using clean kitchen towels or a sturdy wooden spoon, flip the turkey breast-side up. Roast the turkey at the lower temperature for another hour (for a 12 pound turkey) to an hour and a half (for a 14 pound turkey), until the thigh registers 165 degrees and the juices run clear (i.e. not pink). Rotate the pan halfway through the second roasting process as well.

Remove your Thanksgiving turkey from the oven, transfer to a carving board or serving plate, cover loosely with foil, and allow to rest for 20-30 minutes before carving.

Now, we know everyone has their own method for gravy, but here’s ours: tip all the drippings from the roasting pan into a gravy separator. You want about 10 tablespoons of fat and 6 cups of the juices. If you don’t have enough of either, you can add butter (if you need more fat) and chicken stock (if you don’t have enough juice).

In a large saucepan over medium heat, add the turkey fat and/or butter. Gradually stir in enough flour to make a roux, whisking constantly. Continue whisking until the roux turns a dark brown color, about 10 minutes. Slowly whisk in the turkey juices and/or broth. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Simmer until thickened (when it coats the back of a spoon, it’s perfect). If it’s too thick, add more broth or water. And that’s it!

This is the Thanksgiving turkey recipe that we always make, and it turns out perfectly every time. Plus, that turkey tail? Kaitlin and my dad fight over it every year. Every. Year. And then they just end up cutting it in half, and all is well with the world.

Happy almost Thanksgiving everyone!

Behind-the-scenes note: we made this Thanksgiving turkey in September to prepare for this very post. #doublethanksgiving #foodbloggerperks #AWESOME.

Oh, and one last point about your turkey. Keep the turkey carcass for the next day to make our Leftover Turkey Congee or a satisfying Leftover Turkey Ramen!

Grandpa's Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey Recipe

This easy, reliable Thanksgiving turkey recipe uses a quick marinade in the food processor, and it always turns out awesome. The main flavor agents are garlic and salt, but you really don't get a strong garlicky flavor after it's cooking. It's super mellow, and really juicy.
Prep Time12 hrs
Cook Time2 hrs 30 mins
Total Time14 hrs 30 mins
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: American
Keyword: thanksgiving turkey
Servings: 12
Calories: 536kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 12-14 pound young turkey
  • 7 cloves garlic
  • 2-2/12 tablespoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon butter (melted)
  • 4 carrots (cut into 2-inch lengths)
  • 3 stalks celery (cut into 2-inch lengths)
  • 2 onions (cut into wedges)

Instructions

  • Two to three days before roasting, start thawing your turkey in the refrigerator. On the day before you plan to roast it, make the marinade by combining the garlic, salt, black pepper, olive oil, and butter in the food processor. Pulse until you have a very fine paste.
  • Put your carrots, celery, and onions on the bottom of your roasting pan. This will be the roasting "rack" that your turkey will sit on.
  • Remove the turkey from the package. Remove the neck and the giblets from the turkey cavity and give the bird a good rinse with cold water. Pat it thoroughly dry with paper towels, and lay it breast side up in the pan.
  • Spread half of your marinade all over the top side of the turkey, making sure you cover every surface and crevice, including the cavity. Flip the bird over so it's laying breast side down, and spread the other half of the marinade over this side of the turkey. Cover the roasting pan tightly with plastic and allow to marinate overnight. You can also spread some marinade over the neck and the giblets and add them to the roasting pan as well.
  • On the morning of the big day, take the turkey out of the fridge and let it sit on the counter (so you're not putting a cold turkey directly into the oven, which can prevent it from cooking evenly). About 3 hours before you're ready to eat, preheat the oven to 425 degrees F and arrange the oven rack so it's in the lower third of the oven. Take the plastic off your roasting pan and lift up the turkey to empty any liquid that might have accumulated in the cavity as it sat out on the counter. Make sure the wings are tucked in, and roast at 425 degrees for 1 hour, rotating the pan halfway through.
  • Remove the turkey from the oven and lower the temperature to 325 degrees. Using clean kitchen towels or a sturdy wooden spoon, flip the turkey breast-side up. Roast the turkey at the lower temperature for another hour (for a 12 pound turkey) to an hour and a half (for a 14 pound turkey), until the thigh registers 165 degrees and the juices run clear (i.e. not pink). Rotate the pan halfway through the second roasting process as well.
  • Remove the turkey from the oven, transfer to a carving board or serving plate, cover loosely with foil, and allow to rest for 20-30 minutes before carving.
  • Now, we know everyone has their own method for gravy, but here's ours: tip all the drippings from the roasting pan into a gravy separator. You want about 10 tablespoons of fat and 6 cups of the juices. If you don't have enough of either, you can add butter (if you need more fat) and chicken stock (if you don't have enough juice). In a large saucepan over medium heat, add the turkey fat and/or butter. Gradually stir in enough flour to make a roux, whisking constantly. Continue whisking until the roux turns a dark brown color, about 10 minutes. Slowly whisk in the turkey juices and/or broth. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Simmer until thickened (when it coats the back of a spoon, it's perfect). If it's too thick, add more broth or water. That's it!

