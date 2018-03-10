The Woks of Life

Beef Vegetable Stir-Fry

Beef Vegetable Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

This Beef Vegetable Stir-Fry is one of those quick and easy dishes that you can throw together in minutes if you prepare properly ahead of time. Tender beef, crunchy vegetables, and that perfectly flavored sauce you expect from really solid Chinese food (the right amount and the right consistency!) make this stir-fry an ideal weeknight dish.

Chinese bok choy is the primary vegetable in this dish. Back in the day, a classic, old-school Chinese restaurant menu item was “beef with bok choy.” This recipe was inspired by that dish, but other vegetables can definitely be thrown in––carrots, celery, peppers, snow peas, mushrooms, onions––whatever you’ve got in the refrigerator that looks good (or that has to get used before it goes bad!). We decided to use bok choy, bunashimeji mushrooms, and whole snap peas, but the flexibility and simplicity of this dish is the beauty of it!

A lot of people would agree that bok choy is crunchy, sweet, and healthy to boot, but most probably don’t realize how many varieties are available today. The various bok choy varieties are differentiated by texture and flavor. Read more in our Chinese leafy greens ingredient page, and try the different types to find your favorite. (Pro-tip, keep our ingredients pages bookmarked for easy access the next time you are wandering in a confused daze through your local Asian grocery store!)

The key to success for this beef vegetable stir-fry––or any stir-fry for that matter––is preparation! I remember when Sarah and Kaitlin were young, and Judy and I were balancing our career ambitions, family time, household responsibilities, and meal prep. It was challenging, if not completely exhausting!

To make meals easier, I used to get the cutting board out the night before the week started and prepare at least two plates each of cut vegetables and marinated meat. They would sit, covered and stored neatly in the refrigerator ready for the wok. Then, when I got home the next day, I started the rice in the rice cooker, and when the rice was almost ready, I would heat up my wok. Minutes later, we would have hot beef with bok choy over rice, the perfect comfort food after a hectic day in the “jungle.”

In case you’re wondering, yes, feel free to substitute in pork, chicken, or even tofu. The end result is a healthy weekday meal that ends your day right!

Beef Vegetable Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

For the beef and marinade:

  • 12 ounces flank steak, sliced ⅛-inch thick into 2- to 3-inch pieces
  • 1 teaspoon water
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil

For the rest of the dish:

  • 4 cups (250 grams) bok choy, cut into 1×3-inch pieces, washed and drained
  • ¾ cup (50 grams) Bunashimeji or Beech mushrooms, washed and drained
  • ¾ cup (65 grams) sugar snap peas or snow peas, washed and drained
  • ½ cup warm water or beef stock
  • ¼ teaspoon sesame oil
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • ¼ teaspoon sugar
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil, divided
  • ½ teaspoon minced ginger
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely minced
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • Cornstarch slurry (2 teaspoons cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon water)

Mix together the marinade ingredients with the beef until well-coated, and set aside for 30 minutes or overnight. Next, prepare your veggies and set aside.

Beef Vegetable Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

In a small bowl, mix the water (or beef stock, if using), sesame oil, soy sauces, oyster sauce and sugar, and set aside.

Heat your carbon steel wok on high heat and spread 2 tablespoons of oil around the perimeter to coat. Once the wok and oil start to smoke, add the beef, and use your metal wok spatula to spread the beef in one even layer. Sear for 30 seconds.

Beef Vegetable Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Turn the beef to sear the uncooked sides for another 30 seconds. At this point, the beef should be about 80% done. Turn off the heat and transfer the beef back to the marinade bowl.

Beef Vegetable Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, with the heat back on high, add the ginger and 1 tablespoon of oil to the wok. Cook for 10 seconds, and add the garlic.

Beef Vegetable Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

After 5 seconds, add the mushrooms and stir-fry for another 15 seconds, giving them a good sear. Add the Shaoxing wine.

Beef Vegetable Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the snap peas and the bok choy, and stir fry on the highest heat for another 20 seconds until the bok choy begins to wilt.

Beef Vegetable Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir in the beef and your prepared sauce mixture. Gather everything in the center of the wok.

