Top 20 Recipes of 2021

10 Comments
Chicken and Asparagus Stir-fry

What a year it’s been. We plum can’t believe it’s almost over—it passed like a blink of the eye. Sarah got married(!) and we wrote a dang cookbook. We also just moved a couple months ago, which will lead to some exciting projects here on the blog. (We’ll share more about that in the new year!)

Sometimes we laughed, and sometimes we languished. The summer of cookbook shoots was harder than we all thought, but we’re ultimately so excited about showing the work to all of you when the cookbook comes out next fall.

As for what has been going on in the wider world, the meals we ate and the people we shared them with bolstered our spirits in tough times.

some friendly family competition

In spite of the craziness of yet another year in the increasingly notorious 2020s, as I gathered the top 20 recipes of 2021, I couldn’t help but feel the familiar tickle of glee that comes with some friendly family competition…

Original Iron Chef Chairman

Our annual contest for who has garnered the most of the most popular recipes of the year goes back to 2018. (Also check out our Top Recipes from 2019 and 2020.)

For the past two years, the matriarch of the family, Judy/my ma has reigned supreme!

I hope that maybe this year, I’ll have a fighting chance, but something tells me that history may repeat itself…

WHOSE CUISINE REIGNS SUPREME?

Let’s find out!

OUR MOST POPULAR RECIPES OF 2021

20. Cantonese Mustard Green soup with pork bones

by: Judy

This soup by Judy is a testament not only to her, but to our readers’ love for a taste of home—and your parents’ cooking. The bitter flavor of the mustard greens is actually mellowed after simmering, and the result is pure flavor. While the overwhelming consensus on Instagram is that most people just can’t fully embrace mustard greens, there were enough devotees out there for this soup to rank!! WOoO!

  • Chinese Mustard Green Soup with Pork Bones, Goji Berries, and Dates
  • Cantonese Mustard Green Soup with Pork Bones

19. Simple Pan-fried belt fish

by: Judy

Pan-fried Belt Fish is a recipe that had everyone transfixed because of that irresistible crispy coating. This buttery, dense fish has an amazing flavor. It’s a taste of Shanghai that we’ve grown up with over generations.

  • Belt Fish Recipe
  • Pan-fried Belt Fish

18. Asian chicken salad with lemon

by: Judy

My mom strikes again! Her salad was the perfect balm to the heat of summer, and who knew that thinly sliced lemon would be so refreshingly delicious and not at all too sour to be enjoyable! This was one of our favorite recipe discoveries of the year too!

  • Chinese Chicken Salad with Lemon
  • Cutting board with garlic, lemon slices, cilantro, and chili

17. Garlic scapes stir-fry

by: Bill

It seems like every year up ’til now, we’ve missed the extremely narrow window during which you can find tender garlic scapes. This year, we were finally able to document this recipe!

  • Garlic Scape Stir-fry
  • Stir-fried garlic scapes

16. xo sauce fried rice with chicken

by: Kaitlin (me!)

This XO Sauce Fried Rice with Chicken is a fantastically simple and incredibly satisfying recipe—whether you use our homemade XO sauce or not!

  • XO Sauce Fried Rice with Chicken
  • A spoonful of XO Sauce Chicken Fried Rice

15. Easy chinese-style button mushroom soup

by: Judy

This Chinese Button Mushroom Soup was released late in the year, but you all discovered the simple brilliance of it—the deep flavor comes just from searing mushrooms and adding water, plus a few seasonings.

  • Chinese button mushrooms
  • Chinese-style button mushroom soup

14. vegan korean bbq: king oyster mushroom “samgyupsal” bowls

by: Kaitlin

Vegan Korean BBQ is simultaneously the most obvious and yet most unexpected find of the year for me. I’ve always enjoyed mushrooms and onions alongside my sizzled pork belly, but with a little mental re-framing, they perform beautifully as the main event!

  • Vegan Korean BBQ Bowl with King Oyster Mushrooms
  • Vegan Korean BBQ with Oyster Mushrooms

13. laksa instant ramen

by: Sarah

Laksa Instant Ramen was an inexpensive and delicious way to jazz up a package of instant noodles. As lifelong ramen eaters, this one was a particularly fun way to jazz up an old favorite!

  • Picking up instant ramen noodles with chopsticks
  • Laksa Instant Ramen

12. money bag dumplings

by: Judy

Money Bag Dumplings were a highlight of our Chinese New Year dinner table last year. From the irresistibly fun shape, to the colors, to the bright green of the tie that holds it all together—and the taste of course—these vegan treasures are truly enjoyable to make and eat!

  • Steamed money bag dumpling in spoon
  • Steamed Chinese Money Bag Dumplings

11. tomato hot pot with beef

by: Sarah

This is a quick shortcut to an at-home hot pot. It’s the tomato that makes it—a delicious and mild alternative to the boiling Sichuan hot pot bases favored by the masses.

  • Tomato Beef Hot Pot Soup
  • Chinese Tomato Beef Soup with Enoki Mushrooms and Mung Bean Noodles

10. the best ham and bean soup

by: Kaitlin

I’m positively tickled that my Ham and Bean Soup made the top 10 list!!! We’ve made this soup so many times since we published it. It’s become a staple when the weather turns cold. Just the other day, I made an enormous batch—this time with a smoked ham hock as my aunt intended!

