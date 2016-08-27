The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Recipes » Szechuan Shrimp, A Classic Chinese Restaurant Dish

Szechuan Shrimp, A Classic Chinese Restaurant Dish

I remember Szechuan Shrimp was a once popular Chinese restaurant dish that was second only perhaps to that American takeout standby, Shrimp with Lobster Sauce. I believe it was during the transformation of the traditional Chinese restaurant menu–formerly predominantly Cantonese–to the much trendier and now mainstream style of Szechuan cooking. This dish is also a bit of a throwback to the days when “Sichuan” was spelled “Szechuan” pretty much exclusively, and known more as a label for a specific Chinese dish than as an entire province of China’s style of cooking!

These days, authentic Sichuan-style cooking is all the rage in Chinese restaurants with dishes like Mapo Tofu, Twice-cooked Pork, and Sichuan Boiled Beef (Shui Zhu Niu). That said, Szechuan Shrimp is still holding its own, because despite its less than authentic provenance, it’s still really really tasty. Tender shrimp is covered in a concentrated spicy sauce with shallots, peppers, and delightfully nutty water chestnuts–it’s a perfectly orchestrated blend and really makes this dish unique.

Szechuan Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

If you’re not a fan of the crunchy texture of water chestnuts, feel free to leave them out. I also kicked the recipe up slightly by using douban la jiang (chili bean sauce), instead of the usual dried chili flakes. If you can’t find chili bean sauce online or at your local Asian grocery store, Kaitlin’s hot chili oil is a great substitution. Speaking of substitutions, the red bell peppers add a nice sweet flavor to the dish, but if you really like spicy food, use red Holland or Thai chili peppers!

Enjoy this Szechuan Shrimp with a nice bowl of jasmine rice!

Szechuan Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

Szechuan Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Mix the shrimp together with 1 teaspoon of oil and ½ teaspoon of cornstarch until the shrimp are evenly coated. Set aside.

With the burner on low, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in your wok. Add the ginger and fry for 30 seconds.

Szechuan Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the doubanjiang or the hot chili oil (with chili flakes), the garlic, and the shallots, and continue to stir fry for another 2 minutes.

Szechuan Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Szechuan Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, stir in the ketchup and hoisin sauce, and turn the heat up from low to medium. Let the ketchup and hoisin sauce fry for 1 to 2 minutes to bring out a rich color and flavor. Turn the heat down if it looks like the sauce may burn.

Szechuan Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the Shaoxing wine, water chestnuts (if using), carrots, and the red bell pepper. Stir-fry for another 2 minutes. 

Szechuan Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the chicken stock, and let the mixture come to a boil; then immediately turn the heat down to let the mixture simmer.

Szechuan Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the rice vinegar, sesame oil, salt, sugar and white pepper, and continue to simmer the sauce for another 3 minutes. When 3 minutes have elapsed, turn the heat up slightly and stir in the shrimp.

Szechuan Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Once the shrimp and sauce mixture returns to a steady simmer, stir in the cornstarch slurry until the sauce has thickened. At this point, the shrimp should be opaque and cooked through.

Szechuan Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir in the scallions.

Szechuan Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve this spicy Szechuan shrimp with steamed rice!

Szechuan Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Szechuan Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Szechuan Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

4.5 from 10 votes

Szechuan Shrimp, A Classic Chinese Restaurant Dish

Szechuan Shrimp was a classic Chinese restaurant dish that has since increased in popularity. This spicy, tangy Szechuan shrimp dish packs a ton of strong flavors on top of tender baby shrimp.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time30 mins
Course: Fish and Seafood
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: szechuan shrimp
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 254kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Mix the shrimp together with 1 teaspoon of oil and ½ teaspoon of cornstarch until the shrimp are evenly coated. Set aside.
  • With the burner on low, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in your wok. Add the ginger and fry for 30 seconds. Next, add the douban jiang or the hot chili oil (with chili flakes), the garlic, and the shallots, and continue to stir fry for another 2 minutes.
  • Next, stir in the ketchup and hoisin sauce, and turn the heat up from low to medium. Let the ketchup and hoisin sauce fry for 1 to 2 minutes to bring out a rich color and flavor. Turn the heat down if it looks like the sauce may burn.
  • Next, add the Shaoxing wine, water chestnuts (if using), and the red bell pepper. Stir-fry for another 2 minutes. Add the chicken stock, and let the mixture come to a boil; then immediately turn the heat down to let the mixture simmer.
  • Add the rice vinegar, sesame oil, salt, sugar and white pepper, and continue to simmer the sauce for another 3 minutes. When 3 minutes have elapsed, turn the heat up slightly and stir in the shrimp.
  • Once the shrimp and sauce mixture returns to a steady simmer, stir in the cornstarch slurry until the sauce has thickened. At this point, the shrimp should be opaque and cooked through. Stir in the scallions. Serve with steamed rice!

Nutrition

Calories: 254kcal | Carbohydrates: 14g | Protein: 25g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 286mg | Sodium: 981mg | Potassium: 250mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 3060IU | Vitamin C: 25.6mg | Calcium: 172mg | Iron: 2.8mg

 

33 Comments

  1. Tom M says

    5 stars
    Excellent recipe as presented. I have made several times and it always is great. The first few times I tried doubling the sauce since I love “Americanized” Chinese food but I have to say it is not necessary with this recipe. As written it provides plenty of sauce. If you want more heat I add ground cayenne pepper after cooking.

    Bill, Judy, Sarah, and Kaitlin – Thank you

    Reply

  2. Jennifer Brooks Saouadi says

    We just had this for our New Year Eve dinner. It was so good. We used the chili crisp spicy sauce, about 2 Tbsp. Perfect- thanks for the great recipe! Happy New Year

    Reply

  3. Donald says

    5 stars
    I made this recipe last night and love it. I do have to mention that carrots are still omitted in the body of the recipe card, so I did not add them until I added the shrimp but it turned out fine. :-)

    Reply

  4. Kamui says

    4 stars
    Hello! Will oyster sauce work if I use it to replace the hoisin sauce please? If not, appreciate if you could advise on an acceptable alternative. Thanks and much love for one of my all-time favorite food blogs!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Kamui,
      Hoisin sauce has its own special flavor, so for authenticity’s sake, you should get a jar of the hoisin sauce! Happy cooking!

      Reply

  5. Catherine says

    5 stars
    This recipe is definitely a keeper! I did make a few substitutions though, mainly because I had these ingredients on hand, because I like spicy, and because I HAD to have this for dinner last night. Looked so good! LOL. I used a tablespoon each of chili oil and habanero oil in place of the doubanjiang, and I used a tablespoon each of Szechuan spicy stir fry sauce and of sriracha instead of the hoisin, which gave it a perfect spicy flavor! Also probably why the color was a nice rich reddish orange, like yours. I also used carrots (which seem to have been omitted in printable version of recipe), and NO water chestnuts for this girl! If you could see pics side by side, you’d think it was yours! Thanks so much for sharing, I will be making this many, many more times in the future! It was 5 star delicious!!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Catherine, glad you enjoyed it. Pick up a jar of the doubanjing because it is a great ingredient used in many of our recipes and is quite tasty for this dish! Thanks for catching that error in the recipe card. I just fixed it!

      Reply

