Recipes » Japanese Superfood Miso Soup

Japanese Superfood Miso Soup

Published:
By

Superfood Miso Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

I’m a big fan of miso soup. When that small bowl of mystically cloudy broth is set down in front of me, alongside the bare bones yet wonderfully reliable iceberg salad with carrot ginger dressing, all is right in the world (bit of an overstatement, but I’ll run with it). But the popularity and mainstream prevalence of sushi means that it’s all too likely that most miso soups are probably just cloudy bowls of MSG-laden broth and miso paste.

And it seems like that’s all there is to it. Miso soup is just one of those dishes that seems easy to make. Spoon some miso paste into some broth–badabing, badaboom, you’ve got miso soup, right?

Not so.

When I went to make this Superfood Miso Soup, I discovered that everyone’s favorite companion to their avocado salmon rolls and bento boxes is actually a wonderfully complex little soup of layered seafood flavors. Which is why I’ve decided that homemade miso soup is the way to go (shocker, I know).

This recipe is a “superfood” version of your basic miso soup, using a homemade dashi stock made with dried kombu (kelp), shiitake mushrooms, and bonito flakes. I also add soft tofu, lots of healthy spinach, and scallions, in addition to the miso. What results is a much heartier miso soup than you might be used to from your go-to sushi place, one that you could even have as a light meal by itself. Since making this, I keep a tub of miso paste in the fridge––it lasts forever and is always there waiting when you want to whip up a batch of miso soup.

Superfood Miso Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Here’s what you’ll need:

Rinse the kombu and dried shiitake mushrooms under cold running water, and then add to a medium stockpot.

Superfood Miso Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Add 12 cups water, and allow to soak for 1 hour.

Superfood Miso Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

After soaking, place the pot over medium heat, and allow the stock to come up to just a simmer. Fish out the kombu, increase the heat to high, and bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low and add the bonito flakes. Simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Superfood Miso Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Strain the resulting dashi stock into a medium saucepan to make your soup (reserving the shiitake mushrooms), and place it over medium low heat. Cut the tofu into ½-inch cubes and set aside. Whisk the miso into the stock until fully incorporated. Add the tofu, spinach, and scallions.

Superfood Miso Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Slice a couple of your shiitake and add those to the pot as well. Simmer for another couple minutes…

Superfood Miso Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

And serve your Superfood miso soup hot!

Superfood Miso Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Superfood Miso Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Superfood Miso Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 2 votes

Superfood Miso Soup

This Superfood miso soup uses a homemade dashi stock made with dried kombu (kelp), shiitake mushrooms, and bonito flakes. Add soft tofu, lots of healthy spinach, scallions, and miso results in a much heartier miso soup than your favorite Japanese restaurant or sushi place.
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time35 mins
Total Time1 hr 35 mins
Course: Soups and Stocks
Cuisine: Japanese
Keyword: miso soup
Servings: 8
Calories: 151kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 2 6-inch square pieces of kombu
  • 6 dried shiitake mushrooms
  • 12 cups water (2.8 L)
  • 1 cup bonito flakes (Katsuobushi)
  • 12 ounces soft tofu (340g)
  • 5 tablespoons white miso paste
  • 2 cups baby spinach
  • 2 scallions (chopped)

Instructions

  • Rinse the kombu and dried shiitake mushrooms under cold running water, and then add to a medium stockpot. Add 12 cups water, and allow to soak for 1 hour.
  • After soaking, place the pot over medium heat, and allow the stock to come up to just a simmer. Fish out the kombu, increase the heat to high, and bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low and add the bonito flakes. Simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Strain the resulting dashi stock into a medium saucepan to make your soup (reserving the shiitake mushrooms), and place it over medium low heat. Cut the tofu into ½-inch cubes and set aside. Whisk the miso into the stock until fully incorporated.
  • Add the tofu, spinach, and scallions. Slice a couple of your shiitake and add those to the pot as well. Simmer for another couple minutes and serve.

Nutrition

Calories: 151kcal | Carbohydrates: 6g | Protein: 23g | Fat: 2g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 20mg | Sodium: 519mg | Potassium: 423mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 750IU | Vitamin C: 2.9mg | Calcium: 52mg | Iron: 1.1mg

 

30 Comments

  1. Cheryl says


    For those with access, either through mail order or if you have a Japanese market nearby, dashi-no-moto (dashi “powder”) is an excellent option, but there are two kinds: a powder that is mostly MSG, and packets that look like oversize teabags, filled with powdered katsuobushi (bonito) and kombu, and NO MSG. You just put the “teabag into a pot of boiled water for a few minutes, and presto – dashi!

    Needless to say, the second type gives a much better result, but it’s harder to find. My package has only Japanese writing on it except for the nutrition sticker, which says “Soup Stock”, “Yamaki Dashipack Katsuo”, from Daiei Trading Co. I haven’t made dashi any other way in decades.

    Reply

  2. Dennis Brennan says

    Hi Sarah,
    Your recipe for Japanese super-food is intriguing and I’d like to try it out. The 5th picture (from the top) shows what appears to be cabbage and there is a distinctly reddish colour. It’s file name is dashi-stock.jpg. What is it, please? I’m kinda new to Asian cooking and there has been an explosion of Asian mega-grocery-stores spring up out of nowhere in my neighborhood; so there is no difficulty finding the Asian components. Thank you for your help.
    Dennis in Toronto

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      That picture is the bonito flakes, which are used to make the dashi stock. It’s dried bonito fish, shaved into flakes, and has great flavor! You can find it in any one of those Asian mega grocery stores in the dry goods aisle, or where Japanese products are found.

      Reply

    • Marian says

      Some do. Vegans don’t eat anything with a face. Vegetarians will eat fish but no chicken beef or pork. They eat eggs drink milk so she is not wrong. Vegans are the ones who are very strict!

      Reply

  4. Elena says

    Hi! I want to make this recipe but I don’t have a sieve in my sparse student kitchen. I do have both powdered dashi stock and bonito flakes – would it be better to use the bonito flakes but have to leave them in the soup, or use dashi stock powder (and if so, how many tablespoons/grams?).

    Thank you in advance for your help!

    Reply

