The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » noodle recipes » Dan Dan Noodles – A Spicy Sichuan Noodle Dish

Dan Dan Noodles – A Spicy Sichuan Noodle Dish

Published: Last Updated:
By 279 Comments

Dan Dan Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Before we start, let me clarify something. I don’t pretend to know how to make every dish China has to offer. It’s a big country! But when I make up my mind to learn how to make a dish (usually one I personally love), I’m big on research. I study the origins of the dish, compare recipes, look at Chinese cooking websites, and test recipes several times before the final result is approved by our critics (i.e. Bill, Sarah, and Kaitlin). We must have tried no fewer than a dozen versions of this Dan Dan Noodles recipe. It’s one of those dishes that’s so widespread among Chinese noodle recipes, there are a lot of variations out there. Right off the bat, I knew Dan Dan Noodles was going to be a tough recipe to nail down. Last weekend, we did three tries. An arduous process that sounded something like this:

Bill: It needs some sugar to balance the saltiness.

Kaitlin: No, it doesn’t have so much sesame paste. More salt!

Sarah: More chili oil and Sichuan peppercorns! This isn’t preschool…we need to go spicier!

Judy: It’s supposed to have a touch of vinegar, and we have to use the right noodles, people!

Dan Dan Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

These claims, along with MANY other unsolicited opinions and advice times ten. This is our family! I’m not going to sugar coat this recipe. Dan Dan noodles aren’t all that simple to make. The dish requires many different ingredients to accomplish a layered, complex flavor. But you can think of this dish having four parts: the chili oil, the meat mixture and sui mi ya cai (pickled vegetables you can find at your Chinese grocery store…see photo below), the sauce, and the noodles/leafy greens. Divide and conquer. With this tested and approved recipe, you’ve won half of the battle already. No guts, no glory.

Before we launch into making this epic Dan Dan Noodles recipe, we have to also mention some of our other traditional noodle recipes we loved while we in China including 15-Minute Chinese Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian), and Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles – Zha Jiang Mian.

Ok, take a deep breath and here we go with the recipe!

Dan Dan Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Learn more about Sui Mi Ya Cai (碎米芽菜) and other preserved ingredients on our Chinese Dried and Preserved Ingredients info page!

Dan Dan Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Part 1: Dan Dan Noodles – The Chili Oil

In a small pot, add the Sichuan peppercorns, cinnamon stick, star anise, and oil. Over medium low heat, slowly heat to 325 degrees Fahrenheit, and then turn off the heat. Wait 6-7 minutes, then remove the peppercorns, cinnamon stick, and star anise with a slotted spoon.

Dan Dan Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the crushed red pepper flakes and allow them to steep in the hot oil. It should start smelling fragrant, almost like popcorn. Allow the oil to cool. This makes more chili oil than you’ll need, but you’ll be glad to have it on hand for use in other dishes. Store in a glass jar and keep refrigerated.

Dan Dan Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Tip: the crushed red pepper flakes are quite spicy, so if you want a milder chili oil, buy whole dried red chilies from any Asian market, de-seed them, and then use a food processor to chop them into flakes to make the oil. You can also check out Kaitlin’s post for How to Make Chili oil if you want to make a larger batch to keep around!

Part 2: Dan Dan Noodles – The Meat Mixture

In a wok, heat a teaspoon of oil over medium heat, and brown the ground pork.

Dan Dan Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the sweet bean sauce, shaoxing wine, dark soy sauce, and five spice powder. Cook until all the liquid is evaporated. Set aside. Heat the other 2 teaspoons of oil in the wok over medium heat, and sautee the sui mi ya ci (pickled vegetables) for a few minutes. Set aside.

Dan Dan Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Part 3: Dan Dan Noodles – The Sauce

Makes enough Dan Dan Noodles sauce for 1 lb. noodles

Mix together all the ingredients. Taste and adjust seasoning if you like. You can loosen it with more hot water, add more Sichuan peppercorn powder, etc.

Part 4: Dan Dan Noodles – Noodles, Vegetables, and Assembly

Cook the noodles according to package directions and drain. We used fresh noodles, but dry noodles are great too. I actually might prefer the dried, because they’re a bit less starchy. (Now would be the time to add some of the noodle cooking water to your sauce). Blanch the greens in the noodle water, and drain. To assemble, divide the sauce among four bowls…

Dan Dan Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the noodles to the bowl…

Dan Dan Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

And the Chinese leafy greens.