Beef Vegetable Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Beef Vegetable Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

When everything comes back up to a simmer, and the sides of the wok begin to super-heat, Stir fry everything in a circular motion so the beef and vegetables hit the sides of the wok–this gets you that wok hay flavor!

Pour the cornstarch slurry in the center of the wok while stirring. The sauce will immediately thicken, so work fast to stir everything together for another 20 seconds to evenly coat the beef and vegetables in the sauce.

Beef Vegetable Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

There should not be any standing sauce – everything should be clinging to the beef and vegetable stir fry. This is the classic restaurant-style preparation, but you can add more stock and salt or soy sauce to taste if you like a saucier stir-fry.

Beef Vegetable Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Turn off the heat and transfer your beef vegetable stir-fry to a serving plate; you can also dish it out individually on a bed of rice for a great one-plate meal.

Beef Vegetable Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Enjoy immediately. Though you probably don’t need us to tell you that.

Beef Vegetable Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Beef Vegetable Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

4.34 from 3 votes

Beef Vegetable Stir-Fry

This Beef Vegetable Stir-Fry is a quick and easy dish to make anytime. Made with tender beef, crunchy vegetables, and a perfectly flavored sauce--it makes for an ideal weeknight dish.
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time40 mins
Course: Beef
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Beef vegetable stir-fry
Servings: 3
Calories: 377kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

For the beef and marinade:

  • 12 ounces flank steak (sliced ⅛-inch thick into 2- to 3-inch pieces)
  • 1 teaspoon water
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil

For the rest of the dish:

  • 4 cups bok choy (250g, cut into 1x3-inch pieces, washed and drained)
  • ¾ cup Bunashimeji or Beech mushrooms, washed and drained (50g)
  • ¾ cup sugar snap peas or snow peas (65g, washed and drained)
  • ½ cup warm water or beef stock
  • ¼ teaspoon sesame oil
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • ¼ teaspoon sugar
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil (divided)
  • ½ teaspoon minced ginger
  • 2 cloves garlic (finely minced)
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch (mixed with 1 tablespoon water)

Instructions

  • Mix together the marinade ingredients with the beef until well-coated, and set aside for 30 minutes or overnight. Next, prepare your veggies and set aside.
  • In a small bowl, mix the water (or beef stock, if using), sesame oil, soy sauces, oyster sauce and sugar, and set aside.
  • Heat your wok on high heat and spread 2 tablespoons of oil around the perimeter to coat. Once the wok and oil start to smoke, add the beef, and use your metal wok spatula to spread the beef in one even layer. Sear for 30 seconds. Turn the beef to sear the uncooked sides for another 30 seconds. At this point, the beef should be about 80% done. Turn off the heat and transfer the beef back to the marinade bowl.
  • Next, with the heat back on high, add the ginger and 1 tablespoon of oil to the wok. Cook for 10 seconds, and add the garlic. After 5 seconds, add the mushrooms and stir fry for another 15 seconds, giving them a good sear. Add the Shaoxing wine.
  • Next, add the snap peas and the bok choy, and stir fry on the highest heat for another 20 seconds until the bok choy begins to wilt. Stir in the beef and your prepared sauce mixture. Gather everything in the center of the wok.
  • When everything comes back up to a simmer, and the sides of the wok begin to super-heat, Stir fry everything in a circular motion so the beef and vegetables hit the sides of the wok--this gets you that wok hay flavor!
  • Pour the cornstarch slurry in the center of the wok while stirring. The sauce will immediately thicken, so work fast to stir everything together for another 20 seconds to evenly coat the beef and vegetables in the sauce. There should not be any standing sauce – everything should be clinging to the beef and vegetable stir fry. This is the classic restaurant-style preparation, but you can add more stock and salt or soy sauce to taste if you like a saucier stir-fry.
  • Turn off the heat and transfer your beef vegetable stir-fry to a serving plate; you can also dish it out individually on a bed of rice for a great one-plate meal. Enjoy immediately. Though you probably don’t need us to tell you that.

Nutrition

Calories: 377kcal | Carbohydrates: 12g | Protein: 29g | Fat: 23g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 68mg | Sodium: 797mg | Potassium: 917mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 88.7% | Vitamin C: 69.5% | Calcium: 13.6% | Iron: 19.1%

 

49 Comments

  1. Iro Te-Ariki says

    Beef Vegetables Stir Fry looks hummy in the pic .I definitely will be cracking this dish as well .Thanks 4 the tips ..U need a apprentice in your restaurant or dishwasher ??

