The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Dessert & Sweets Classic Peanut Butter Cake

Classic Peanut Butter Cake

Sarah
by:
26 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Classic Peanut Butter Cake by thewoksoflife.com

Two days ago, Jake–our saggy, lovable Labrador–turned 14.

According to the fine folks at PetMD, that puts him somewhere around 88 years old in human years. We have to tap him on the shoulder to get him to turn around these days, and his joints are kind of creaky, but he still flips out whenever the UPS man comes to the door. Which is a good sign.

But then I look at this pre-VSCO Cam, pre-Instagram-filter photo:

Jake (puppy-bath) by thewoksoflife.com

And I’m reminded of how much time has really passed. How different our lives look now. A time before airport security lines, broken Skype conversations, long-distance email threads, and increasingly frequent discussions about “the future.”

I mean, 14 years ago,

  • We were stocking up on canned tuna in case Y2K plunged the world into chaos.
  • My sister was 7. Her favorite past time (it seemed to me, anyway) was inflicting physical pain in the form of kicking, punching, and occasional biting. Our relationship has since improved.
  • I carried my CD player and CD collection everywhere, which included a very worn and scratched copy of Britney Spears’s seminal classic, Baby One More Time, and at least three editions of NOW That’s What I Call Music!
  • We were all still glued to our Gameboy Colors and the endless enjoyment of Super Mario Bros., Frogger, and Black Bass Lure Fishing.
  • We didn’t know what a Sichuan peppercorn was.
  • I still used a Trapper Keeper for my school notes.
  • The thought of living in China was laughable (due to its far-fetchedness) and frankly terrifying (due to its 7000-miles-away-ness).
  • We had a pink bathroom. And a Hello Kitty shower cap. (see above)
  • My mom decided out of the blue–after years of begging, cajoling, and light tantrumming–that we should get a dog.

Sometimes I’m afraid that the older I get, the farther away I’ll get from those memories, until they’re all ultimately replaced by more recent–and infinitely less sentimental–ones.

Jake by thewoksoflife.com

I mean, they’re already pretty fuzzy–all combining into one big megalith of experience that may or may not have been real, dreamed, or read about in a Meg Cabot novel.

Jake (puppy-bath) by thewoksoflife.com

Where does one turn, in a moment of crippling nostalgia?

One turns to cake. (Or pie. But since we’re celebrating a birthday, might as well be cake).

In honor of Jake’s birthday, I made a classy classic peanut butter cake, with peanut butter frosting. A decidedly retro cake, with very few bells and whistles. A back-to-the-source, sweet, peanutty love letter to the past.

The recipe yields a very moist, lightly sweet cake. Feel free to increase the amount of frosting if that’s your fancy.

Classic Peanut Butter Cake by thewoksoflife.com

Peanut Butter Cake: Recipe Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and grease and flour your cake pan(s).

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt and set aside. In a large bowl, beat together the oil, peanut butter, and sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time, followed by the vanilla. Add the dry ingredients to the peanut butter mixture, alternating with the buttermilk, starting and ending with the dry ingredients. Fold it all together gently until smooth.

Divide evenly among cake pans and smooth out the top. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool completely and frost with peanut butter frosting.

To make the frosting, beat everything together until smooth. If it’s too thick, add a little more milk (a teaspoon at a time). If it’s too thin, add a bit more sugar.

Spread the peanut butter frosting over that peanut butter cake!Classic Peanut Butter Cake by thewoksoflife.com

Serve this classic peanut butter cake for any occasion!

Classic Peanut Butter Cake by thewoksoflife.com

Classic Peanut Butter Cake by thewoksoflife.com

To the 14 years that have turned that sudsy puppy into a very distinguished canine senior citizen–the years that have brought us to the here and now. Happy Birthday Jake!

Our Jake by thewoksoflife.com

3 from 2 votes

Classic Peanut Butter Cake

A deliciously classic peanut butter cake, with peanut butter frosting. A decidedly retro cake, with very few bells and whistles. yields a very moist, lightly sweet cake.
by: Sarah
Course:Dessert and Sweet Stuff
Cuisine:American
Keyword:peanut butter cake
Peanut butter cake on cake stand with purple flowers
serves: 10
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Total: 1 hour

Ingredients

For the cake:

  • 2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup oil
  • 1/2 cup peanut butter
  • ¾ cup sugar
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup buttermilk

For the peanut butter frosting:

  • 3 oz. softened cream cheese
  • 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 3/4 cup confectioner’s sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 tablespoons milk

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F and grease/flour two 8-inch round pans or one 9x13-inch sheet pan.
  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt and set aside. In a large bowl, beat together the oil, peanut butter, and sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time, followed by the vanilla. Add the dry ingredients to the peanut butter mixture, alternating with the buttermilk, starting and ending with the dry ingredients. Fold it all together gently until smooth.
  • Divide evenly among cake pans and smooth out the top. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool completely and frost with peanut butter frosting.
  • To make the frosting, beat everything together until smooth. If it’s too thick, add a little more milk (a teaspoon at a time). If it’s too thin, add a bit more sugar.

Tips & Notes:

Makes one 2-layer, 8-inch cake.

nutrition facts

Calories: 517kcal (26%) Carbohydrates: 53g (18%) Protein: 13g (26%) Fat: 30g (46%) Saturated Fat: 6g (30%) Cholesterol: 61mg (20%) Sodium: 418mg (17%) Potassium: 346mg (10%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 28g (31%) Vitamin A: 225IU (5%) Calcium: 97mg (10%) Iron: 2.2mg (12%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

26 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. AvatarRhonda Worth says

    3 stars
    The frosting was delicious. I’m going to double the recipe next time. I made a two-layer cake and could have used more. I would have given the frosting five stars. I thought that the cake was a little dry. The next time I try it, I’ll add 1/3 cup more of buttermilk.

    Reply

  2. AvatarRhonda Hollingsworth says

    3 stars
    The frosting was delicious!! The next time I make it, I’m going to double the recipe. I made a two-layer cake and could have used more.The cake was a dry. The next time I make it, I’m going to use about 1/4 more buttermilk.

    Reply