The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Sticky Rice Stuffing (Can Also Be Made Gluten-Free!)

Sarah
by:
40 Comments
Sticky Rice Stuffing. It’s gonna be all the rage this Thanksgiving. For any adventurous Thanksgiving cooks who want to try something other than a traditional bread stuffing or dressing this year, this is the recipe for you.

A Family Recipe Retrofitted for Thanksgiving!

We’ve actually been making this sticky rice stuffing for years. It’s featured in one of my all-time favorites: Roast Chicken with Sticky Rice. I’ve also heard tell that my grandfather had a recipe involving an entire de-boned chicken stuffed with sticky rice and roasted (I’ve asked my dad to bring that recipe out of the vault, so stay tuned), but this is the first time I ever thought to make it as a Thanksgiving side dish.

As a lover of bread stuffing (it’s actually my favorite Thanksgiving side dish), I was a little apprehensive about making a rice-based one. But it WORKS. Smothered in some of that onion giblet gravy from our Five Spice Turkey recipe, it is pure Thanksgiving heaven.

The key is putting the stuffing in the oven for about 15 minutes. Magical things happen when this stuffing is roasted. It gets nice and crispy on the top and bottom, while staying gooey in the middle.

A Great Gluten-Free Stuffing Option

Since it’s rice-based, this stuffing can also be made completely gluten-free! I included some notes in the ingredients list on small substitutions that you can make, like using gluten-free soy sauce, molasses instead of dark soy sauce, and another meat alternative to lop cheung (which contains soy sauce).

If you want to make it completely vegetarian, you can simply omit the meat ingredient and substitute roasted & chopped chestnuts, toasted pecans, or toasted pine nuts. You can also use mushroom or vegetable stock instead of chicken stock.

I’ll definitely be adding this sticky rice stuffing to the menu this year, and I don’t think anyone is going to miss the bread! You’ll also want to check out our complete Holiday Season Recipe collection for other great Thanksgiving and holiday recipes.

Sticky Rice Stuffing: Recipe Instructions

Cook the sweet rice (sticky rice). If you have a rice cooker, add the rice to your rice cooker pot along with 2 ½ cups water. Soak for 1-4 hours. Place in the rice cooker and cook until done.

If you don’t have a rice cooker, put the rice in a medium pot along with 3 1/2 cups of water and soak for 1-4 hours. Place the pot over high heat and bring to a boil. Immediately turn the heat down to medium low and cover the pot, leaving the lid slightly off on one side to vent.

Cook for 10 minutes; do not stir. After 10 minutes, check to see if the rice has absorbed all of the water. If not, continue cooking for 5 to 10 minutes until the liquid has been absorbed. You could also pre-cook it the day before using a soaking and steaming method

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium high heat and add 2 tablespoons oil. When oil is hot, add the onions and sliced Chinese sausage (lop cheung). Cook for 3-5 minutes.

Add the fresh shiitake mushrooms and cook until caramelized.

Add the cooked rice, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, chicken stock, and scallions. Mix until the rice is an even brown color.

Spread the sticky rice stuffing out evenly in the pan, and transfer to the oven. Roast the stuffing for 15 minutes, until crisp on the top and bottom. Serve!

Sticky Rice Stuffing

This crispy, gooey sticky rice stuffing is for adventurous Thanksgiving cooks or anyone looking for a gluten-free stuffing to regular bread stuffing. NOTE: To make this recipe vegetarian, simply substitute chopped roasted chestnuts for the sausage and use mushroom or vegetable stock instead of chicken stock.
by: Sarah
Course:Rice
Cuisine:Asian/American
Keyword:sticky rice stuffing
serves: 6
Prep: 1 hour
Cook: 1 hour
Total: 2 hours

Ingredients

  • 2 cups sweet rice (also called sticky rice)
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 onion (thinly sliced)
  • 2 links Chinese sausage (lop cheung, sliced; can substitute bacon or any other gluten-free sausage)
  • 8 ounces fresh shiitake mushrooms (thinly sliced)
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce (or gluten-free soy sauce)
  • 1 tablespoon dark soy sauce (or 1 teaspoon molasses, if you want to stay gluten-free)
  • 1 cup low-sodium chicken stock
  • 2 scallions (thinly sliced)

Instructions

  • Cook the sticky rice. If you have a rice cooker, add the rice to your rice cooker pot along with 2 ½ cups water. Soak for 1-4 hours. Place in the rice cooker and cook until done.
  • If you don’t have a rice cooker, put the rice in a medium pot along with 3 1/2 cups of water and soak for 1-4 hours. Place the pot over high heat and bring to a boil. Immediately turn the heat down to medium low and cover the pot, leaving the lid slightly off on one side to vent. Cook for 10 minutes; do not stir. After 10 minutes, check to see if the rice has absorbed all of the water. If not, continue cooking for 5 to 10 minutes until the liquid has been absorbed. You could also pre-cook it the day before using a soaking and steaming method.
  • Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium high heat and add 2 tablespoons oil. When oil is hot, add the onions and sliced Chinese sausage. Cook for 3-5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook until caramelized.
  • Add the cooked rice, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, chicken stock, and scallions. Mix until the rice is an even brown color.
  • Spread the stuffing out evenly in the pan, and transfer to the oven. Roast the stuffing for 15 minutes, until crisp on the top and bottom. Serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 359kcal (18%) Carbohydrates: 56g (19%) Protein: 10g (20%) Fat: 10g (15%) Saturated Fat: 6g (30%) Cholesterol: 14mg (5%) Sodium: 644mg (27%) Potassium: 300mg (9%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 55IU (1%) Vitamin C: 2.1mg (3%) Calcium: 16mg (2%) Iron: 1.7mg (9%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

  1. AvatarRona says

    5 stars
    Excellent recipe! I just made a pescetarian version using roasted chestnuts, dried shrimp, and better than bouillon vegetable base. Also Added a splash of shaoxing wine, splash of fish sauce and 1 tbsp oyster sauce to add just a bit more umami. I grew up Taiwan and when my family immigrated to the US, we’d always have sticky rice stuffing for Thanksgiving. It’s been a few years since anyone in the family has made it so I can’t wait to share this version with everyone this year! Thank you!!

    Reply