    Reply

  2. Janice says

    Hi Bill! If I were to substitute with pork or chicken, would that beef marinade work just as well for those or do you have something else up your sleeve to suggest?

    Thanks!

    Reply

  3. Sarah says

    Thank you to your whole family for such a good blog. I have spent hours scrolling through it over the past month. As someone with an Chinese-Australian partner and a fascination for all Asian cuisine — especially Chinese — it is amazing to have all these ~foolproof recipes~ (…thusfar) at my fingertips. I have cooked several recipes of yours and would happily say that the results are homestyle Asian cooking at its finest. Please don’t ever stop doing what you’re doing!

    Reply

  4. Dave S, Palm Coast Florida says


    Made this tonight. Very good! Seemed a bit watery due to veggies releasing some as they cooked. Added more corn starch slurry. Served over white rice. Quick cooking in hot wok requires having all ingredients prepared, measured, and at hand when starting to cook.

    Welcome back from your Asian journey. I love the recipes your family puts out – you are my go-to source for all things Asian!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Dave, the amount of water in the dish varies depending on how much water is left on your veggies after you wash them. It can also vary based on the heat of your wok (and by extension, how fast water evaporates), so good to adjust next time. You are quite right about having everything ready for these stir fry dishes – thanks for mentioning that :)

      Reply

  5. Rinshin says

    Hi Bill. I am coming from the Japanese background and do not know what other items are typically served with something like this besides whit rice in homes. What other items would you serve?

    Reply

  6. Ann Insillio says

    I’m making this dish tonight,for dinner.October 27, 2018.My family really love stir fry dishes,and this one was easy to follow.Thanks s lot for your ideas.I did not have Chinese wine,so I added more broth,I used chicken broth,which was available.I stir fried all of my vegetables,and meat seperatly,then put it into a large pot,poured the broth mixture over the meat,and vegetables,bought it to a boil,the added the thickening agent,and I was done.I’m really happy with the outcome,this is a recipie is a keeper!

    Reply

  7. Michelle says

    Hello Bill, I love your website! I have only just found this last week but have spent the weekend reading your recipes and tips. Went to our nearby Asian market yersyerday and bought your recommended sauces! Today, I tried your beef and broccoli, and my, was it delicious, and super fast to make! :)

    I want to ask about tenderising the meat with baking soda. Some recipes call for the meat to be washed a few times after marinating in BP for 30 minutes.

    However, I have seen your recipe and another Thai/AU chef that I follow here in Australia— she mixes it with baking soda and cornstarch without washing off the BP.

    Some have complained about after taste—- and I did experience this once but I may have a little too much BP than required in the recipe.

    What’s your take— is it better to wash off the BP or keep it? Thanks and kudos to you and your family!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Michelle, thanks for the great question! I like to use baking soda sparingly for tenderizing meat because of the after-taste factor. Many restaurants use much more and then the beef has to be rinsed thoroughly with cold water for quite some time. We used to do it regularly years ago in our family takeout restaurant, and the texture of the beef becomes soft and a little springy which is what beef tastes like in this type of takeout cooking.

      Here’s the thing though. The process transforms the beef and removes a lot of the beef flavor! Also, when you overdo the baking soda, you still may end up with an aftertaste. This is why you see that for our recipes, we recommend you use flank steak, which is a more expensive cut but tender and full of flavor. No baking soda needed!

      If you decide to use a more inexpensive cut, I recommend using much less baking soda for tenderizing. All that said, if you want to recreate that Chinese take-out beef texture, then using slightly more baking soda and giving the beef a rinse is the way to go. I am working on a post on marinating meats for stir-fries so stay tuned for that :) Hope I answered your question and happy cooking!

      Reply

  8. Gail says

    Hi Bill, This makes me want to lick my computer screen!!! Are the mushrooms the same as straw mushrooms? If not, is there another mushroom I can substitute?

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Gail these are buna shimeji (beech) mushrooms but you can substitute straw mushrooms or whatever you have on hand. Happy cooking!

      Reply

