Japanese Superfood Miso Soup

Sarah
by:
46 Comments
Superfood Miso Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

I’m a big fan of miso soup. When that small bowl of mystically cloudy broth is set down in front of me, alongside the bare bones yet wonderfully reliable iceberg salad with carrot ginger dressing, all is right in the world (bit of an overstatement, but I’ll run with it).

Homemade Miso Soup Is Better

But the popularity and mainstream prevalence of sushi means that it’s all too likely that most miso soups are probably just cloudy bowls of MSG-laden broth and miso paste.

And it seems like that’s all there is to it. Miso soup is just one of those dishes that seems easy to make. Spoon some miso paste into some broth–badabing, badaboom, you’ve got miso soup, right?

Not so.

When I went to make this Superfood Miso Soup, I discovered that everyone’s favorite companion to their avocado salmon rolls and bento boxes is actually a wonderfully complex little soup of layered seafood flavors. Which is why I’ve decided that homemade miso soup is the way to go (shocker, I know).

A Superfood Version

This recipe is a “superfood” version of your basic miso soup, using a homemade dashi stock made with dried kombu (kelp), shiitake mushrooms, and bonito flakes. I also add soft tofu, lots of healthy spinach, and scallions, in addition to the miso.

What results is a much heartier miso soup than you might be used to from your go-to sushi place, one that you could even have as a light meal by itself. Since making this, I keep a tub of miso paste in the fridge. It lasts forever and is always there waiting when you want to whip up a batch of miso soup.

Superfood Miso Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Miso Soup Recipe Instructions

Rinse the kombu and dried shiitake mushrooms under cold running water, and then add to a medium stockpot.

Superfood Miso Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Add 12 cups water, and allow to soak for 1 hour.

Superfood Miso Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

After soaking, place the pot over medium heat, and allow the stock to come up to just a simmer. Fish out the kombu, increase the heat to high, and bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low and add the bonito flakes (Katsuobushi). Simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Superfood Miso Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Strain the resulting dashi stock into a medium saucepan to make your soup (reserving the shiitake mushrooms), and place it over medium low heat. Cut the soft tofu into ½-inch cubes and set aside. Whisk the white miso paste into the stock until fully incorporated. Add the tofu, spinach, and scallions.

Superfood Miso Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Slice a couple of your shiitake and add those to the pot as well. Simmer for another couple minutes…

Superfood Miso Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

And serve your Superfood miso soup hot!

Superfood Miso Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Superfood Miso Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Superfood Miso Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 5 votes

Superfood Miso Soup

This Superfood miso soup uses a homemade dashi stock made with dried kombu (kelp), shiitake mushrooms, and bonito flakes. Add soft tofu, lots of healthy spinach, scallions, and miso results in a much heartier miso soup than your favorite Japanese restaurant or sushi place.
by: Sarah
Course:Soups and Stocks
Cuisine:Japanese
Keyword:miso soup
serves: 8
Prep: 1 hour
Cook: 35 minutes
Total: 1 hour 35 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 6-inch square pieces of kombu
  • 6 dried shiitake mushrooms
  • 12 cups water (2.8 L)
  • 1 cup bonito flakes (Katsuobushi)
  • 12 ounces soft tofu (340g)
  • 5 tablespoons white miso paste
  • 2 cups baby spinach
  • 2 scallions (chopped)

Instructions

  • Rinse the kombu and dried shiitake mushrooms under cold running water, and then add to a medium stockpot. Add 12 cups water, and allow to soak for 1 hour.
  • After soaking, place the pot over medium heat, and allow the stock to come up to just a simmer. Fish out the kombu, increase the heat to high, and bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low and add the bonito flakes. Simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Strain the resulting dashi stock into a medium saucepan to make your soup (reserving the shiitake mushrooms), and place it over medium low heat. Cut the tofu into ½-inch cubes and set aside. Whisk the miso into the stock until fully incorporated.
  • Add the tofu, spinach, and scallions. Slice a couple of your shiitake and add those to the pot as well. Simmer for another couple minutes and serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 151kcal (8%) Carbohydrates: 6g (2%) Protein: 23g (46%) Fat: 2g (3%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Cholesterol: 20mg (7%) Sodium: 519mg (22%) Potassium: 423mg (12%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 750IU (15%) Vitamin C: 2.9mg (4%) Calcium: 52mg (5%) Iron: 1.1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

