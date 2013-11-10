The Woks of Life




Garlicky Broccoli Stir-Fry

Sarah
by:
45 Comments
broccoli stir fry

If you’re one of those people who hates broccoli, then you probably haven’t had it like this before. One thing that Chinese cuisine does particularly well is make vegetables that taste really really good including a broccoli stir-fry.

We don’t want to toot our own horns here too much, of course, but it’s a fact o’ life. This is a great side dish to serve over rice with any other kind of stir-fry, a seared chicken breast, or some soy glazed salmon. Yum.

We have also made garlicky broccoli stir-fry as a side dish for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.

It’s my dad’s take on the way they used to do it at his family’s take out restaurant way back in the dark ages.

Here’s how he made it!

Wash the broccoli and set aside.

garlic broccoli

Make a slurry by mixing the cornstarch into the water and use a spoon to stir until completely dissolved. Mince the garlic.

Bring about 6 cups of water to a boil in your wok and add the broccoli.

broccoli stir fry

Blanch for a minute and put the broccoli into cold water to stop the cooking process. Drain.

broccoli stir-fry

Heat the wok over high heat. Once the wok is very hot, add the oil, garlic, broccoli, and Shaoxing wine. Stir fry for a minute and pour in the chicken stock.

We just used some water and Better Than Bouillon organic chicken base. That stuff is super useful. We highly recommend picking up a jar or a similar brand. Let the mixture come to a boil, which should be quick since the heat is so high.

broccoli garlic stir-fry

Add salt, white pepper, and sesame oil and give it another quick stir.

Now make sure your cornstarch slurry is still well-mixed as the water tends to separate after some time. Stir in half of the slurry and let the sauce cook and thicken until it coats the back of a spoon. Add more slurry if it's not thick enough.

Plate and serve your garlicky broccoli stir-fry hot out of the wok!

broccoli stir-fry

Tip:

Chinese restaurants blanch the broccoli first because blanching cooks the broccoli faster and make the last step of stir frying and finishing much faster. The sauce also ends up cleaner in flavor. But you can also skip the blanching and cover your wok after adding the chicken stock (add a little extra stock or water to steam it). Then just let the broccoli steam in the covered wok for an extra few minutes, depending upon how crisp you like your broccoli

If you want to make a main dish, then take a look at our Chicken and Broccoli recipe or the all-time favorite Beef and Broccoli!

Garlicky Broccoli Stir-Fry

Garlicky broccoli stir-fry is a great side dish to serve with a seared chicken breast, or some soy glazed salmon.
by: Sarah
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:Chinese
Stir-fried broccoli with garlic in red bowl
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Wash the broccoli and set aside. Make a slurry by mixing the cornstarch into the water and use a spoon to stir until completely dissolved. Mince the garlic.
  • Bring about 6 cups of water to a boil in your wok and add the broccoli. Blanch for a minute, drain, and put the broccoli into cold water to stop the cooking process.
  • Heat the wok over high heat. Once the wok is very hot, add the oil, garlic, broccoli, and wine. Stir fry for a minute and pour in the chicken stock. Let the mixture come to a boil, which should be quick since the heat is so high.
  • Add salt, white pepper, and sesame oil and give it another quick stir. Now make sure your cornstarch slurry is still well-mixed as the water tends to separate after some time. Stir in half of the slurry and let the sauce cook and thicken until it coats the back of a spoon. Add more slurry if it’s not thick enough. Plate and serve hot!

Tips & Notes:

Chinese restaurants blanch the broccoli first because blanching cooks the broccoli faster and make the last step of stir frying and finishing much faster. The sauce also ends up cleaner in flavor. But you can also skip the blanching and cover your wok after adding the chicken stock (add a little extra stock or water to steam it). Then just let the broccoli steam in the covered wok for an extra few minutes, depending upon how crisp you like your broccoli.

nutrition facts

Calories: 89kcal (4%) Carbohydrates: 10g (3%) Protein: 3g (6%) Fat: 5g (8%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 622mg (26%) Potassium: 328mg (9%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 565IU (11%) Vitamin C: 82.3mg (100%) Calcium: 50mg (5%) Iron: 0.8mg (4%)

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

  1. AvatarMelissa says

    Simple and delicious! Made it tonight with your ‘Chinese Take Out Wings’. Husband and I loved both! Thank you. Also, love all the family/personal stories that go along with the recipes. So lovely to read.

    • AvatarMelissa says

      Oops, I wanted to add that I steamed the broccoli and added couple carrots (cut on the bias). I used less salt as well due to preference. Other than that, had every ingredient listed. So much nicer than the usual boring, only steamed or creamed, lol. Everyone that likes Broccoli should give this one a go.