Dan Dan Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the cooked pork and sui mi ya cai over the top.

Dan Dan Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Sprinkle with chopped peanuts and scallions over your Dan Dan Noodles if you like, and mix everything together. Enjoy!

Dan Dan Noodles, by thewoksoflife.comDan Dan Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Warning! This Dan Dan Noodles dish is not for spicy food novices. But for those of you who love heat and/or Sichuan cuisine, you’re in for a treat!

Dan Dan Noodles, by thewoksoflife.comDan Dan Noodles, by thewoksoflife.comDan Dan Noodles, by thewoksoflife.comDan Dan Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

4.9 from 38 reviews
Dan Dan Noodles - A Spicy Sichuan Noodle Dish
 
Save Print
Cook time
Total time
 
A Dan Dan Noodles recipe that's tried, true, and authentic. With this recipe, you can try out this spicy, numbing Dan Dan Noodles Sichuan classic at home!
Author:
Recipe type: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Chinese
Serves: 4 big servings
Ingredients
For the Chili Oil:
  • 2 tablespoons Sichuan peppercorns
  • 1 inch-long piece of cinnamon
  • 2 star anise
  • 1 cup oil
  • ¼ cup crushed red pepper flakes
For the Meat and Sui Mi Ya Cai:
  • 3 teaspoons oil
  • 8 oz. ground pork
  • 2 teaspoons sweet bean sauce or hoisin sauce
  • 2 teaspoons shaoxing wine
  • 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce
  • ½ teaspoon five spice powder
  • ⅓ cup sui mi ya cai
For the sauce:
  • 2 tablespoons sesame paste (tahini)
  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon five spice powder
  • ½ teaspoon Sichuan peppercorn powder (we ground whole Sichuan peppercorns in a mortar and pestle)
  • ½ cup of your prepared chili oil (scary, but yes!)
  • 2 cloves garlic, very finely minced
  • ¼ cup hot cooking water from the noodles
For the Noodles & Veg:
  • 1 lb fresh or dried white noodles, medium thickness
  • 1 small bunch leafy greens (spinach, bok choy, or choy sum)
  • chopped peanuts
  • chopped scallion (optional)
Instructions
  1. To make the chili oil: In a small pot, add the Sichuan peppercorns, cinnamon stick, star anise, and oil. Over medium low heat, slowly heat to 325 degrees, and then turn off the heat. Wait 6 - 7 minutes, then remove the peppercorns, cinnamon stick, and star anise with a slotted spoon. Add the crushed red pepper flakes and allow them to steep in the hot oil. It should start smelling fragrant, almost like popcorn. Allow the oil to cool. This makes more chili oil than you’ll need, but you’ll be glad to have it on hand for use in other dishes. Store in a glass jar and keep refrigerated.
  2. To make the meat mixture: In a wok, heat a teaspoon of oil over medium heat, and brown the ground pork. Add the sweet bean sauce, shaoxing wine, dark soy sauce, and five spice powder. Cook until all the liquid is evaporated. Set aside. Heat the other 2 teaspoons of oil in the wok over medium heat, and sautee the sui mi ya cai (pickled vegetables) for a few minutes. Set aside.
  3. To make the sauce: Mix together all the sauce ingredients. Taste and adjust seasoning if you like. You can loosen it with more hot water, add more Sichuan peppercorn powder, etc.
  4. To prepare the noodles and veggies: Cook the noodles according to package directions and drain. Blanch the greens in the noodle water, and drain.
  5. Divide the sauce among four bowls, followed by the noodles and the leafy greens. Add the cooked pork and sui mi ya cai over the top. Sprinkle with chopped peanuts (optional) and scallions.
  6. Mix everything together and enjoy!

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rate this recipe:  

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

279 Comments

  2. Diane Dunsmore says

    Made this last night. The Sichuan peppercorns are, I think, essential. It is rich, deep, complex and delicious…much, much better than a recipe I had been using. We loved it.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      HI LIbor, Sichuan peppercorns have a particular numbing effect and floral flavor––they’re pretty irreplaceable in this recipe and most recipes that use them. Without Sichuan peppercorns, this noodle dish would still be super tasty, but not Dan Dan Noodles. :-)

      Reply

  5. Lou says

    I made a vegan version with tofu and a lot of sauted veggies and it was delicious! The sauce for the meat works wonders with tofu! I’m keeping the recipe ?

