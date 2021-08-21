The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Stir-fried Cucumbers with Bean Threads and Wood Ears

Stir-fried Cucumbers with Bean Threads and Wood Ears

by:
4 Comments
This recipe for stir-fried cucumbers with bean threads and wood ears is a tasty Chinese vegetarian dish that you can serve as part of a larger meal, or as a meal in and of itself with a side of steamed rice. It’s all about texture—crunchy, chewy, crispy—all mixed together!

Have Lots of Cucumbers?

In our experience, cucumbers are one of the easiest summer crops to grow. We grow it every year! But at a certain point every summer, it seems like we’re swimming in cucumbers that we don’t know what to do with. 

By that time, we’ve used them in salads galore, sliced them up as snacks, and otherwise eaten them raw in every possible way. 

But while it’s common to eat cucumbers raw (some people just eat cucumbers like an apple as a snack!) in China, it’s also very common to eat them cooked! 

Cucumbers feature prominently in stir-fries like Moo Shu Pork (the Chinese version, rather than the Americanized version with mandarin pancakes). And they taste delicious cooked.

It’s a great way to use a big crop of summer cucumbers without having to resort to the same old salad. 

This recipe is as an easy, tasty way to try cooked cucumbers if you haven’t already!

What Are Bean Threads and Wood Ears? 

The two other main ingredients in this recipe, bean threads, and wood ears, may be unfamiliar. Let’s talk about them quickly! 

Bean threads, also known as dried bean curd sticks or yuba (the Japanese version), are basically the skin that forms on top of cooked soy milk. This top layer is pulled off the soy milk, rolled into sticks, and dried. 

Soaked Bean Threads

Wood ear mushrooms are a type of fungi that do indeed grow on wood and look kind of like ears! They have a curiously crunchy texture, and have lots of nooks and crannies for sauce to cling to. 

You can find both these ingredients in Chinese grocery stores in the dry goods aisles! 

Note!

Seedless cucumbers are ideal for this recipe, but if your cucumbers do have seeds, simply slice the cucumber in half lengthwise and scoop out the seeds before slicing. 

Recipe Instructions

Cut the bean threads into 2-inch pieces. 

Bean Threads, Wood Ears, Cucumbers for stir-fry

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add the reconstituted bean threads and wood ears, and blanch for 90 seconds. Drain and set aside. 

Blanching bean threads and wood ears

Heat a wok over medium heat, and add the oil, along with the spicy bean sauce, ginger slices, and the white parts of the scallions. 

Scallions, ginger, and spicy bean sauce in wok

Cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute, until the oil turns red and the aromatics are fragrant. Add the garlic, and cook for another 15 seconds. 

Scallions, spicy bean sauce, ginger, and garlic

Increase the heat to high, and add the blanched bean threads and wood ears. Stir-fry for 1 minute.

Adding bean threads and wood ears to wok

Add the Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok, and then add the cucumbers. Stir-fry for 30 seconds. 

Adding cucumbers to wok

Add the light soy sauce, oyster sauce, and sugar. Then add the water and cornstarch mixture.

Stir-frying cucumbers with wood ears and yuba

Continue stir-frying until the sauce coats the vegetables. Stir in the green parts of the scallions.

Adding green parts of the scallions to a stir-fry

Once wilted, remove from the wok to a serving plate. 

Serve immediately!

This recipe for stir-fried cucumbers with bean threads and wood ears is a tasty vegetarian dish that you can serve as part of a larger meal, or as a meal in and of itself with a side of steamed rice.
Course:Main Course, Side Dish
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 2 hours 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 ounces dried bean threads (AKA yuba) (soaked for 2 hours in warm water until reconstituted – about 2 cups after rehydrating)
  • 0.5 ounce dried wood ear mushrooms (soaked for 2 hours until reconstituted and rinsed of any sand/grit, about 1 ½ cups after rehydrating)
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon spicy bean sauce
  • 2 slices ginger
  • 2 scallions (cut into 2-inch lengths, white and green parts separated)
  • 2 cloves garlic (thinly sliced)
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • 1 large seedless cucumber (about 1 pound/450g, sliced in half lengthwise and then thinly sliced on a diagonal)
  • 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons oyster sauce (or vegetarian oyster sauce)
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch (dissolved into 3 tablespoons water)
US CustomaryMetric

nutrition facts

Calories: 170kcal (9%) Carbohydrates: 21g (7%) Protein: 6g (12%) Fat: 7g (11%) Saturated Fat: 6g (30%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g Monounsaturated Fat: 1g Sodium: 383mg (16%) Potassium: 220mg (6%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin A: 179IU (4%) Vitamin C: 9mg (11%) Calcium: 67mg (7%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?
@thewoksoflife

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

4 Comments

  1. Kathy J. says

    Hi Sarah I think you have mislabeled this bean curd (foo jook) as I was looking for the transparent thin noodles (bean threads) in your dish. This dish looks tasty!

    Reply

    • Nancy Yip says

      In the San Francisco area, they’re commonly labeled as bean curd sticks found in the dry goods section of the store. I’ve never seen them frozen.

      Reply

Thank

You!

