The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Tofu Avocado Salad

75 Comments
Tofu Avocado Salad, thewoksoflife.com

This tofu avocado salad is a no-cook, vegan, healthy recipe with a tangy Asian dressing that can be customized to your liking!

An Excuse Not to Cook!

This may surprise you to hear, but even us food bloggers get tired of cooking every now and then. 

I find that this is especially true when it’s hot out, and I’m looking to avoid heating up the kitchen with the stove or oven. 

Quick recipes like this tofu avocado salad are quick and easy, and require no cooking at all! Not to mention the fact that it’s healthy (with protein and healthy fats) and can easily be made totally vegan. I love it as a side dish, or as a light meal with steamed rice. 

Tofu and Avocado with Dressing, thewoksoflife.com

Customizing the Dressing

You can follow the recipe as written here. Or you can feel free to customize it according to your own taste preferences and what you have on hand.

Here’s how: 

  • Choose your “tangy” element of choice: I used Chinese black vinegar, but you could also use rice vinegar, white wine vinegar, lemon, lime, or yuzu. 
  • Change the “umami” element: Instead of (or in addition to) soy sauce, you can branch out with fish sauce, miso paste, oyster sauce, or Sha Cha sauce. Just be sure to stay mindful of your salt levels! 
  • Use different toppings: I just used scallions here, but you could also add toasted sesame seeds, crushed peanuts, roasted seaweed (laver), pork sung, chili oil, etc. 

I hope you give this quick recipe a try! Enjoy! 

Tofu Avocado Salad Recipe Instructions

Start by thinly slicing your silken tofu into small squares. Also cut your avocado in half. Thinly slice it crosswise so you get pieces similarly sized to the tofu slices.

Slicing silken tofu, thewoksoflife.com

Arrange alternating slices of silken tofu and avocado on a serving platter. 

 

In a small bowl, combine the minced garlic and ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, vinegar, white pepper, water, and salt to taste. 

Grating garlic, thewoksoflife.com

Grating ginger, thewoksoflife.com

Mix well to combine.

Mixing dressing in small bowl, thewoksoflife.com

Drizzle over the tofu and avocado slices.

Drizzling sauce over tofu and avocado, thewoksoflife.com

Tofu and avocado with dressing on top, thewoksoflife.com

Chop your scallions…

Chopped scallions, thewoksoflife.com

Sprinkle them on top of the dish, and serve!

Tofu Avocado Salad, thewoksoflife.com

Tofu Avocado Salad, thewoksoflife.com

5 from 21 votes

Tofu Avocado Salad

This tofu avocado salad is a no-cook, vegan, healthy recipe with an Asian dressing that can be customized to your liking! Serve as a side or light meal!
by: Judy
Course:Appetizer
Tofu and Avocado with Dressing, thewoksoflife.com
serves: 2
Prep: 10 minutes
Total: 10 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Start by thinly slicing your silken tofu into small squares. Also cut your avocado in half. Thinly slice it crosswise so you get pieces similarly sized to the tofu slices. Arrange alternating slices of silken tofu and avocado on a serving platter.
  • In a small bowl, combine the minced garlic and ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, vinegar, white pepper, water, and salt to taste. Mix well to combine, and drizzle over the tofu and avocado.
  • Garnish with chopped scallions and serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 256kcal (13%) Carbohydrates: 15g (5%) Protein: 9g (18%) Fat: 19g (29%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Sodium: 1019mg (42%) Potassium: 704mg (20%) Fiber: 7g (28%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 207IU (4%) Vitamin C: 12mg (15%) Calcium: 48mg (5%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife
@thewoksoflife

 

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

