Home » Recipes » Five Spice Tofu with Shredded Pork (香干肉丝)

Five Spice Tofu with Shredded Pork (香干肉丝)

Published: Last Updated:
By 10 Comments

Shredded Pork with Five Spice Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Shredded Pork with Five Spice Tofu (香干肉丝) is a longtime family favorite that everyone at TWOL can agree on when eating out. Even though I cook this dish often at home, we still like splurging on the restaurant version, but I’d never really taken the time to ponder why until a reader asked me for a version of this dish with more sauce “like how the restaurants do it.”

Just like that, I started thinking of all the ways to improve on the recipe that I’ve been cooking all this time. It only took 20 years for the lightbulb to go off!

So I thought it over and realized that restaurants not only make this dish slightly saucy, their bean curd is also softer, and the meat is juicier and more tender.

What I usually do with this stir-fry is cook each ingredient separately, then stir fry them together at the end–especially the pork and the five spice tofu. Thinking back, though, I would always cook them just a little too long, browning them a bit too much. A clear case for less is more!

To improve my old recipe, I also applied my latest discovery of adding water to the meat marinade so the pork is even more tender than if you were to just marinate it with cornstarch.

Shredded Pork with Five Spice Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

The tofu (or bean curd) I use for this recipe is pre-cooked five spice tofu. The five-spice version is light brown in color, but there is also a plain version that is light yellow in color. We have plenty of tofu recipes–Ma Po Tofu, Crispy Tofu Tacos, Beef with Tofu, and Home-Style Stir-Fried Tofu.

Shredded Pork with Five Spice Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

But I want to expand and share recipes that use other ready-made soy bean products like this five-spiced bean curd. Hopefully you all enjoyed dishes like our Chinese Tofu Salad and Stir-Fried Bok Choy with Tofu Skin. Because the good news is, I have a few more to share!

For the pork:

  • 8 ounces boneless pork shoulder or loin, cut into thin strips about 1½-inches long
  • 1½ teaspoons cornstarch
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • ⅛ teaspoon sugar
  • 2 teaspoons Shaoxing wine
  • 1 tablespoon light soy sauce

For the rest of the dish:

  • 3 tablespoons oil, divided
  • 1 tablespoon minced ginger
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 medium carrot, julienned
  • ½ cup julienned red bell pepper
  • 8 ounces five spice tofu, julienned
  • 3 scallions, cut into large pieces
  • ½ teaspoon dark soy sauce
  • ¼ teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • Salt, to taste

Shredded Pork with Five Spice Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Combine the pork with all of the marinade ingredients (cornstarch, water, sugar, Shaoxing wine and light soy sauce) and let stand for 15 minutes.

Preheat the wok over high heat until it just starts to smoke. Add 2 tablespoons of oil, and stir-fry the pork until it just turns opaque (i.e. only until it looks cooked––no need to brown it any longer than that). Turn off the heat, remove the pork from the wok, and set aside.

Shredded Pork with Five Spice Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add 1 tablespoon oil to the wok set over medium heat. Add the ginger and garlic, and cook for 30 seconds, until fragrant.

Shredded Pork with Five Spice Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Then add the carrots, bell peppers, and five spice tofu.

Shredded Pork with Five Spice Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

8 ounces five spice tofu, julienned

Turn the heat up to high, and stir fry for 1 minute. Next, add the cooked pork, scallions, dark soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, and 1 tablespoon water. Stir and mix everything well. Salt to taste, and serve.

Shredded Pork with Five Spice Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

This recipe is so straightforward that I was almost worried that I forgot a step, but it hardly takes any time at all!

Shredded Pork with Five Spice Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Shredded Pork with Five Spice Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 2 votes

Shredded Pork with Bean Curd (香干肉丝)

This five spice tofu & shredded pork is a restaurant-style dish that you can make at home. Just grab a few simple ingredients from your local Asian grocery!
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time25 mins
Course: Pork
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: shredded pork bean curd
Servings: 4
Calories: 250kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

For the pork:

  • 8 ounces boneless pork shoulder or loin (225g, cut into thin strips about 1½-inches long)
  • teaspoons cornstarch
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • teaspoon sugar
  • 2 teaspoons Shaoxing wine
  • 1 tablespoon light soy sauce

For the rest of the dish:

  • 3 tablespoons oil (divided)
  • 1 tablespoon ginger (minced)
  • 1 teaspoon garlic (minced)
  • 1 medium carrot (julienned)
  • ½ cup red bell pepper (julienned)
  • 8 ounces spiced bean curd (225g, julienned)
  • 3 scallions (cut into large pieces)
  • ½ teaspoon dark soy sauce
  • ¼ teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • Salt (to taste)

Instructions

  • Combine the pork with all of the marinade ingredients (cornstarch, water, sugar, Shaoxing wine and light soy sauce) and let stand for 15 minutes.
  • Preheat the wok over high heat until it just starts to smoke. Add 2 tablespoons of oil, and stir-fry the pork until it just turns opaque (i.e. only until it looks cooked––no need to brown it any longer than that). Turn off the heat, remove the pork from the wok, and set aside.
  • Next, add 1 tablespoon oil to the wok set over medium heat. Add the ginger and garlic, and cook for 30 seconds, until fragrant. Then add the carrots, bell peppers, and five spice tofu. Turn the heat up to high, and stir fry for 1 minute. Next, add the cooked pork, scallions, dark soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, and 1 tablespoon water. Stir and mix everything well. Salt to taste, and serve.

Nutrition

Calories: 250kcal | Carbohydrates: 7g | Protein: 19g | Fat: 16g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 34mg | Sodium: 340mg | Potassium: 337mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 3220IU | Vitamin C: 26.6mg | Calcium: 86mg | Iron: 1.5mg

 

10 Comments

  1. Min Yee says

    5 stars
    This dish tastes so yummm… even my picky 5 yr old loves it. She didn’t know she was having tofu and capsicum. Thank you so much!

    Reply

  2. Mei says

    5 stars
    Great recipe! Your recipe has the perfect proportions. I made it with chicken and Hodo’s organic non-gmo braised tofu. THE DISH WAS DIVINE! I got the organic braised tofu at Whole Foods (it’s a recent find!). Hodo also makes organic non-gmo tofu skin (yuba)… I want to make tofu skin rolls next.

    Reply

  3. Eve Benesh says

    I just found a recipe for Chinese Five-Spic Baked Tofu at the website thespruce.com. I’ll try it tonight to make this delicious sounding dish. I can’t tell you how much my cooking has improved since finding Woks of Life! Many thanks!

    Reply

  4. Justine says

    Yum, definitely a restaurant favorite with my family as well, looking forward to trying a homemade version. Unfortunately I just moved to a place (FL panhandle) that has neither restaurants that serve this or has grocery stores that carry tofu gan. I took it for granted :(

    Any suggestions on how I might make my own five-spiced dried tofu?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Justine, it’s hard to make this dish with regular firm tofu. I think it’s time to post a recipe for homemade five-spice tofu. That would be rather handy, wouldn’t you say?

      Reply

  5. TA says

    Omg , yessss , I’ve been lurking your blog waiting for this recipe since I requested this one.
    Thanks for fulfill my wish.

    Reply

