Everyday Chinese Vegetable Stir-Fry

5 Comments
Everyday Chinese Vegetable Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

We call this our “everyday” vegetable stir-fry, because all too often, when we’ve got a fridge full of veggies–bits and pieces we haven’t used throughout the week, we pull out this recipe and use whatever vegetables we have on hand to make an easy side dish.

Feel free to use whatever you’ve got in the fridge for this vegetable stir-fry. If you add some tofu, it can also be a great vegetarian main dish.

Recipe Instructions

Everyday Chinese Vegetable Stir-Fry spicy-bean-paste by thewoksoflife.com
Here’s the brand of spicy bean paste that we use. You can try to find the same one, but any brand should do (don’t worry…there are ones out there with English on the label too).

Heat oil in your wok using medium-high heat. Add garlic, both hot peppers and hot bean paste, and cook for about a minute. Stir constantly to prevent burning.

Turn the heat up to high and add the rest of your vegetables. Stir.

Add Shaoxing wine, ground white pepper, sesame oil, and salt. Keep stirring over high heat for 2 to 3 more minutes. Plate and serve hot.

Everyday Chinese Vegetable Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Here’s the printable recipe:

Everyday Chinese Vegetable Stir-Fry

We call this our "everyday" vegetable stir-fry, because all too often, when we've got a fridge full of veggies--bits and pieces we haven't used throughout the week, we pull out this recipe.
by: Sarah
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:Chinese
Mixed vegetable stir-fry
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Heat oil in your wok using medium-high heat. Add garlic, both hot peppers and hot bean paste, and cook for about a minute. Stir constantly to prevent burning.
  • Turn the heat up to high and add the rest of your vegetables. Stir.
  • Add shaoxing wine, white pepper, sesame oil, and salt. Keep stirring over high heat for 2 to 3 more minutes. Plate and serve hot.

nutrition facts

Calories: 166kcal (8%) Carbohydrates: 12g (4%) Protein: 3g (6%) Fat: 11g (17%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 216mg (9%) Potassium: 346mg (10%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 6g (7%) Vitamin A: 5825IU (117%) Vitamin C: 50.1mg (61%) Calcium: 43mg (4%) Iron: 1.4mg (8%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Everyone

This post includes contributions from two or more of us. So rather than deciding who gets a byline, we're just posting under the general moniker, "Everyone." Very diplomatic, wouldn't you say?

  2. Jacob M says

    Hello! Your blog is amazing. I keep kosher and it is really hard (impossible) to find kosher Doubanjiang. I know substitutes are less than ideal, but what would you recommend? Thank you :)

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Jacob, Unfortunately, I don’t think there is any brands out there that would make the claim of being Kosher. That said, there should not be any animal products used to make the sauce but there is no way anyone could ensure the separation of tools and utensils for meat dairy and vegetables, not to mention the blessings that are required ;-)

      Reply

  3. Rachel says

    This was the first recipe from your site that I used spicy bean paste and boy was it delicious!!! I cut the recipe in half and it was so quick and oh so yummy and ate it over noodles to make it more of a meal. So good! Thank you!

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Thank you, Rachel, for cooking this recipe! This is one of our earliest recipes. Starting from the beginning of the blog is a great idea––we posted many of our favorites :-)

      Reply