Nutrition

Calories: 536kcal | Carbohydrates: 5g | Protein: 70g | Fat: 25g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 234mg | Potassium: 846mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 3650IU | Vitamin C: 3.4mg | Calcium: 54mg | Iron: 3mg

 

61 Comments

  1. Irene N says

    This was the best turkey recipe – thank you for sharing! My dad was a chef, and he is usually hard to please. However, this time he gave me a “this tastes good” compliment! So hats off to your grandpa!

    Love your blog!

    Reply

  2. Joe Kautz says

    5 stars
    Thank you for this recipe, this was my best turkey ever. So simple, but a few new ideas from you really helped cook it right. My family all enjoyed it. Grandpa’s Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey will be my new turkey day go to recipe!

    Reply

  3. AliceM says

    I used this method to roast 2 turkey breasts and some legs. They were absolutely perfect. I’ve been roasting turkeys for years in a covering of butter soaked cheesecloth. This was easier, and just as moist and flavorful. The skin was blistered and crispy.
    Perfect!

    Reply

  5. Lily says

    5 stars
    I made this last year and it turned out perfect. The turkey was moist and really the best we’ve had. I’m making it again this year!

    Reply

  6. Jenn says

    Do you rub the marinade under the skin, or is it all on the outside? Also, when you tilt the bird to empty liquid from the cavity, are you emptying it into the roasting pan? Thanks, and I love the recipes!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Jenn, We do try to rub the turkey under the skin where possible – like near the neck and breast and under the thighs but it’s not essential. Happy Thanksgiving!

      Reply

  7. James Felling says

    The Centers for Disease Control cautions against rinsing a turkey in a bulletin last week regarding widespread salmonella in turkey products,. including whole birds and breasts. Rinsing can cross contaminate other surfaces. T

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi James, handling any poultry in the kitchen must be done with care and preparing the Thanksgiving turkey is no exception! Clean all surfaces and wash your hands after handling your turkey ;-)

      Reply

      • Elle says

        5 stars
        AND it’s always been that way. Most of the time, the inside of the bird is still slightly frozen. That darn bag of giblets gets lodged in there. COLD water rinse sure does the trick. It, also, provides opportunity to remove any portions of innards that the turkey processing plant missed.

        We ALWAYS have bleach or other disinfectant ready to wipe down all surfaces. We’ve never had a case of food poisoning in my household. I’ve been making turkeys for thirty years.

        Why, I remember ask the years my dad would stay up and thaw the turkey overnight by changing the cold water bath every hour. That’s a huge no-no in our modern day. LOL

        The reason for the warnings is that there are so many people who simply aren’t knowledgeable/intelligent enough to know how to disinfectant surfaces and wash their hands (some don’t know to do it at all let alone how.) It’s the same reason every plastic bag in America has a warning printed on it to protect children.

        Salmonella isn’t new to Turkey baking. Generations of media time taking the place of family time (and so many more single parent homes) means older generations aren’t passing down knowledge the way they used to do.

        So much more could say but won’t.
        Rinse or don’t rinse. Totally up to the reader. I will always rinse my turkey.

        Reply

