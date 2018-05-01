The Woks of Life

Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry

Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry

Published: 2018-05-01
By 16 Comments

Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Thai Chili Sauce, or nam prik pao, is a common ingredient in Thai cooking. A little bit spicy, a little bit sweet, it also has a savory umami flavor that comes from the addition of shrimp. This Thai chili sauce is so flavorful and delicious that we’ve been guilty of eating it straight out of the jar…with a spoon.

Just try it, and you’ll see why. Thai chili sauce can be found in most Asian grocery stores these days, and with recipes like this Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry, it deserves a permanent spot in your refrigerator door––right next to those jars of mustard and strawberry jam.

You can use this recipe as a guide, and customize it however you like––try it with different proteins (beef, pork, or even tofu) and vegetables, and make it your own. This particular Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry takes only 9 ingredients to make, and 10 minutes to prepare.

The Thai chili sauce does all the heavy lifting in the flavor department––a complex combination of salty, sweet, spicy, and shrimpy. In other words, all the best words that start with ‘S.’

Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the chicken to a bowl, along with the 1 tablespoon cornstarch and 1 tablespoon oil. Mix well and set aside.

Heat a wok over high heat until smoking. Add 2 tablespoons of oil, and the chicken. Stir-fry the chicken for 1-2 minutes, until well-seared.

Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the garlic, chilies (if using), bell pepper, scallions, chili sauce, and fish sauce.

Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry for another 2 minutes.

Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve this Thai Chili Sauce Chicken stir fry with steamed jasmine rice.

Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com
4.5 from 4 votes

Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry

This Thai Chili Sauce Chicken Stir-fry features Thai Chili Sauce, or nam prik pao, a common ingredient in Thai cooking. A little bit spicy, a little bit sweet, it also has a savory umami flavor that comes from the addition of shrimp.
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time10 mins
Course: Chicken
Cuisine: Thai
Keyword: thai chili sauce
Servings: 6
Calories: 220kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ pounds chicken breast (680g, sliced into ¼-inch thick pieces)
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 3 tablespoons oil (divided)
  • 3 cloves garlic (thinly sliced)
  • 2 Thai bird chilies (thinly sliced, optional)
  • 1 red bell pepper (de-seeded and thinly sliced)
  • 5 scallions (sliced at an angle into 2-inch pieces)
  • 2 tablespoons Thai Chili Sauce (Namprik Pao)
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce

Instructions

  • Add the chicken to a bowl, along with the 1 tablespoon cornstarch and 1 tablespoon oil. Mix well and set aside.
  • Heat a wok over high heat until smoking. Add 2 tablespoons of oil, and the chicken. Stir-fry the chicken for 1-2 minutes, until well-seared.
  • Add the garlic, chilies (if using), bell pepper, scallions, chili sauce, and fish sauce. Stir-fry for another 2 minutes.
  • Serve with steamed jasmine rice.

Nutrition

Calories: 220kcal | Carbohydrates: 7g | Protein: 25g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 73mg | Sodium: 372mg | Potassium: 572mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 910IU | Vitamin C: 51.5mg | Calcium: 18mg | Iron: 0.8mg

 

16 Comments

  1. Braxkx Jonathan says

    Made this tonight and it was amazing– spicyness was ok . We are used to spicy Thai food but this was full off flavor !!! Ty I love your blog . We eat 3 times a week with your recipes sometimes a whole week !!! Superfan !! Greetings from belgium . Ps I’m tagging you girls in my ig every time I post some food pics with your recipes

    Reply

  2. Kitty says

    4 stars
    Tried this tonight. Left out the Thai Bird chilies, and it is still nuclear! In a good way! My sinuses are running full tilt!

    Reply

  3. Chris says

    I made this last night and wanted to weigh in. This is reallly more a warning than a criticism but, for my taste buds, the two tablespoons of chili sauce was *way* to spicy. Yes, yes. The name of the recipe has the word “spicy” in it. And, yes, my wife (who *loves* hot food – the spicier the better for her) enjoyed this. Overall, the flavor was as good as we’ve come to expect from the folks here at WoL but, for those of you who don’t live for the spicy stuff, I think you could dial back the chile to one tablespoon and still get a taste of heat along with the other, very-easy-to-prepare ingredients. I’ll be back for more WoL for sure but I think my new jar of thai chile sauce will last me quite a while…

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Thanks for the caveat, Chris. Definitely a good reminder to adjust any of our recipes to personal tastes––especially when it comes to spice!

      Reply

  4. Little Cooking Tips says

    5 stars
    DEFINITELY are trying this! SO good. Simple, easy to make, and must be so delicious. We gotta verify that the sauce we saw the other day was indeed a Thai Chili sauce. Is it extremely hot though?
    Kudos for another delicious post Sarah! Give our hugs to the rest of the family:)
    Mirella and Panos

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Panos & Mirella, you guys may want to start out with about half of the amount of chili sauce in the recipe (suggested by another reader). Then taste and see if the spice level is enough for you––you can always add more. Happy cooking! Always love hearing from you guys. :) <3

      Reply

  6. Claudia says

    4 stars
    This looks really good. Will definitely try this! I love your blog, would love to go to an Asian grocery store with you, so you could explain everything…..your blog page w the ingredients is great, but I think it would be fun food shopping with you!

    Reply

