When it comes to Chinese New Year, there’s so much devotion to dinner, that it’s pretty common to just lose steam by the time you get to the question of dessert. We know this is true for our family. We usually end up eating fruit or skipping dessert altogether. This year, in the name of lunar new year resolutions, we’re making amends for the past. If you also find yourself looking for a dessert to serve for your Chinese New Year party, look no further than this Coconut Tapioca Dessert with Sweet Rice Balls.

Tang Yuan (汤圆) and Sweet Nian Gao are traditional Chinese New Year desserts. The common thread between a lot of these confections is the use of sweet rice (aka sticky rice) and/or sweet rice flour (aka sticky rice flour). Even though this dessert includes Tang Yuan, it’s not quite a traditional new year’s dessert. This is my spin on many of the popular Asian desserts that use cold milk, fruit, and other toppings.

Specifically, my inspiration comes from Honeymoon Dessert (满记甜品), a very popular chain in Asia. They have hundreds of stores across China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore. Their menu offers traditional desserts like Black Sesame Soup, but I enjoy their more popular desserts, like the black sweet rice with fresh blueberries (we posted a black sticky rice dessert recipe for this a while back!).

The combination of traditional Chinese dessert elements like tapioca and sweet rice with fresh elements like seasonal fruit, coconut milk or ice cream is an immensely satisfying harmony of textures and tastes—bonus, they’re never too sweet, which is perfect for the average Asian palate! When we lived in Beijing, Bill and I sometimes took the 25-minute walk to the nearest shopping mall after dinner, just to have these kinds of desserts.

This Coconut Tapioca Dessert with Sweet Rice Balls is best served cold or at room temperature. As for the fresh fruit, besides blueberries and strawberries, feel free to substitute raspberries, blackberries or mango, or a mixture! This coconut tapioca dessert is not hard to put together, but it does require you to wash a pot a couple of times. I’ve tried to simplify the steps to avoid hassle, and I think you’ll find that while the result may not be strictly traditional, it’s a light and refreshing dessert to round out the Chinese New Year feast.

You’ll need:

1 can coconut milk (13.5 ounces)

1½ cups milk

¼ cup to ½ cup sweetened condensed milk (depending on the level of sweetness you like)

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup sweet rice flour (140 grams)

water

½ cup mini pearl tapioca (90 grams)

½ cup fresh strawberries, sliced (or fresh fruit of your choice)

½ cup fresh blueberries (or fresh fruit of your choice)

Add the coconut milk, milk, sweetened condensed milk, and vanilla extract to a small pot. Stir and bring to a boil—watch it closely so the liquid doesn’t boil over. Once it boils, immediately take it off the heat. Let the mixture cool slightly, and put it in the refrigerator to chill. This step can be done ahead of time!

Time to make the mini sticky rice balls. Mix the sweet rice flour with ¼ cup of water in a bowl using your hands. Then add ½ teaspoon water at a time until the dough turns into a play-doh-like consistency—not too wet but pliable. If the dough falls apart as you roll it in between your palms, it’s too dry, but if the dough gets wetter as you roll it in between your palms, it’s too wet.

Next, take a small piece—about 3 grams if you have a kitchen scale—and roll it into a small ball. Place it on a piece of parchment or clear plastic wrap. Repeat until you’ve used all the dough. Cover with plastic wrap and put the sweet rice balls in the refrigerator while you prepare the rest of the dessert.

In a pot, bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Add the mini pearl tapioca (don’t add it before the water is at a full boil!). Stir and bring it to boil again.

Turn off the heat, cover it with a lid, and set your timer for 18 minutes. After 18 minutes have elapsed, the pearl tapioca should turn completely transparent, which means they’re fully cooked. Strain the pearls, rinse them with cold water to prevent them from sticking, and set aside.

In the same pot, bring another 4 cups of water to a boil, and add the sweet rice balls. Stir and let them cook for a few minutes over high heat. When they float to the top, they’re done. Strain and rinse them with cold water to prevent sticking.

Divide the prepared coconut milk soup into 4 bowls, then divide and add in the cooked sweet rice balls and pearl tapioca. Top with your fresh fruit of choice and serve this delicious coconut tapioca dessert!