The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Noodles & Pasta Curry Mee Malaysian Noodle Soup

Curry Mee Malaysian Noodle Soup

Sarah
by:
84 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Curry Mee Malaysian Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Today, we have another awesome noodle soup recipe for you guys: Malaysian Curry Mee. And I’m pretty excited about it.

Inspired by a Favorite Malaysian Spot

As you can probably tell, The Woks of Life has been in a noodly mood lately. We recently published my mom’s wild mushroom noodle recipe, as well as her AMAZING beef noodle soup (my sister and I just took some leftovers out of the freezer and reheated it, and it was even better than we remembered).

But this Curry Mee (curry noodle soup) recipe in particular brings me back to fond memories of getting Malaysian food at a restaurant called Penang in East Hanover, NJ. For all you New Jersey readers out there, it’s in the same strip mall where one of our favorite Chinese grocery stores, Kam Man Food, is also located.

We’ve been shopping in that strip mall for as long as I can remember. Through all the change that I’ve experienced in my 26 years, from elementary to high school, moving from one town to the next, going to college, moving to Beijing, and then coming back to the US, I still somehow always find myself going back there.

Heading into Kam Man Food for groceries—whether it was on a shopping trip with my mom as a kid or stocking up on my favorite brands of instant noodles as a college student. Walking past the Godfather Pizzeria (their ziti slice was our holy grail as kids), the Studio D’Karant Salon where my mom used to get her nails done after finishing the weekend errands, and the Home Depot, where my dad would inevitably stop in for one thing or another.

Who would’ve thought that this nondescript strip mall off of Route 10 would be one of the few places in the world where I could say I had memories from almost every stage of life? Weird.

I also remember when the Penang Restaurant first opened in that strip mall. It took the place by storm. I remember going in as a kid with my family, and us ordering dishes like water spinach in belacan sauce, Penang shrimp, beef rendang (beef rendang recipe here!), roti canai, and this thick, flavorful curry noodle soup with chicken, shrimp, and other seafood.

It was a glimpse into a different world of food and cooking. The term “Malaysian Chinese” entered my consciousness, and I began to regularly crave bowls of “curry mee,” the yellow curry noodle soup that inspired this post.

Curry Mee Malaysian Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Make This Recipe Your Own

If you, like many Woks of Life readers, tried and enjoyed this 15-Minute Coconut Curry Noodle Soup recipe, you will love this Curry Mee. It’s really best made with fresh egg noodles. I prefer the wide wonton noodles you see in the picture below.

I decided to forego the seafood in this version to make it a bit easier to prepare, but you can feel free to add whatever elements you like—shrimp, squid, fried tofu, or other vegetables. Make it your own!

Curry Mee, by thewoksoflife.com

And who knows, if you ever find yourself in that East Hanover strip mall, you might see a family who looks strangely like “those Internet people with the food blog,” pondering what to order at Kam Man’s hot bar or stopping into Penang for a bowl of curry noodle soup.

Curry Mee: Recipe Instructions

Heat the oil in a pot over medium high heat and add the onion, garlic, ginger, and lemongrass.

Curry Mee Malaysian Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Cook for about 6 minutes, until softened and fragrant.

Curry Mee Malaysian Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir in the red curry paste. Turn the heat up to high and add the chicken. Stir-fry until the chicken turns opaque.

Curry Mee Malaysian Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the curry powder, turmeric, coconut milk, chicken stock, fish sauce, and sugar. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes.

Curry Mee Malaysian Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Curry Mee Malaysian Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Meanwhile, cook the egg noodles according to package directions.

Curry Mee Malaysian Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Divide the noodles between 2 soup bowls and set aside.

Taste the curry mee soup and season with salt to taste. 

Curry Mee Malaysian Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Divide the curry mee soup among your 2 bowls of noodles, and garnish with raw bean sprouts, cilantro leaves, and a squeeze of lime.

Curry Mee Malaysian Noodle Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

4.94 from 16 votes

Curry Mee Malaysian Noodle Soup

Curry Mee is a Malaysian yellow curry noodle soup made with yellow egg noodles and a rich curry broth. Curry Mee is easy to make, delicious and satisfying!
by: Sarah
Course:Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine:Malaysian
serves: 3
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Heat the oil in a pot over medium high heat and add the onion, garlic, ginger, and lemongrass. Cook for about 6 minutes, until softened and fragrant. Stir in the red curry paste.
  • Turn the heat up to high and add the chicken. Stir-fry until the chicken turns opaque. Add the curry powder, turmeric, coconut milk, chicken stock, fish sauce, and sugar. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, cook the noodles according to package directions. Divide between 2 soup bowls and set aside.
  • Taste the soup and season with salt to taste. Divide the soup among your 2 bowls of noodles, and garnish with raw bean sprouts, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime.

nutrition facts

Calories: 642kcal (32%) Carbohydrates: 39g (13%) Protein: 29g (58%) Fat: 44g (68%) Saturated Fat: 27g (135%) Cholesterol: 94mg (31%) Sodium: 903mg (38%) Potassium: 987mg (28%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin A: 865IU (17%) Vitamin C: 9mg (11%) Calcium: 109mg (11%) Iron: 8.3mg (46%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

84 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. AvatarNadia Obrigewitsch says

    5 stars
    Another Malaysian 5 star report here! Made it for my family tonight and added brocollini with a little less chicken stock and fish sauce so it was less soupy and it was amazing!

    Reply

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook