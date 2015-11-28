The Woks of Life

Crispy Skin Stuffed Tofu, A Chinatown Favorite

Crispy skin stuffed tofu, or Cui Pei Doufu (脆皮豆腐), was a dish my parents used to order frequently when we would make the trek out to Chinatown from upstate New York. But it’s been a long time since I had this dish, and I don’t remember ever seeing it on a menu in Beijing, or anywhere in China for that matter. Perhaps I was simply never looking for it, or maybe it was conceived here in the US by immigrant chefs. If anyone knows, drop us a line in the comments!

Stuffed and deep fried, these little bricks of tofu are crispy on the outside and soft and delicate on the inside, with a small mound of ground shrimp filling to top it off. Usually, the stuffing in restaurant versions of this dish use a quarter or less of what we have used here, maybe to emphasize the tofu or boost margin, but feel free to put however much you want or even leave it out completely to make a vegan tofu dish. Whatever you decide, pick up one of these babies delicately with your chopsticks, dip it thoroughly in the light soy dipping sauce, and enjoy with a bowl of rice. Be careful when eating because the crispy skin stuffed tofu does gets really hot inside!

If you’ve ever eaten this at a Cantonese restaurant, you might say that this crispy skin stuffed tofu is relatively expensive for what you get–it’s priced similarly to a meat dish, despite being relatively simple. But hey, what’s a couple of bucks for a tasty dish when you’re eating out, right? I only mention this because  usually when we would order it all those years ago at our favorite Chinatown Cantonese restaurants, there would be some comment from the more frugal (and usually more senior) diners about it being too expensive for a simple tofu dish. Good old-fashioned frugal immigrant grandparents for you…Sometimes a short discussion would ensue that went something like this:

“No tofu. It’s not a good deal…tofu is too cheap!”

My dear mom would say: “But little Billy likes it. It’s okay!”

So we got the crispy skin stuffed tofu—oh, the power of kids, even back then!

We wanted to try it at home, and add the recipe to our archives. Judy and the girls agreed that this version is better than what we usually order at our regular Cantonese restaurant! Hope you enjoy this one!

Note: Make sure you use “soft tofu.” Soft tofu and silken tofu are sometimes confused, but silken would be too delicate for this particular recipe, and firm tofu would be too solid and heavy. The soft tofu is just right. If you find yourself getting confused in the refrigerated section of your Asian grocery store, you should definitely refer to our Chinese tofu and bean curd page for guidance.

“Crispy Skin” Stuffed Tofu

This crispy skin stuffed tofu recipe is a Cantonese-style favorite made with a shrimp filling. This Chinatown favorite tofu dish is fried to crispy perfection, and it doesn't take long to make!
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time45 mins
Course: Tofu
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: stuffed tofu
Servings: 4
Calories: 268kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

For the shrimp filling:

For the tofu:

  • 1 pound soft tofu (450g)
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 4 cups oil (for frying)

For the dipping sauce:

Instructions

  • Use a cleaver or knife to finely mince the shrimp into a very fine paste. This process entails chopping and then folding the shrimp paste over and onto itself, and continuing to chop until you have a paste. We used this same technique in our Dim Sum Stuffed Pepper recipe. Transfer the shrimp paste to a bowl and add in the rest of the filling ingredients. Mix well until combined.
  • Carefully remove the soft tofu from the carton, draining the excess water. Cut the block in half lengthwise, and cut each half into 5 equal pieces of tofu so you get 10 tofu blocks.
  • Next, position the tofu slices on a plate or sheet pan. Measure out 2 tablespoons of cornstarch onto a small plate. Next, scoop 1 teaspoon of the filling with a measuring spoon and dip the open end of the spoon onto the cornstarch to coat it. Place a teaspoon of filling onto the middle of each tofu block cornstarch side down. This cornstarch will “glue” the filling onto the tofu. Repeat another 9 times for the other tofu pieces.
  • Once all the filling is in place, pour the remaining cornstarch into a sieve, and carefully sift the rest evenly over the stuffed tofu. This will give you an extra crispy top-coating.
  • Heat 4 cups of oil in a wok or small pot to 375 degrees. While you're waiting for the oil to heat up, mix the ingredients for the dipping sauce in a small bowl and set aside.
  • Use a metal spatula to carefully pick up a block of tofu and slide it into the oil. You can fry them a few at a time, but make sure the oil temperature remains constant. Fry them until golden brown, moving them gently as needed to cook evenly, 2 to 4 minutes. When cooked through, remove them with a slotted spoon or metal spatula to drain on a plate lined with paper towels. You can sprinkle a bit of salt on top if you like, or simply enjoy them with the dipping sauce. Don’t salt the tofu before frying, or it will crack open, and you’ll have a bit of a mess on your hands.
  • Transfer to a serving plate and serve with the sauce on the side!

Notes

Makes about 12 pieces

Nutrition

Calories: 268kcal | Carbohydrates: 9g | Protein: 15g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 107mg | Sodium: 1336mg | Potassium: 248mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 0.3% | Vitamin C: 2.5% | Calcium: 9.7% | Iron: 10.8%

 

26 Comments

  2. YAN says

    Thank u so much! This is been one of my favorite dish i always order in restaurant when im in NYC. tried making it before but wasnt too successful . Now i can make my favorite dish..

    Reply

  3. ssfw says

    I tried making this dish. My tofu never turned a golden brown when deep frying. It was deep frying for at least 10 minutes. Any tips you can share with me? I really want to learn how to make this recipe as it’s a favorite of mine. I used soft tofu as indicated in the recipe.
    Thanks!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi ssfw, if your tofu never turned golden brown, your oil temperature is not high enough. Frying temperature should be 375 degrees F and keep in mind that when you place one or more tofu pieces into the oil, the oil cools down right away, so you likely have to turn the heat up to maintain the correct temperature. It’s best to get a thermometer to monitor the oil temperature while frying. Check out our cooking tools page to see what we use.

      Reply

