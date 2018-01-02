The Woks of Life

Yam Leaves, Stir-Fried Sweet Potato Leaves

This is not just a post about how to stir-fry yet another leafy green vegetable. Instead, I want to bring awareness to an amazing yet humble vegetable––sweet yam leaves.

Sweet yam leaves, or sweet potato leaves, have a long string of nicknames in other parts of the world. “The queen of vegetables!” “The longevity vegetable!” “The anti-cancer vegetable!” Pretty great credentials for what always seemed like a throwaway vegetable to me.

Some research has shown that yam leaves are more nutritious than spinach, celery, carrots and cucumbers when it comes to vitamin B, iron, zinc, protein, antioxidants, and calcium. They supposedly enhance immune function, boost metabolism, lower blood sugar, improve eyesight, and act as an anti-inflammatory.

You’re thinking what I’m thinking aren’t you? Give me some yam leaves, stat! While the world of food-induced health benefits is big, I’m convinced after my (admittedly, limited) research that these vegetables are a hidden gem. But if you don’t believe me, our friends Karen and Philip were also big contributors to my new love of stir fried yam leaves (sweet potato leaves or di gua miao 炒地瓜苗). Other than the discovery of Vietnamese Coffee from our last visit to Colorado Springs, Karen also insisted that we try stir-fried yam leaves. Big score for my regular rotation of veggie dishes!

As for the taste, sweet yam leaves taste a bit like spinach, but don’t leave that film on your teeth after eating. With the addition of ginger, garlic, and some Shaoxing wine, needless to say I run to the sweet yam leaves when I see them at the Asian supermarket!

Putting the academic talk aside, cooking sweet yam leaves is easy, of course. Otherwise, I probably wouldn’t be quite so excited at the prospect of eating them regularly. Besides this simple garlic and ginger stir-fried version, you can also use them in soups and salads (yes, you can eat them raw as well!). How great is that?

You’ll need:

Pinch off each leaf, including the stem, from the main stalk and any other tender parts of the vegetables. Wash and rinse thoroughly a couple of times and set aside to drain off any excess water before cooking.

Heat the oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the garlic and ginger, and cook for about a minute.

Now turn the heat to high, and add in the sweet yam leaves.

Stir and add in the sesame oil, Shaoxing wine (optional), ground white pepper, water, salt (to taste) and a pinch of sugar. Stir to cook for a couple of minutes until all the leaves are wilted.

Serve your healthy stir fried yam leaves immediately.

Yam Leaves, Stir-Fried Sweet Potato Leaves (炒地瓜苗)

Yam leaves are an under-rated vegetable that you can find at more and more Asian grocery stores these days. Here's how to prepare them.
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time35 mins
Course: Vegetables
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: yam leaves
Servings: 6
Calories: 102kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Pinch off each leaf, including the stem, from the main stalk and any other tender parts of the vegetables. Wash and rinse thoroughly a couple of times and set aside to drain off any excess water before cooking.
  • Heat the oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the garlic and ginger, and cook for about a minute. Now turn the heat to high, and add in the sweet yam leaves.
  • Stir and add in the sesame oil, Shaoxing wine (optional), ground white pepper, water, salt (to taste) and a pinch of sugar. Stir to cook for a couple of minutes until all the leaves are wilted. Serve immediately.

Nutrition

Calories: 102kcal | Carbohydrates: 7g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Sodium: 199mg | Potassium: 390mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 2855IU | Vitamin C: 8.7mg | Calcium: 62mg | Iron: 0.7mg

 

 

20 Comments

  1. Maritza McKenzie McKinney says

    5 stars
    We made this today from leaves off our sweet potato plants that we are about to harvest. Yummmmyyyy!! We couldn’t stop eating this! I made a few changes. Our stems were hard and fibrous so we only used the leaves. We had ginger powder instead of fresh ginger. We used lemon juice instead of wine. My 6 year old harvested and washed the leaves and crushed the garlic. And I cooked it up. And we devoured it. This flavor combo was excellent.

  2. Kay says

    Traditionally, I believe these leaves were consider “poor man’s” vegetables in rural China. My grandma always laughed when we ordered this at restaurants because she used to pick them off farms where they grew yams when her family was very destitute and no one cared because they’d normally just be used for pig’s feed. They seemed to come to prominence in the Chinese community in the early 90’s, at least in North America, when we were first able to order it at restaurants. Definitely reminds me of kale, who made it’s prolific ascent from decor on buffet tables to it’s current super food status – sweet yam leaves are next!

    • Judy says

      That would be great, Kay! I would like to see this vegetable at our local supermarkets. Funny you should mention pig’s feed. Now I remember seeing yam leaves chopped finely and mixed with wheat bran as pig’s feed when I was little living in Hubei. Who knew, pigs were eating superfoods :-)

  3. Ion says

    Talbos ng Kamote (tender shoots of sweet potato) is a staple in Filipino cooking. We use it mostly in Sinigang (a broth made sour with unripe tamarinds). I like it just slightly boiled, drained and dipped in bagoong (anchovy paste) and kalamansi or with tomatoes and thinly sliced onion dressed with just vinegar, salt, pepper and sugar (more on the sweetish side, no oil).

    • Judy says

      Thank you for sharing, Ion! After trying it in the soup yesterday, I still prefer it sautéed like this post, but I know I would enjoy it dipped in anchovy paste :-)

    • Judy says

      Yam leaves are sweet potato leaves. Just note that yams (or sweet potatoes) are not the same as potatoes. Potato leaves are poisonous and not edible.

      • Kathleen D. McLynn says

        Please note that “yams” is often misapplied to sweet potatoes, but they are not even CLOSE to the same thing.

        Yams are a monocot (single seed leaf) in the genus Dioscorea related to lilies and grasses that produces a starchy root. Yam tubers can be up to five feet long! There are yams native to the US, such as Dioscorea villosa, which is used medicinally, but not as food.

        Sweet potatoes are a dicot (two seed leaves) in the Convolvulacea or morning glory family. The potato is a root tuber. The leaves are edible, nutritious and rich in vitamins. The two plants are unrelated and have very little in common other than being plants.

        If you think that this is much ado about nothing, go ahead, call my bluff: go to an international market, but some yam tubers and cook them up in you favorite sweet potato recipe, even the one called, “Candied Yams.”

        On the potato vein, peruvian/irish potatoes are in the same plant family as tomatoes, completely unrelated to either sweet potatoes or yams, starchy root tubers, but their leaves are inedible, in fact, contain toxins.

        So it is important to distinguish which plant is which.

  5. Judy Potocki says

    Well, yay! I grow sweet potatoes, and that’s great. But I have lamented the loooong strings of beautiful leaves that go to waste. No longer! Thank you. LOVE YOUR BLOG!!!

  7. Ky says

    Thanks for the post. Always wondered about this leafy green when I see them at farmers market and Chinese grocers. I suspect it’s similar in texture to Ong-Choy (chinese water spinach) and may work well with shrimp paste or fermented tofu??

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Ky, even though I haven’t tried it, I really like your suggestion of cooking this vegetable with shrimp paste or fermented bean curd. I will definitely try both.

  8. Gee Lindblom says

    5 stars
    I love to stirfry Chinese greens with garlic and ginger! So if I root a sweet potato in a glass of water, half in and half out, can I harvest the leaves to eat?

  10. c says

    Your blog teaches me so much — thank you for introducing me to this leafy green!
    Most of the greens in my local Chinese grocery store are labeled with their romanized Chinese names. How can I identify the yam greens?

