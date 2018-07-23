The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes

Judy
by:
78 Comments
Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Pancakes are one of those foods that pretty much every culture seems to have figured out, whether savory or sweet. From American pancakes to Korean pancakes to these humble Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, the defining feature of the pancake is that it’s quick and requires very few kitchen skills, yet makes for a satisfying snack or light meal.

These Chinese Zucchini Pancakes (AKA, 糊塌子, hu tazi) are something I ate when I was little. Or at least, my mother made something very similar.

I used to roll them up like cigars to eat them, and I preferred them cold because then the pancakes become extra chewy after they’ve been cooled. (“Chewiness” just might be the holy grail of Chinese food textures.) At a time when having special foods like candy and even meat were a rare occasion, this ordinary zucchini pancake could be a real delight.

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Suffice it to say, zucchini pancakes aren’t new, especially now when people are looking for ways to use up an abundance of summer squash. American recipes often flavor zucchini pancakes with cheese, sour cream, etc.. In comparison, this Chinese zucchini pancake recipe is decidedly rudimentary.

Kicking Your Pancakes Up a Notch

If you want to kick these Chinese zucchini pancakes up a notch or two (as they say) and still keep it Asian, here are some ways to personalize them.

Just note that depending on these additions, you might need a bit more flour or less salt. This zucchini pancake recipe is pretty forgiving, though–just don’t combine all these suggestions for the same pancake! :)

To the batter, you can add:

I think my favorite is the ground meat, because it adds a lot more flavor without overpowering the pancake. Once again, think of this basic Chinese Zucchini Pancake batter as a blank canvas. You can even cater a few different batches to suit your whole family!

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes: Recipe Instructions

To make these pancakes, start by washing the zucchini clean and drying it with a kitchen towel.

Grate the zucchini using the coarse grate side of a box grater.

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

In a large bowl, mix the grated zucchini with ¾ teaspoon of salt. Let sit for 15 minutes, and you’ll see visible zucchini juice at the bottom of the bowl, which we will keep.

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Now mix in 2 eggs, 2 chopped scallions, ¼ teaspoon ground white pepper, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, ½ teaspoon sugar, and about ½ cup all-purpose flour.

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

If you feel like you need more flour (this could depend on the size of the eggs, for example), add it 1 tablespoon at a time. The final batter should look like similar to regular ol’ breakfast pancake batter.

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Now heat a flat-bottomed pan over medium heat, lightly brush the bottom with some oil, and pour some batter into the pan (make the pancakes whatever size you like). Sprinkle sesame seeds over the top and cook each side until lightly golden brown, about 3 minutes on each side.

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Repeat until you’ve used all the batter.

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

You can serve with a simple soy dipping sauce, chili oil, or whatever other condiments you like!

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes

Judy ate these Chinese Zucchini Pancakes (糊塌子, hu tazi) when she was little. They're simple and delicious, and can be customized with different ingredients!
by: Judy
Course:Appetizer
Cuisine:Chinese
Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com
serves: 4
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 50 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 zucchini (about 250 grams)
  • ¾ teaspoon salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 scallions (finely chopped)
  • ¼ teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • ½ teaspoon sugar
  • ½ cup all purpose flour (more or less)
  • Vegetable oil
  • Sesame seeds for sprinkling (optional)

Instructions

  • Wash the zucchini clean and dry it with a kitchen towel.
  • Grate the zucchini using the coarse grate side of a box grater. In a large bowl, mix the grated zucchini with ¾ teaspoon of salt. Let sit for 15 minutes, and you’ll see visible zucchini juice at the bottom of the bowl, which we will keep. Now mix in 2 eggs, 2 chopped scallions, ¼ teaspoon ground white pepper, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, ½ teaspoon sugar, and about ½ cup all-purpose flour.
  • If you feel like you need more flour (this could depend on the size of the eggs, for example), add it 1 tablespoon at a time. The final batter should look like similar to regular ol’ breakfast pancake batter.
  • Now heat a flat-bottomed pan over medium heat, lightly brush the bottom with some oil, and pour some batter into the pan (make the pancakes whatever size you like). Sprinkle sesame seeds over the top and cook each side until lightly golden brown, about 3 minutes on each side. Repeat until you’ve used all the batter.
  • You can serve with a simple soy dipping sauce, chili oil, or whatever other condiments you like!

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

