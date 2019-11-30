Butterfly Shrimp with Bacon is a retro recipe that has graced Chinese restaurant menus going back to the 60s, before I was born.

Similar to early Chinese American dishes like Egg Foo Young, Chop Suey, and Chicken Chow Mein, this recipe barely resembles anything you can find in China, but that doesn’t mean it’s not delicious!

What is Chinese Butterfly Shrimp with Bacon?

Butterfly Shrimp with Bacon is made by layering bacon on a large butterflied shrimp, dipping it in egg, searing in a wok, and serving on a bed of savory ketchup-y onions. Serve this dish with some steamed rice, and you will wonder why you went so long without bacon wrapped butterfly shrimp in your life!

The first time I saw this dish prepared was by my father in a restaurant kitchen.

He would butterfly all the shrimp, arrange them nicely on aluminum foil—six per order—and place slices of bacon on top of each shrimp.

The shrimp then got wrapped flat on the foil, and were stored away in the freezer, ready for whenever a customer placed an order. It was one of my first lessons in restaurant preparation (I also pre-made tons of egg rolls back in the day!)

Shrimp wrapped in bacon was probably not invented by a Chinese chef, but it’s a delicious dish that quickly spread to Chinese restaurant menus.

How Do You Butterfly Shrimp?

Don’t let butterflying shrimp scare you away from this recipe! Luckily, I got a first-hand lesson from my father. After that, I got plenty of practice prepping shrimp in the back room for busy summer weekends. Here are some guidelines and tips for success:

Buy large shrimp. We use size 15 or larger (15 shrimp per pound). You can also use 16/20 shrimp, which are more readily available and cheaper.

Shrimp should be headless with the shells on. But make sure the shrimp are not deveined, because a successful butterflied shrimp should have the back of the shrimp intact. You’ll also keep the tails in place for the final dish.

Tiger shrimp, commonly sold in supermarkets, are often de-veined with the backs cut. Don’t use de-veined shrimp, or you will have a very tough time.

Use a sharp chef’s knife or paring knife.

Butterfly Shrimp Recipe Instructions

First, butterfly the shrimp:

Peel the shrimp, only leaving the small segment of shell that connects to the tail.

Place the shrimp on its side with its underbelly facing you. Holding the shrimp with one hand, use the tip of your knife to split the tail shell.

Next, use a steady, yet light pressure to push the knife into the shrimp, splitting it evenly down the middle until it just reaches the outer membrane.

No sudden or quick cutting motions, and if you’re a beginner, you can use a cut-proof glove. At this point, you should be able to spread the shrimp out flat on the cutting board. Press the shrimp lightly into the board to flatten it out further if needed, especially on the tail shell.

Next, carefully remove the vein from the middle of the shrimp that runs along the backside. There may also be a vein along the edges of the shrimp from the underside of the shrimp as well. You can use your knife to gently scrape these veins away if you see them. There you have it! A perfectly butterflied shrimp!

Next, assemble the shrimp

Next, rinse the shrimp clean under running water. Pat the shrimp dry with a kitchen towel and return to the cutting board, backside down.

Season the shrimp with a light sprinkle of salt. Cut the slices of bacon to match the length of the shrimp. Gently press them onto the shrimp.

Mix 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 2 teaspoons tomato ketchup, ¼ teaspoon white pepper, and ½ teaspoon sesame oil in a small bowl. Set aside.

Heat your wok over medium high heat; don’t let the wok get to the point where it’s smoking. Spread 2 tablespoons of oil around the wok to coat it thoroughly. Dip the shrimp into the beaten egg. Let the excess egg drip off, and place the shrimp in the wok, bacon-side down.

Work quickly to place all of the shrimp. Turn up the heat as needed to make sure the egg and bacon cook through.

Cook the bacon-side of the shrimp for 60-90 seconds or until the bacon is golden brown. Carefully use your wok spatula to turn the shrimp and cook for another 30-60 seconds, flipping them in the same order you placed them.

Transfer the shrimp to a plate.

Heat the wok over medium heat and add 1 tablespoon of oil. Retain all of the flavor in the wok from frying the shrimp. Add the minced garlic and onions, and turn the heat up to high.

Stir-fry the onions for 30 seconds, and add the Shaoxing wine.

After another 30 seconds, add the sauce mixture, and stir to coat the onions. Add the scallions.

Cook until the onions are done to your liking. I like them only just cooked through, but you can cook them until they’re totally soft. Plate the onions, and arrange the shrimp on top. Garnish with chopped scallions and serve!