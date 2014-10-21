The Woks of Life

Spicy Black Bean Twice Cooked Potatoes

Spicy Black Bean Twice Cooked Potatoes

Fall is a great season for comfort food, and potatoes are definitely comfort food. So what recipe could I do with potatoes that hadn’t been done before in the blogosphere?

There’s a famous Chinese dish called Twice Cooked Pork, or 回锅肉(hui guo rou) of Hunan origin, where pork belly is blanched, and then stir-fried with leeks, chili, and black bean. It’s an amazing dish, and I decided to do a vegan/vegetarian version. Rather than pork belly, potatoes are the star and are roasted in the oven and then stir-fried with a spicy black bean sauce in the wok and twice cooked potatoes were born.

Our roasted cauliflower stir-fry recipe from a few months ago was a hit with readers, but it actually did have meat in it.

This Spicy Black Bean Twice Cooked Potatoes dish is completely meatless, but there’s so much flavor…carnivores won’t miss it, and vegans will be happy for a new, unique dish to add to the rotation. My taste buds worked out the details with my brain, and this was what happened!

If you’re really in a mood for potatoes, another more traditional and classic dish to also check out is Sichuan Stir-Fried Potatoes

You’ll need:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F, and spread the potatoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Toss with salt to taste, white pepper, and five-spice powder. Drizzle with olive oil and roast for about 30 minutes, or until fork tender.

Spicy Black Bean Twice Cooked Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Have the rest of your ingredients ready to go before you start cooking!

Spicy Black Bean Twice Cooked Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Once the potatoes are done roasting, heat a couple tablespoons of oil in a wok over medium low heat. Add the garlic, chili…

Spicy Black Bean Twice Cooked Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

…and black beans.

Spicy Black Bean Twice Cooked Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Cook for a couple minutes, and be careful not to burn the ingredients. Add the wine, soy sauces, sesame oil, and water.

Spicy Black Bean Twice Cooked Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir everything together and add the roasted potatoes and leeks.

Spicy Black Bean Twice Cooked Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Turn up the heat to high and stir-fry for another 2 minutes.

Spicy Black Bean Twice Cooked Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve immediately!

Spicy Black Bean Twice Cooked Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Black Bean Twice Cooked Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Black Bean Twice Cooked Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Black Bean Twice Cooked Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

 

Spicy Black Bean Twice Cooked Potatoes

This is a vegetarian/vegan version of the famous Chinese dish, Twice Cooked Pork. Rather than pork, this dish features potatoes, roasted in the oven and then stir-fried with a spicy black bean sauce.
Ingredients

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F, and spread the potatoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Toss with salt to taste, white pepper, and five-spice powder. Drizzle with olive oil and roast for about 30 minutes, or until fork tender.
  • Once the potatoes are done roasting, heat a couple tablespoons of oil in a wok over medium low heat. Add the garlic, chili, and black beans. Cook for a couple minutes, and be careful not to burn the ingredients. Add the wine, soy sauces, sesame oil, and water. Stir everything together and add the roasted potatoes and leeks. Turn up the heat to high and stir-fry for another 2 minutes. Serve immediately.

21 Comments

  1. Raymonfd Ng says

    Hi Judy,

    I have often wonder what the ” Twice Cooked ” description really mean. I have came across that term with other Chinese cookings and it confused the hell out of me. Please explain that terminology in detail to me.

    Thank You & Stay Well,
    Raymond Ng

    Reply

  2. Angela says

    This is absolutely delicious! Love the use of 5 spice on the potatoes to give it an extra dimension. Out of interest, are potatoes normally deep fried before stir-frying in Chinese dishes?

    Reply

  5. Ashley says

    I just made this with baby white potatoes and regular black beans cause that ‘s what I had and it turned out delicious! I second that I love vegetarian options for all these recipes. Thanks for posting!

    Reply

  10. Sophie says

    This is such an interesting concept! I love when you guys post vegetarian recipes. I’ve gotta try it. Did you really use black beans? And not like the salted, canned kind?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Thanks Sophie! It’s actually pretty much all the same stuff that goes into Twice Cooked Pork, but with potatoes instead. We used chinese fermented black beans. They are usually pretty salty…

      Reply