    Reply

  6. Chris says

    One more comment/question. I recently had some dan dan at the Hong Kong airport, in the Cathay lounge. One thing that dish was always missing was the peppercorn kick. I added a few drops of peppercorn oil, which brought it to a new level.

    So my question is – can I sub part of the chili oil for Sichuan peppercorn oil instead of the powder? It seemed to be a lot more effective. Thoughts?

    Reply

    • Chris says

      Adding a couple thoughts. First, I assumed the oil I used (see previous post) was only peppercorn and oil. Second, the problem I’m having is not a lot of numbing from the peppercorns I’ve using. So it may have been the original peppercorns I used is the problem, because while I always get a little numbing, it was never very substantial – and I used a lot. So perhaps the peppercorns were low quality or too old.

      Today, I was trying to make some chili oil, and I had purchased some green ones a few weeks back. Long story short, much more numbing feeling. Holy cow! So is green ok to use? Or were my red ones just bad? Appreciate your input.

      Reply

      • Jacqueline Church says

        Most Sichuan peppercorns in US markets are heat treated (by now amended law, they had to be to prevent spread of citrus canker – these plants are more closely related to citrus than true peppercorns!)

        You have to seek out a direct importer to get Sichuan peppercorns not pre-baked. I like MalaMarket. Taylor and Fong Chong are the best source for Sichuan ings I’ve found) The difference betw supermarket Sichuan peppercorn and direct import is astonishing.

        I make my Sichuan oil with the ground pepper, Sichuan pepper, sesame, dried tangerine, etc.

        In fact, the markets in Chinatown here are all out of Sui mi ya cai. MalaMarket.com is the only place I can find them now.

        Reply

        • Chris says

          Thanks, Jacqueline. I’m going to give Malamarket a try.

          Regarding the Sui mi ya cai, a market in our area actually has it. I was surprised, after searching the place for about 15 minutes, a nice lady must have seen my phone (with a picture) and took me right to it. Used to order it on Amazon, but that’s dried up, at least for now.

          Reply

      • Judy says

        Hi Chris, green Sichuan peppercorns are much more numbing than the red ones. They’re very “powerful,” and that’s why they are usually added at the end of cooking so as not to overwhelm or ruin a dish. Also, like you mentioned, the spice’s freshness definitely makes difference in taste.

        Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Chris, since you already have the Sichuan peppercorn oil, I think you could give it a try, but with a few drops first. Sichuan peppercorn oil can be very strong.

      Reply

  7. Chris says

    I’ve already commented below, but coming back to say that this recipe is better than anything I can find in a restaurant. I’ve since procured the Sichuan peppercorn and now keep a bottle of it ground in the pantry. So good!

    Reply

  8. Wendy Y says

    Hello!

    Is there a recipe or a way I can omit it from being spicy? I love the taste of Dan Dan but not so much the spicy level.

    Thank you!
    Wendy

    Reply

  9. Toni says

    I made these noodles last night, and we loved them. I actually added extra Schezuan peppercorn powder to the sauce, and it was delicious. I wouldn’t recommend this if you don’t love spice, though. I will definitely make this again and can’t wait to try more of your recipes!

    Reply

  10. Wyatt says

    I was wondering how much i would need if i wanted to feed 20 people? I have to have this for tomorrow morning, and I don’t really know what I’m doing.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Wyatt, this recipe can be easily doubled and tripled for large crowds. For 20 people (I assume the Dan Dan Noodle are part of a multi-course meal), here is what I would do:

      – Make a large batch of our Chili oil to use in this recipe. Trust me, you’ll want some of this chili oil leftover. :-)
      – Triple the recipe of “Meat and Sui Mi Ya Cai” and the “Sauce”
      – Buy two large bags of pre-washed spinach.
      – Before serving, prepare each serving bowl with Chili Oil, the meat and Sui Mi Ya Cai mixture, and “the Sauce”.
      – Lastly, cook the noodles use two large pots as per the cooking instructions on the noodle package, and blanch the spinach. Or cook in batches (you don’t want to crowd the noodles as they will get mushy). Also, use fresh water with each batch.

      This prep work will allow you to serve up all these noodles fresh and hot for your big group. Hope this is helpful! Have fun!

      Reply

Make Your Own Chinese Bakery Favorites!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables