Everyday Chinese Vegetable Stir-Fry

We call this our “everyday” vegetable stir-fry, because all too often, when we’ve got a fridge full of veggies–bits and pieces we haven’t used throughout the week, we pull out this recipe and use whatever vegetables we have on hand to make an easy side dish.

Feel free to use whatever you’ve got in the fridge for this vegetable stir-fry. If you add some tofu, it can also be a great vegetarian main dish.

Recipe Instructions

Here’s the brand of spicy bean paste that we use. You can try to find the same one, but any brand should do (don’t worry…there are ones out there with English on the label too).

Heat oil in your wok using medium-high heat. Add garlic, both hot peppers and hot bean paste, and cook for about a minute. Stir constantly to prevent burning.

Turn the heat up to high and add the rest of your vegetables. Stir.

Add Shaoxing wine, ground white pepper, sesame oil, and salt. Keep stirring over high heat for 2 to 3 more minutes. Plate and serve hot.

Here’s the printable recipe: