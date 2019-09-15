The Woks of Life

Chinese Winter Melon Soup with Meatballs

83 Comments
Winter Melon Soup with Meatballs, thewoksoflife.com

Now that the air’s beginning to turn crisp, it’s time for us to share this Chinese Winter Melon Soup recipe with meatballs. 

Winter melons are grown in summer and harvested in late summer through early winter, making this a great summer/fall transition recipe! (Plus, who doesn’t love meatballs?)

A Light, Nourishing Winter Melon Soup

You will love this Winter Melon Soup with Meatballs because not only do the meatballs come together relatively easily (many of my favorite recipes are made with ground meat, because there’s no rinsing, chopping, deboning, or trimming needed), the soup itself comes together in a flash. The result is an easy, light soup that can make a full meal or serve as a complement to a stir-fry. 

We’re also in the late days of summer and early days of fall, when there are hot days mixed in with cool ones, and you might not yet be ready for big bowls of chili or beef soup.

For those with kids going back to school, there’s nothing like a healthy soup to ward off classroom colds! We’ve posted many of our favorite traditional soups over the years—check them all out!

Winter Melon Soup with Meatballs, thewoksoflife.com

How to Use Winter Melon

Have you noticed? This is our first time cooking with winter melon on the blog! 

Winter melon is a big gourd with thick, silvery green skin that cooks quickly when peeled and sliced. Like a pumpkin, you’ll need to trim the outer layer away, and if you store a whole, unpeeled winter melon in a cool, dry place, it has a shelf life of a few months! 

Winter Melon Meatball Soup ingredients, thewoksoflife.com

With its mellow taste, winter melon is best used in braised dishes, with or without meat, and in soups. But I’ve also seen it in stir-fries with salted pork or ham. 

There’s also a famous Chinese pastry—some of you have likely heard of wife cakes, or lao po bing (老婆饼)—with winter melon in the filling. Like other common Chinese pastry fillings (lotus seed paste, red bean paste, taro, etc.), if you cook down winter melon and add sugar, it makes an excellent sweet treat.

Making a Perfectly Tender Chinese Meatball

You’ll see that the instructions for the meatballs includes a step to “whip” in one direction for 10 minutes.

Many have asked why our meat filling recipes often say to whip the filling for a long period of time, and also why in only one direction? 

It’s a way to strengthen the fibers of the meat, emulsifying it so everything binds well together. It also changes the texture of the meat, making it less “meaty” and more elastic and snappy. 

In many Asian meatball and fish ball recipes, you’ll see people smashing the meat mixture to give them a more pleasant and springy texture. This is really best done by hand, but for a similar effect, you could also use an electric mixer (I include instructions for both in the recipe below!)

Winter Melon Soup with Meatballs: Recipe Instructions

Put all the meatball ingredients into a large bowl. 

Meatball ingredients, thewoksoflife.com

Whip in one direction for at least 10 minutes by hand using a pair of chopsticks. Use a vigorous circular motion, until the ground meat mixture becomes thick and pasty, with a little resistance as you whip. This is really best done by hand, but for a similar effect, you could also use the paddle attachment of your electric mixer on low speed for 6-7 minutes. 

Meatball mixture after whipping, thewoksoflife.com

Now, form the meatballs. Brush both of your palms with oil to prevent sticking, take a large spoonful of the meat mixture, and roll it into a ball using both palms. The meatballs should be the size of a golf ball. Arrange them on a lightly oiled plate with space between them. Refrigerate while you prepare the rest of the soup. 

Chinese meatballs made for soup, thewoksoflife.com

Soak the glass noodles in cold water for 15 minutes. Drain and cut the noodles in half lengthwise. Set aside.

Soaking glass noodles in water, thewoksoflife.com

Trim the winter melon, cutting away the outer ⅛-inch of dark green skin. 

Trimming winter melon, thewoksoflife.com

Rinse and chop into ¼-inch thick chunks. 

Chunks of winter melon, thewoksoflife.com

Place a soup pot over medium heat and add 1 tablespoon oil. Cook the white parts of the scallions for about a minute.

Scallions in pot, thewoksoflife.com

Then add 4 cups chicken stock, 2 cups water, and the winter melon. 

Adding winter melon to soup, thewoksoflife.com

Turn up the heat and bring to a boil. 

Boiling winter melon soup, thewoksoflife.com

When the soup is boiling, carefully lower the meatballs into the soup using an oiled spoon. I did it with my hands, but a spoon is safer and easier. 

Lowering meatballs into soup, thewoksoflife.com

Add in ½ teaspoon ground white pepper and ½ teaspoon sesame oil. Bring to a boil again. Add the glass noodles, stir, and salt to taste.

Adding glass noodles to soup, thewoksoflife.com

Boil for another 3-4 minutes, garnish with cilantro and serve! 

Chinese Winter Melon Meatball Soup, thewoksoflife.com
Winter Melon Soup with Meatballs, thewoksoflife.com
Chinese Winter Melon Soup with Meatballs

This Winter Melon Soup with Meatballs is a classic Chinese soup recipe. The meatballs and the soup both come together quickly, making this an easy recipe to make in late summer, fall, and early winter.
by: Judy
Course:Soups
Cuisine:Chinese
Winter Melon Soup with Meatballs, thewoksoflife.com
serves: 8
Prep: 45 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Total: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

For the meatballs:

For the rest of the soup:

Instructions

To make the meatballs:

  • Put all the meatball ingredients into a large bowl, and whip in one direction for at least 10 minutes by hand using a pair of chopsticks. Use a vigorous circular motion, until the ground meat mixture becomes thick and pasty, with a little resistance as you whip. You can also do this using the paddle attachment of your electric mixer on low speed for 6-7 minutes. 
  • Now, form the meatballs. Brush both of your palms with oil to prevent sticking, take a large spoonful of the meat mixture, and roll it into a ball using both palms. The meatballs should be the size of a golf ball. Arrange them on a lightly oiled plate with space between them. Refrigerate while you prepare the rest of the soup.

To assemble the soup:

  • Soak the glass noodles in cold water for 15 minutes. Drain and cut the noodles in half lengthwise. Set aside.
  • Trim the winter melon, cutting away the outer ⅛-inch of dark green skin. Rinse and chop into ¼-inch thick chunks.
  • Place a soup pot over medium heat and add 1 tablespoon oil. Cook the white parts of the scallions for about a minute. Then add 4 cups chicken stock, 2 cups water, and the winter melon. Turn up the heat and bring to a boil.
  • When the soup is boiling, carefully lower the meatballs into the soup using a spoon. Add in ½ teaspoon ground white pepper and ½ teaspoon sesame oil. Bring to a boil again. Add the glass noodles, stir, and salt to taste. Boil for another 3-4 minutes, garnish with cilantro and serve!

