Vegetarian Hot & Sour Soup

Sarah
by:
32 Comments
Vegetarian Hot & Sour Soup, thewoksoflife.com

This vegetarian hot and sour soup is a meat-free version of a Chinese takeout favorite that also happens to be one of our most popular recipes on the blog! 

You won’t miss the meat, as hot and sour soup already traditionally gets umami from vegetarian ingredients like dried shiitake mushrooms. 

How to Make Hot & Sour Soup Vegetarian

This is a very easy soup recipe to adapt for a vegetarian diet. Even our original hot and sour soup recipe is already chock full of dried lily flower, wood ears, shiitake mushrooms, spiced tofu, firm tofu, and bamboo shoots. 

In fact, in your average bowl of hot and sour, you’ll usually find very little meat! Besides leaving out the pork, the only other adjustment you need to make is using vegetable or mushroom stock instead of chicken stock. 

You can also make this soup completely vegan by omitting the egg. 

My grandparents owned a Chinese takeout restaurant, so we know our hot and sour. Hope you give this recipe a try! 

Vegetarian Hot & Sour Soup, thewoksoflife.com

Vegetarian Hot & Sour Soup: Recipe Instructions

Vegetarian Hot & Sour Soup

This vegetarian hot and sour soup is a meat-free version of a Chinese takeout favorite, with plenty of umami from dried shiitake mushrooms.
Ingredients

Instructions

  • In separate bowls, soak the dried lily flowers, wood ears, and shiitake mushrooms in 1 cup of hot water each for 1 hour, until hydrated. Reserve the shiitake mushroom soaking water.
  • Trim the tough ends off the lily flowers and cut them in half. Roughly chop the wood ears, and thinly slice the shiitake mushrooms. Cut the spiced tofu into thin 2 inch-long slices. Cut the tofu into ¼ inch thick pieces, also about 2 inches long.
  • Add the stock and strained mushroom soaking water to a large soup pot, and bring to a boil. Add the salt, sugar, dried chili pepper (if using), white pepper, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, and sesame oil.
  • Next, add the lily flowers, wood ears, shiitake mushrooms, and bamboo shoots. Bring the soup to a simmer, and stir in the spiced tofu, firm tofu, and vinegar.
  • Combine the cornstarch with ¼ cup water to make a slurry. Ensure it’s well-combined, as the cornstarch tends to settle to the bottom of the bowl.
  • Bring the mixture to a simmer and use your soup ladle to stir the soup in a steady circular motion to make a whirlpool while slowly drizzling in the cornstarch slurry. This prevents the cornstarch from clumping. Simmer for another 30 seconds to thicken. (You can make/add more cornstarch slurry if you like your soup thicker, but don’t go overboard!)
  • Taste the soup and adjust seasonings to your preference. Add more white pepper if you like it spicier. You can also add more vinegar, soy sauce, or salt.
  • With the soup simmering/bubbling lightly, stir the soup in a circular motion once again. Slowly pour the beaten egg into the soup in a thin stream. When the egg is cooked, add the scallions, and serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 66kcal (3%) Carbohydrates: 8g (3%) Protein: 4g (8%) Fat: 2g (3%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Cholesterol: 23mg (8%) Sodium: 943mg (39%) Potassium: 51mg (1%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 503IU (10%) Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) Calcium: 26mg (3%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

32 Comments

