The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Beef Beef with Oyster Sauce

Beef with Oyster Sauce

by:
24 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Beef with oyster sauce

This beef with oyster sauce recipe is simple, savory, and delicious with steamed rice. Served over a bed of blanched Chinese broccoli, it’s also a full and balanced meal! 

The Magic of Oyster Sauce

Oyster sauce may sound like it tastes fishy, but nothing could be further from the truth. Oyster sauce is pure savory flavor, and it adds oomph to marinades, sauces, braises, and more. In this recipe, we’re using it in the marinade as well as the sauce. 

If you’ve never used oyster sauce, go to your local Chinese grocery store, grab a bottle, and taste how this simple ingredient (made with oyster extracts) can transform a dish. 

We like Lee Kum Kee Premium Oyster Sauce (it’s a few dollars more than their regular oyster sauce). Read more about oyster sauce in our Ingredients Glossary article! 

A Perfect Pairing

Oyster sauce is especially great with beef, amplifying and enhancing the flavor of the meat. You’ll see oyster sauce feature prominently in dishes like our Beef and Broccoli, Beef with Black Bean Sauce, and even Beef Lo Mein.

The fact that these two ingredients go so well together is perhaps why Beef with Oyster Sauce is a popular dish you’ll find on Cantonese restaurant menus. 

Such restaurants serve no-frills rice plates, noodle dishes, casseroles, and more. This dish is just that—no frills, homey, tasty, and filling. The flavor of the beef is maximized by the oyster sauce in the sauce and marinade, and complemented by the addition of oyster mushrooms, ginger, garlic, and onion. 

oyster mushrooms, garlic, ginger and onion on plate

Let’s get right to the recipe!

beef with oyster sauce on a bed of Chinese broccoli

Recipe Instructions

Combine the sliced beef with the water, cornstarch, oil, oyster sauce, and baking soda, if using. Set aside for 30 minutes (or up to 4 hours in the refrigerator). 

  • sliced beef with marinade ingredients
  • marinated sliced beef for stir-fry

Make the sauce by combining the chicken stock, oyster sauce, sugar, cornstarch, dark soy sauce, and white pepper. 

oyster sauce mixture

Fill your wok halfway with water and bring to a boil, along with a teaspoon of oil.

boiling water in wok with some oil

Blanch the Chinese broccoli for 1 minute, or until cooked to your desired tenderness. Drain and set aside in a colander. Do not rinse! Arrange the Chinese broccoli around the rim of a serving dish.

  • Chinese broccoli in colander
  • blanching chinese broccoli in wok

Heat your wok over high heat until lightly smoking, and add 1 tablespoon of the oil. Sear the beef and remove from the wok. 

searing sliced beef in wok

Over medium heat, add the remaining oil, along with the ginger. Cook for 30 seconds, then add the garlic. Cook for 15 seconds. 

cooking ginger and garlic in wok

Increase the heat to high, and add the onion and mushrooms. Stir-fry for 15 seconds, until the onions are just beginning to scorch.

  • oyster mushrooms and sliced onion in wok
  • stir-frying oyster mushrooms and onions

Add the Shaoxing wine. Stir-fry for another 30 seconds, then stir the sauce mixture to make sure the cornstarch is incorporated. Add the sauce mixture, and bring to a simmer, stirring constantly.

Then stir in the beef. Stir-fry until the beef is coated in the sauce.

  • adding beef to onions and mushrooms
  • stir-frying beef with onion and mushrooms

Pour off any liquid that may have pooled on the plate from the Chinese broccoli, and mound the beef mixture in the center. Serve immediately.

Beef with oyster sauce on a bed of Chinese broccoli
5 from 5 votes

Beef with Oyster Sauce

This beef with oyster sauce recipe is simple, savory, and delicious with steamed rice. Served over a bed of blanched Chinese broccoli, it’s also a full and balanced meal!
by: Sarah
Course:Beef
Cuisine:Chinese
Beef with oyster sauce
serves: 4
Cook: 40 minutes
Total: 1 hour

Ingredients

For the beef and marinade:

  • 12 ounces flank steak (thinly sliced against the grain)
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon oyster sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda (optional tenderizer)

For the sauce:

For the rest of the dish:

  • 8 ounces Chinese broccoli (washed and cut into pieces)
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil (plus 1 teaspoon; can substitute any neutral oil)
  • 1 slice ginger
  • 1 clove garlic (sliced)
  • 1 small onion (cut into wedges)
  • 1 cup oyster mushrooms (torn into smaller pieces)
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Combine the sliced beef with the water, cornstarch, oil, oyster sauce, and baking soda, if using. Set aside for 30 minutes (or up to 4 hours in the refrigerator).
  • Make the sauce by combining the chicken stock, oyster sauce, sugar, cornstarch, dark soy sauce, and white pepper.
  • Fill your wok halfway with water and bring to a boil, along with a teaspoon of oil. Blanch the chinese broccoli for 1 minute, or until cooked to your desired tenderness. Drain and set aside in a colander. Do not rinse! Arrange the Chinese broccoli around the rim of a serving dish.
  • Heat your wok over high heat until lightly smoking, and add 1 tablespoon of the oil. Sear the beef and remove from the wok.
  • Over medium heat, add the remaining oil, along with the ginger. Cook for 30 seconds, then add the garlic. Cook for 15 seconds.
  • Increase the heat to high, and add the onion and mushrooms. Stir-fry for 15 seconds, until the onions are just beginning to scorch. Add the Shaoxing wine. Stir-fry for another 30 seconds, then stir the sauce mixture to make sure the cornstarch is incorporated. Add the sauce mixture, and bring to a simmer, stirring constantly.
  • Then stir in the beef. Stir-fry until the beef is coated in the sauce. Pour off any liquid that may have pooled on the plate from the Chinese broccoli, and mound the beef mixture in the center. Serve immediately.

nutrition facts

Calories: 280kcal (14%) Carbohydrates: 11g (4%) Protein: 22g (44%) Fat: 16g (25%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 4g Monounsaturated Fat: 9g Trans Fat: 0.05g Cholesterol: 51mg (17%) Sodium: 456mg (19%) Potassium: 639mg (18%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 364IU (7%) Vitamin C: 53mg (64%) Calcium: 58mg (6%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

24 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Blaine says

    Thanks so much for this recipe. My family and I have never had Chinese broccoli before and it’s great! Your cooking time for the different steps were right on spot. Next time I’m going to go for 12 oz. of broc.

    Reply