  • Dipping bread into ham and bean soup
  • Spoon full of ham and bean soup

9. chinese boneless spare ribs

by: Bill

This retro classic is an affordable way to enjoy “ribs,” as boneless country ribs are cheaper cut—but just as enjoyable spread over a Chinese takeout-style fried rice. Don’t forget the hot sauce!

  • Boneless Spare Ribs
  • Chinese Takeout Boneless Ribs

8. tom yum soup (Tom yum goong)

by: Sarah

Our take on this flavorful and tangy Thai soup is delicious, and thanks to Sarah’s signature touch, wonderfully simple to make!

  • Picking up shrimp with a spoon from a bowl of tom yum soup
  • Tom Yum Soup Ingredients

7. beef with string beans

by: Sarah

Sarah’s quite the queen of simple meat stir-fries, and this Beef with String Beans was no different. It’s a classic combination that is perfect for quick lunches and dinners.

  • Beef with String Beans
  • Beef and String Beans in wok

6. oyster sauce baked chicken wings

by: Kaitlin

This is an unexpectedly delicious way to prep chicken wings—though I’ll be the first to admit that chicken wings these days are pricey and hard to find. Happily, this recipe works just as well with drumsticks or chicken thighs. Just be sure that the larger cuts have a chance to get crispy, as there’s not as much skin and fat.

  • Baked chicken wings on foil-lined sheet pan
  • Oyster Sauce Baked Chicken Wings

5. spicy tan tan ramen

by: Sarah

And so begins the top 5 countdown! Tan Tan Ramen is a Japanese take on dan dan noodles. It can be more mild, but just as delicious!

  • Bowl of Tan Tan Ramen
  • Tan Tan Ramen Bowl

4. chinese vegetarian duck (素鸭)

by: Judy

Who’d have thought that our humble Chinese Vegetarian Duck would make it this far?! Though I shouldn’t be surprised, as everyone has been in keen search of more and more excellent plant-based recipes.

  • Chinese Vegetarian Duck (Su Ya - 素雅)
  • Chinese Vegetarian Duck

3. chicken and asparagus stir fry

by: Sarah

I’m not surprised to see this easy Chicken Asparagus Stir-fry in the Top 3. It tore through Instagram as an easy and tasty weeknight stir-fry with easy-to-find ingredients!

  • Chicken and Asparagus Stir-fry
  • Chicken and Asparagus Stir-fry

2. rou zao fan: taiwanese minced braised pork

by: Judy

In an uncertain year, this is the kind of comfort food that people needed. You really haven’t lived until you’ve had an egg with a bite of this pork and rice…

  • Taiwanese Rou Zao Fan
  • Rou Zao Fan with Egg

1. beef onion stir fry

by: Sarah

I said it before, and I’ll say it again, Sarah really is the queen of a quick ‘n easy meat stir-fry! This Beef Onion Stir-fry has elemental flavors that really shine through, thanks to the simple seasonings. Even better? It takes literally 5 minutes standing at the stove to make, as long as you’ve got a hot wok!!! 5 minutes! No wonder it’s a winner.

  • Beef and Onion Stir-fry
  • Beef Onion Stir-fry with white rice

Whose cuisine reigned supreme?

Sooo, which Woks of Life family member had the most recipes on this list?

We’ve got an UNPRECEDENTED outcome. It’s a tie between Sarah and ma Judy! My dad Bill is trailing uncharacteristically behind, but I have to say, it’s nice to be in third place rather than last for once heehee. We can’t blame him, as he’s been quite busy with other projects (including that new house we mentioned!).

Here are the final scores from the judging table:

Judy: 7

Sarah: 7

Kaitlin: 4

Bill: 2

Wishing everyone a healthy and happy new year ahead! See you in 2022!

  1. Chris Faliszewski says

    HI All, thanks for all the great recipies you have sent out this year. I have enjoyed making some of them and will continue to get through the recipy list. Have a Happy and safe 2022.

  2. George says

    I love your blog, and I have made so many incredible dishes through it! Thank you so much. I have always wanted to make homemade Chinese food but never had the courage to try it. Your blog enabled me to do so, and somehow well! Keep up the good work. Beef and Onion Stir Fry and Rou Zao Fan are now my commonly cooked dishes.

  3. greg hurt says

    I love your blog (and the food) but thissite is almost unusable now for all of the ads that cover content. I know that is the whole point but some restraint would be in good taste.

      • Gingercook Joan says

        I have to agree with this comment! On both my tablet and laptop the adds are overwhelming and really distracting! I keep trying to click them off, but, they pop right back up!😤 Even in full screen mode on laptop, the bottom add bar covers a good third of the page! On tablet there is the add right on the recipe page! Plus the bar at the bottom! 🙄

  5. Gingercook Joan says

    You are all winners! Such a talented, authentic, humble and generous family!!! I have immensely enjoyed reading about and trying many of your fabulous recipes this year since end of January! 💓🍾🥂 New Year blessings!

