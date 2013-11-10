If you’re one of those people who hates broccoli, then you probably haven’t had it like this before. One thing that Chinese cuisine does particularly well is make vegetables that taste really really good including a broccoli stir-fry.

We don’t want to toot our own horns here too much, of course, but it’s a fact o’ life. This is a great side dish to serve over rice with any other kind of stir-fry, a seared chicken breast, or some soy glazed salmon. Yum.

We have also made garlicky broccoli stir-fry as a side dish for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.

It’s my dad’s take on the way they used to do it at his family’s take out restaurant way back in the dark ages.

Here’s how he made it!

Recipe Instructions

Wash the broccoli and set aside.

Make a slurry by mixing the cornstarch into the water and use a spoon to stir until completely dissolved. Mince the garlic.

Bring about 6 cups of water to a boil in your wok and add the broccoli.

Blanch for a minute and put the broccoli into cold water to stop the cooking process. Drain.

Heat the wok over high heat. Once the wok is very hot, add the oil, garlic, broccoli, and Shaoxing wine. Stir fry for a minute and pour in the chicken stock.

We just used some water and Better Than Bouillon organic chicken base. That stuff is super useful. We highly recommend picking up a jar or a similar brand. Let the mixture come to a boil, which should be quick since the heat is so high.

Add salt, white pepper, and sesame oil and give it another quick stir.

Now make sure your cornstarch slurry is still well-mixed as the water tends to separate after some time. Stir in half of the slurry and let the sauce cook and thicken until it coats the back of a spoon. Add more slurry if it’s not thick enough.

Plate and serve your garlicky broccoli stir-fry hot out of the wok!

Tip:

Chinese restaurants blanch the broccoli first because blanching cooks the broccoli faster and make the last step of stir frying and finishing much faster. The sauce also ends up cleaner in flavor. But you can also skip the blanching and cover your wok after adding the chicken stock (add a little extra stock or water to steam it). Then just let the broccoli steam in the covered wok for an extra few minutes, depending upon how crisp you like your broccoli

If you want to make a main dish, then take a look at our Chicken and Broccoli recipe or the all-time favorite Beef and Broccoli!