Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad with Chicken

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad with Chicken

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Summer is in full swing, and here in New York City at least, that means swampy weather, sweaty commutes to and from work, and very little desire on the part of this food blogger to stand over the stove for an extended period of time. Enter: This Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad with Chicken.

It’s easy to understand why one would look for this refreshing, tasty Vietnamese rice noodle salad on a hot swampy day, whether you’re on the streets of Vietnam or in your stuffy city apartment. The rice noodles cook in no time at all, and the only other stove task you need to do is searing a few chicken thighs, which can be done in less than 10 minutes.

The rest of the ingredients are served raw––crunchy bean sprouts, carrots, cucumber, lettuce, and herbs, all smothered in that ubiquitous and delicious Vietnamese condiment, nuoc cham. If you’re unfamiliar with nuoc cham, it’s a rather thin sauce with salty, sweet, sour, and spicy flavors. Fish sauce, lime juice/vinegar, garlic, sugar, and chili are combined with a bit of water, and It. Is. Delicious.

It’s used as a dipping sauce or condiment, but in this situation, you can think of it as your dressing for this Vietnamese noodle salad.

So if the summer heat is getting you down, this Vietnamese rice noodle salad recipe is guaranteed to perk you back up. Here’s how to make it!

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

In a medium bowl, combine 4 chicken thighs with all the marinade ingredients (garlic, lime juice, fish sauce, soy sauce, brown sugar, and vegetable oil), and set aside for 30 mins to an hour while you prepare the other salad ingredients.

Combine all the nuoc cham ingredients and stir until the sugar has completely dissolved into the sauce. Taste and adjust any of the ingredients accordingly if desired.

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Boil rice vermicelli noodles according to the package instructions.

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Drain and rinse under cold running water. Set aside in a colander.

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a cast iron skillet or frying pan over medium high heat. You could also heat a grill pan or grill for this. Sear the marinated chicken for about 4 minutes per side, or until cooked through. Set aside on a plate.

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

To assemble the salad, combine the rice noodles with bean sprouts, julienned carrots and cucumber, romaine lettuce, mint, and cilantro. Slice the chicken thighs and add to the salad. Serve with your nuoc cham sauce.

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com
Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad with Chicken

This refreshing, tasty rice noodle salad is perfect for a hot summer day, served with lots of raw crunchy vegetables, seared chicken, and nuoc cham sauce.
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time1 hr 10 mins
Course: Salad
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Keyword: vietnamese noodle salad
Servings: 4
Calories: 547kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

For the chicken & marinade:

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1 lime (juiced)
  • 2 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil

For the nuoc cham sauce:

  • 3 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1 lime (juiced)
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar or white vinegar
  • 1/4 cup fish sauce
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 red chili (de-seeded and sliced, or substitute 2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce or Sriracha)
  • 1/2 cup cold water

To assemble the bowls:

Instructions

  • In a medium bowl, combine the chicken thighs with your marinade ingredients, and set aside for 30 mins to an hour while you prepare the other salad ingredients.
  • Combine all the nuoc cham ingredients and stir until the sugar has completely dissolved into the sauce. Taste and adjust any of the ingredients if desired.
  • Boil the rice vermicelli noodles according to the package instructions. Drain and rinse under cold running water. Set aside in a colander.
  • Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a cast iron skillet or frying pan over medium high heat. You could also heat a grill pan or grill for this. Sear the chicken for about 4 minutes per side, or until cooked through. Set aside on a plate.
  • To assemble the salad, combine the rice noodles with bean sprouts, julienned carrots and cucumber, romaine lettuce, mint, and cilantro. Slice the chicken thighs and add to the salad. Serve with your nuoc cham sauce.

Nutrition

Calories: 547kcal | Carbohydrates: 74g | Protein: 29g | Fat: 16g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Cholesterol: 107mg | Sodium: 1038mg | Potassium: 943mg | Fiber: 6g | Sugar: 22g | Vitamin A: 11320IU | Vitamin C: 40.6mg | Calcium: 118mg | Iron: 3.7mg

 

33 Comments

  1. Monica Sauve says


    I loved it- Really loved it! but the third time I added a twist- orange zest and about 2 tablespoons to the sauce- and WOW!- depending on my cravings – I will make it either way

    Reply

  2. Leah Struhsaker says

    Thank you so much for this recipe! This is a favorite dish of mine at a Vietnamese restaurant in Minneapolis where I live and now I’m so excited I can make it at home.

    Reply

  4. Ling says


    Sarah this recipe is so incredibly yummy and easy! I wouldn’t change anything here! The whole family enjoyed it and I’ll definitely be making this again!
    Thank you so much!

    Reply

  5. Mackenzie says

    THIS IS MY ALL TIME FAVORITE FOOD ! I’ve been looking everywhere for a good recipe ! (Because I can’t afford to eat out to get it everytime I crave it which is like 4 tines a week ?) SO THANK YOU!

    Reply

  6. Julie says

    I was looking for dinner ideas and came across this gem. I made this at our cottage in July for our crew. It was such a memorable dinner and can’t wait for a repeat performance next year! Such a great summer dish.
    Thanks for sharing!

    Reply

