Thai Chili Sauce, or nam prik pao, is a common ingredient in Thai cooking. A little bit spicy, a little bit sweet, it also has a savory umami flavor that comes from the addition of shrimp. This Thai chili sauce is so flavorful and delicious that we’ve been guilty of eating it straight out of the jar…with a spoon.

Just try it, and you’ll see why. Thai chili sauce can be found in most Asian grocery stores these days, and with recipes like this Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry, it deserves a permanent spot in your refrigerator door––right next to those jars of mustard and strawberry jam.

You can use this recipe as a guide, and customize it however you like––try it with different proteins (beef, pork, or even tofu) and vegetables, and make it your own. This particular Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry takes only 9 ingredients to make, and 10 minutes to prepare.

The Thai chili sauce does all the heavy lifting in the flavor department––a complex combination of salty, sweet, spicy, and shrimpy. In other words, all the best words that start with ‘S.’

You’ll need:

Add the chicken to a bowl, along with the 1 tablespoon cornstarch and 1 tablespoon oil. Mix well and set aside.

Heat a wok over high heat until smoking. Add 2 tablespoons of oil, and the chicken. Stir-fry the chicken for 1-2 minutes, until well-seared.

Add the garlic, chilies (if using), bell pepper, scallions, chili sauce, and fish sauce.

Stir-fry for another 2 minutes.

Serve this Thai Chili Sauce Chicken stir fry with steamed jasmine rice.