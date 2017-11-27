The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Dumplings & Wontons Whole Wheat Dumpling Wrappers

Whole Wheat Dumpling Wrappers

by:
24 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Whole Wheat Dumpling Wrappers, by thewoksoflife.com

Whole wheat dumpling wrappers are a healthier alternative to regular white wrappers. This recipe includes instructions for the wrappers only, but check out the post for links to our other dumpling recipes to make the whatever filling you like!

Experimenting with Homemade Dumpling Wrappers

Before starting The Woks of Life, we were a store-bought dumpling wrapper family. Any time we’d plan on making a big batch of dumplings, we would have to remember to go to the Asian supermarket to buy packaged dumpling wrappers, and try to guesstimate how many packs we needed.

But the great thing about being a food blogger is, you’re pushed to experiment with things that you may not have otherwise thought to try.

When a reader asked us for a homemade dumpling wrapper recipe, we gave it a go, and now several of our favorite dumpling recipes feature homemade wrappers. These recipes include our Vegetable Dumplings, Chicken & Mushroom Dumplings, and Pork & Chive Dumplings.

As it turns out, we LOVE the texture and taste of homemade dumpling wrappers. They have a bit more chew than your store-bought variety, and if you underestimated the amount you’d need for the amount of filling that you already made, you can always whip up another batch quickly and easily. Because all it is is two ingredients: flour and water.

A Whole Wheat Alternative

Usually, I use regular all purpose flour for my dumpling wrappers. But like that first blog commenter who inspired us to give homemade wrappers a go, another commenter asked us about how to make whole wheat dumpling wrappers. Presumably for a health boost and perhaps the nutty flavor that whole wheat flour brings to the table.

Whole Wheat Dumpling Wrappers, by thewoksoflife.com

Well, we tried it, and here’s the result! This whole wheat dumpling wrapper recipe uses ALL whole wheat flour, but if you’d like to get a slightly smoother texture, you can do a mixture of all purpose and whole wheat, and find the ratio that works the best for you.

You’ll notice that we need more water for the amount of flour here (when compared to 3 1/2 cups of flour to about 1 cup of water when using regular all-purpose flour). That’s because the whole wheat flour is quite a bit dryer and coarser, and needs more moisture to form a dough. 

Whole Wheat Dumpling Wrappers, by thewoksoflife.com

This recipe makes 3 dozen whole wheat dumpling wrappers!

Whole Wheat Dumpling Wrappers: Recipe Instructions

Put the flour in a bowl, and add the water slowly, stirring as you go. Add the water in several phases, giving the flour enough time to absorb the moisture.

Whole Wheat Dumpling Wrappers, by thewoksoflife.com

Add just enough water to form a moist, but not sticky dough. You may need more or less than 1 cup of water, depending on ambient conditions like humidity.

Whole Wheat Dumpling Wrappers, by thewoksoflife.com

Once you have your dough, knead it for 3 minutes, sprinkling with more flour if it becomes too sticky. Form the dough into a ball, and cover with an overturned bowl. Allow it to rest of 2 hours.

Whole Wheat Dumpling Wrappers, by thewoksoflife.com

After the dough has rested, divide into 36 equal pieces.

Whole Wheat Dumpling Wrappers, by thewoksoflife.com

Roll each piece of dough into a circle, and fill with your favorite dumpling filling. Pleat each dumpling and ensure that they are tightly sealed before freezing, steaming, or frying.

For full instructions on pleating, check out our article on How to Fold Dumplings (4 techniques, from beginner to advanced).

Whole Wheat Dumpling Wrappers, by thewoksoflife.com

Whole Wheat Dumpling Wrappers, by thewoksoflife.com

Whole Wheat Dumpling Wrappers, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll notice that this whole wheat dumpling wrapper dough is a bit drier than regular dumpling dough, but it’s still quite easy to work with!

Whole Wheat Dumpling Wrappers, by thewoksoflife.com

I fried up a batch, so that you can see how they turn out. To pan-fry them, add a couple tablespoons of vegetable or canola oil to a non-stick or cast iron pan over medium heat. When the pan is hot, add the dumplings.

Whole Wheat Dumpling Wrappers, by thewoksoflife.com

Once the bottoms have turned a golden brown, pour in enough water so that it reaches a centimeter up the pan, cover, and steam the dumplings until all the water has cooked off.

You can also steam or boil these dumplings. For full instructions on how to cook dumplings by steaming, pan-frying, or boiling, check out our full tutorial.

Whole Wheat Dumpling Wrappers, by thewoksoflife.com

I made a pork and chive filling for the batch pictured, but if you want more ideas on what kind of filling to pair these whole wheat dumpling wrappers with, here are a few of our favorites:

DSC_0437

Pork & Vegetable Dumplings (aka the first dumpling recipe we ever published on the site!)

Easy Potstickers, by thewoksoflife.com

The filling for the Pork & Cabbage Dumplings is super easy!

Chicken Dumplings with Shiitake Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Filling for the Chicken & Mushroom Dumplings has a deep earthy mushroom flavor!

Chicken Zucchini Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Filling for the Chicken & Zucchini Dumplings and yes, that is crispy chicken skin!

Vegetable Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Filling for the  Vegetable Dumplings is vegetarian and totally tasty!

Once you choose your filling and made dumplings with these whole wheat dumpling wrappers, make our traditional dumpling sauce to top off your homemade dumplings

Hope you try some of our other filling recipes with this whole wheat dumpling wrappers. Happy dumpling making!

5 from 3 votes

Whole Wheat Dumpling Wrappers

Find out how to make whole wheat dumpling wrappers and check out the post for links to some of our favorite dumpling filling recipes!
by: Sarah
Course:Dumplings
Cuisine:Chinese
Whole Wheat Dumpling Wrappers, by thewoksoflife.com
serves: 36
Prep: 2 hours 30 minutes
Total: 2 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups whole wheat flour (plus more for rolling)
  • 1 cup boiling water

Instructions

  • Put the flour in a bowl, and add the water slowly, stirring as you go. Add the water in several phases, giving the flour enough time to absorb the moisture. Add just enough water to form a moist, but not sticky dough. You may need more or less than 1 cup of water, depending on ambient conditions like humidity.
  • Once you have your dough, knead it for 3 minutes, sprinkling with more flour if it becomes too sticky. Form the dough into a ball, and cover with an overturned bowl. Allow it to rest of 2 hours.
  • After the dough has rested, divide into 36 equal pieces. Roll each piece of dough into a circle, and fill with your favorite dumpling filling. Pleat each dumpling and ensure that they are tightly sealed before freezing or frying.

Tips & Notes:

Makes 3 dozen wrappers; nutrition info is for each wrapper. 

nutrition facts

Calories: 23kcal (1%) Carbohydrates: 5g (2%) Protein: 1g (2%) Fat: 1g (2%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 1mg Potassium: 24mg (1%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Calcium: 2mg Iron: 0.2mg (1%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

You may also like…

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

24 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Home Cook says

    5 stars
    Whole wheat/All-purpose blend… the no-stress compromise!

    I was pleased with the standard dumpling wrap from WOL, so I tried this with the last dregs of a bag of whole wheat flour. I did about 3/4 C whole wheat and 1 1/4 C all-purpose. The results were almost indistinguishable from all-regular-flour ones, with only a touch of wheatiness because I knew it was there. I used them to make pot stickers, and they came out great after freezing and cooking.

    Reply