Home Life Episode 2 of our Food Network Digital Series

Episode 2 of our Food Network Digital Series

Woks of Life and owners of Xi'an Famous Foods

Episode 2 of our Family Meal digital series with the Food Network is here! Check it out on Foodnetwork.com, or on Facebook.

The second episode is all about how we continue to learn about Chinese cooking and use that learning to develop new recipes for the blog.

It follows us into New York City, where we learn from the masters of Western Chinese cuisine at Xi’an Famous Foods—Jason Wang and his dad David Shi—another multi-generational family food business.

We are huge fans of Xi’an Famous Foods, so it was thrilling to be able to actually go into the kitchen in their Chelsea location, watch father and son at work, and get a chance to hand-rip noodles under their tutelage.

Links to episode 2!

Watch Episode 2 on Foodnetwork.com, or on Facebook. We’ve also included a video on this page with some behind-the-scenes clips!

Behind-the-Scenes Photos From the Episode

Here are some behind-the-scenes photos from the episode!

Kaitlin in the Xi'an Famous Foods Chelsea kitchen
We actually got to go into the kitchen to check out the Xi’an Famous Foods operation up close!
Jason Wang and David Shi preparing noodles
The most amazing thing about the kitchen was the vat of boiling water for the noodles; it was boiling constantly, but we never felt heat from it. The kitchen was super comfortable!
CEO and Owner of Xi'an Famous Foods, Jason Wang, preparing hot oil seared noodles
Here’s CEO and Owner Jason Wang mixing up a batch of hot oil seared noodles.
Prepping for filming at Xi'an Famous Foods in Chelsea
We shot the segment in a couple hours early in the morning, before the restaurant opened.
Woks of Life and Jason Wang around table in Xi'an Famous Foods Chelsea location
After the cooking part of the shoot, we sat down to dig into some noodles and chat about running a multi-generational family food business.
David Shi and Jason Wang serving noodles
Jason and David were great hosts!

RecipeS from the Episode!

Lamb Noodle Soup

We developed this rich lamb noodle soup after visiting Xi’an Famous Foods. We used glass noodles in it, but you can also follow our biang biang style noodle recipe.

Bowl of Chinese Lamb Noodle Soup topped with chili oil

Smashed Cucumber Salad

We served our lamb noodle soup in the episode with a spicy, refreshing cucumber salad. Here’s the recipe!

Smashed Asian Cucumber Salad, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Cumin Lamb Biang Biang Noodles

This is our version of a spicy cumin lamb biang biang noodle, inspired by Xi’an Famous Foods! Check out their version in Jason’s Xi’an Famous Foods Cookbook.

Spicy Cumin Lamb Biang Biang Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

About Everyone

This post includes contributions from two or more of us. So rather than deciding who gets a byline, we're just posting under the general moniker, "Everyone." Very diplomatic, wouldn't you say?

Reader Interactions

6 Comments

  1. Peter Bates says

    Hi Looks fascinating but I wonder if this is only available on the U.S. site – I cannot find you on the British one. But thank you for all your posts and keep them coming.

    Best Wishes for Christmas and the New Year – stay safe.

  2. Emily says

    This episode and the series are so awesome! It’s so lovely to see the personalities we only know from the blog come to life. Thank you for a glimpse inside your creative process. I hope we get to see many more episodes!

  3. Jon Smith says

    Loved this episode!
    Please post the recipe for making the noodle dough.
    I’ve always admired the two local noodle houses for their hand made noodles.

  6. Andrea says

    Love your food, your wonderfully clear recipes, the whole wholesome vibe of a family effort, and now this!! Thank you Thank you… All the best wishes to you. I’m inspired!!

